How Dodge OEM Parts & Accessories Keep Your Performance Vehicle Race-Ready

Dodge vehicles can reach high speeds and performance quite fast, but only as long as they’re equipped with the right parts. When you take these vehicles on the racetrack, you have to be sure they’re at peak performance. Even the slightest difference in parts and accessories can cause your vehicle to underperform. 

This is why Dodge OEM parts & accessories are so important to have on hand. They fit the muscle car perfectly, ensuring optimal durability, handling, and speed. This article will tell you more about how they do that. 

  1. Guaranteed Quality in the Long Term

OEM (original equipment manufacturer) components are tested thoroughly by Dodge to meet the requirements of your specific model. They’re not like aftermarket components, which can differ in terms of compatibility. The problem is that while these parts are cheaper, there may be some connections out there that are lost. OEM parts are made to offer 100% compatibility and performance, and you also get a warranty on them, just in case they don’t.

  1. Cost-Effective Solution

Some would say that it’s cheaper to buy aftermarket components for your car. While it’s true that they save more than $2.2 billion for Dodge enthusiasts, the truth remains that they are rarely certified for quality by the manufacturer. They wear out faster compared to OEM components, and you can never be too sure about when they’ll break down. You’ll end up spending more money on parts that you won’t even be certain will help your vehicle perform properly.

  1. Wide Variety of Accessories and Parts

Dodge vehicles are pieces of art in their own way. If you try sourcing aftermarket tools, there’s a good chance you won’t find what you are looking for. Dodge OEM pieces let you source everything from engine components to floor mats and race-inspired spoilers. This way, your racecar won’t look like any other racecar. Whether you have a Dodge Charger, Challenger, or Chrysler, it’ll look like a Dodge through and through. It will also perform just as majestically. 

  1. Superior Reliability

The average annual cost to repair and maintain a Dodge vehicle is approximately $867. It’s cheaper than a BMW, but if you’re going to spend that much money on fixing a car, you might as well make sure it won’t fail the second you hit a pothole with it. OEM parts are the recommended course, as they’re tested and subjected to every possible circumstance with the target car. Seeing that Dodge cars have a 15% chance of minor issues turning into major ones, the last thing you want is to equip it with an unreliable part.

  1. Consistent Track Performance

Your average aftermarket components are made to work well on the road for the average driver. This won’t do if you’re planning to use your vehicle for racing. OE components are superior because they have factory-engineered extras, such as cold air intakes, performance struts, or exhaust systems. These are rigorously tested to withstand extreme handling.

The Bottom Line

Performance is key when you want to stay in first place on the race track. In this highly competitive world, you should settle for nothing less than op-quality OEM parts.

