RCR NCS Race Recap: Texas Motor Speedway

Austin Dillon and the No. 3 Bass Pro Shops/Winchester Chevrolet Team Collect Third Consecutive Top-10 Finish with Seventh-Place Result at Texas Motor Speedway

Finish: 7th
Start: 19th
Points: 21st

“We had a fast No. 3 Bass Pro Shops/Winchester Chevrolet at Texas Motor Speedway. We missed our balance at the beginning. Our first run wasn’t bad, but we took two tires. You could tell we weren’t as good as we needed to be. We faded hard. We finally got the car tight enough, and then we freed it back up at the end. Our Chevrolet handled well in traffic towards the end of those last three restarts and we were able to inch our way forward. The track widened out toward the end, but the bottom was still the dominant lane. The top line was pretty hard. If you’re good on top, you’ve got something figured out. Overall, a solid day for our team.” -Austin Dillon

Kyle Busch and the No. 8 7-Eleven Chevrolet Team Leave Texas Motor Speedway with Top-20 Finish

Finish: 20th
Start: 26th
Points: 16th

“It was a long day at Texas Motor Speedway in our 7-Eleven Chevrolet. I slid through our pit stall in the middle of the race when we were going to take right side tires, so the pit crew had to push the car back and call an audible to take four tires instead. The way the race played out, it actually worked in our favor. We made adjustments to our Chevrolet throughout the race and got it to where it was absolutely hauling. We made another stop, took four tires and left it alone. I said to myself ‘ok, let’s go’ and then lost the rear end after going over one of the bumps. I don’t get it. I feel like every time it’s time to go and the race is on the line, I give it that extra bit, and I wall it. We’ll keep digging. Randall Burnett and the guys have a good piece heading to Kansas Speedway next week.” -Kyle Busch

