Rick Ware Racing: Würth 400 from Texas

RICK WARE RACING

Würth 400

Date: May 4, 2025

Event: Würth 400 (Round 11 of 36)

Series: NASCAR Cup Series

Location: Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth (1.5-mile oval)

Format: 267 laps, broken into three stages (80 laps/85 laps/102 laps)

Note: Race extended four laps past its scheduled 267-lap distance due to a green-white-checkered finish.

Race Winner: Joey Logano of Team Penske (Ford)

Stage 1 Winner: Austin Cindric of Team Penske (Ford)

Stage 2 Winner: Kyle Larson of Hendrick Motorsports (Chevrolet)

RWR Finish:

● Cody Ware (Started 36th, Finished 30th / Accident, completed 237 of 271 laps)

RWR Points:

● Cody Ware (36th with 61 points)

RWR Notes:

● Ware was running just outside the top-20 before getting collected in a late-race, multicar accident on the backstretch.

Race Notes:

● Joey Logano won the Würth 400 to score his 37th career NASCAR Cup Series victory, his first of the season and his second at Texas. His margin over second-place Ross Chastain was .346 of a second.

● This was Ford’s 744th all-time NASCAR Cup Series victory, its third of the season and second straight. Josh Berry won for the Blue Oval March 16 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway and Austin Cindric won last Sunday at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway.

● This was Ford’s 16th NASCAR Cup Series victory at Texas. The manufacturer won the first two races at Texas with Jeff Burton on April 6, 1997 and Mark Martin on April 5, 1998.

● There were 12 caution periods for a total of 73 laps.

● Only 23 of the 38 drivers in the race finished on the lead lap.

● William Byron remains the championship leader after Texas with a 13-point advantage over second-place Kyle Larson.

Sound Bites:

“We checked up to avoid the wreck and just got cleaned out from behind. Really frustrating to run a super clean race here and be able to tweak on the car and get it working better throughout the day but, unfortunately, we don’t have anything to show for it.” – Cody Ware, driver of the No. 51 Arby’s Ford Mustang Dark Horse

Next Up:

The next event on the NASCAR Cup Series schedule is the AdventHealth 400 on Sunday, May 11 at Kansas Speedway in Kansas City. The race begins at 3 p.m. EDT with live coverage provided by FS1 and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.