RCR NCS Race Recap: Nashville Superspeedway

Challenging Race for Austin Dillon and the No. 3 Toys for Tots Chevrolet Team at Nashville Superspeedway

Finish: 29th

Start: 21st

Points: 26th

“It was a long night for everyone on the No. 3 Toys for Tots Chevrolet team at Nashville Superspeedway. We missed the setup a little and I struggled with a Chevy that was too loose to race. Additionally, the brakes were chattering for most of the night. We did our best to manage it, but with the handling issues we were facing there was no way to gain track position. We tried to long run the last green-flag pit stop, but that strategy didn’t pan out for us. We ended up going from 21st to 29th. I don’t know what to say except it was miserable. As a team, we need to execute a little better. We all want more, so we’ll keep trying.” -Austin Dillon

Kyle Busch and the No. 8 zone Chevrolet Team Collect Respectable Finish at Nashville Superspeedway

Finish: 12th

Start: 29th

Points: 15th

“Decent finish for the No. 8 zone Chevrolet team at Nashville Superspeedway, so credit to the hard-working guys and gals at RCR because we had our work cut out for us tonight. The rubber build up on the track was noticeable and if we got the right-rear above the rubber, it was ice. The handling of our Chevy trended free, especially as the race went on. Randall Burnett and everyone on the No. 8 team continued to get after it and made adjustments that got us headed in the right direction. We stuck with it all day and got a respectable finish out of it.” -Kyle Busch