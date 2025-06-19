Three Uncommon Motorsports Betting Strategies to Help You Win

Coinciding with the thunderous roar of the engines and the thrilling excitement on the speedways, motorsports bets are among the most fun and engaging ways to participate in motorsports. While many bettors employ traditional strategies such as podium finish, head-to-head matchups, and race winners, there are a plethora of alternative betting strategies you could implement during the next race weekend.

Continue reading to learn how you can use websites like 22Bet login to maximize your profits and win big on the big race day.

Betting on Large Crashes (“The Big One”)

Due to the nature of NASCAR’s superspeedways, some tracks like Daytona or Talladega are notorious for massive multi-car collisions and pileups. This is known colloquially as “The Big One” amongst race fans. These large Multi-Car crashes typically occur near the late stages of the race, as drivers take more risks to secure better finishing positions. Here are some points on how to utilize this strategy:

Consider using live betting during the race. If you see drivers begin taking more risks, it may be a good opportunity.

If the speedway has a reputation for large collisions, be ready to utilize this strategy.

Also, consider placing bets on underdogs that survive the crash following “The Big One.”

Go Against the Crowd

Sportsbooks adjust odds based on public sentiment and the current bets placed. There can be some value in going against the prevailing sentiment, and even more value can be gained by betting against the crowd.

While it is riskier, this strategy is more efficient when you are knowledgeable about NASCAR and driver performance histories. If you see many bets placed on the usual suspects (Kyle Larson, Chase Elliot), consider placing a bet on mid-pack drivers that are often overlooked.

The public often overvalues the large players, and motorsports races usually feature upsets that can result in a significant amount of money being wagered on higher odds bets.

Stage Betting

For the past eight years, NASCAR races have been divided into three stages (sometimes four). While stage betting hasn’t been the most popular option, it offers some unique betting opportunities. Stage betting allows you to focus on drivers’ strengths and moves during each stage instead of the entire race. An example bet could be “Which Driver will Overtake the most drivers during this stage.”

A good way to implement this strategy is by placing bets on drivers based on their strengths in each given stage. Denny Hamlin, for example, drives much riskier during the last stage, so you can expect him to overtake many more positions than other drivers. Stage betting is beneficial because it breaks the race down into smaller categories, each offering significant opportunities to win big.

Final Thoughts

Motorsports, and especially NASCAR, isn’t just about picking winners; it’s all about discovering hidden value. Utilizing unconventional betting strategies can be a more lucrative and valuable approach to betting than traditional bets.

As with any sports betting, the secret sauce is research, knowledge, and discipline. Leverage your knowledge of tracks, driver trends, and race history to have the ability to go against popular opinion. Remember to bet responsibly and enjoy the next race weekend!