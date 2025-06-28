Toyota GAZOO Racing – NCTS Lime Rock Post-Race Report – 06.28.25

NASCAR Cup PR

HEIM LEADS NEARLY EVERY LAP ON HIS WAY TO VICTORY AT LIME ROCK
The Toyota Development Driver earns a series-record third consecutive road-course victory

LAKEVILLE, Conn. (June 28, 2025) – Corey Heim had a dominate performance at Lime Rock Park as the Georgia-native won the pole, led 99 of 100 laps and scored his fifth victory of the season. It is Heim’s third consecutive Truck Series road-course win, and the 16th victory of his career. He is the youngest driver in Truck Series history to score 16 victories.

Fellow Toyota Development Drivers Gio Ruggiero and Brent Crews had strong performances as well. Ruggiero, a New England-native, drove through the field on the final restart to finish third, while Brent Crews followed a top-five qualifying effort with an eighth-place finish in just his second Truck Series start.

Toyota GAZOO Racing Post-Race Recap
NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series (NCTS)
Lime Rock Park
Race 15 of 23 – 147.8 Miles, 100 Laps

TOYOTA FINISHING POSITIONS

1st, COREY HEIM
2nd, Grant Enfinger*
3rd, GIO RUGGIERO
4th, Ben Rhodes*
5th, Cam Waters*
8th, BRENT CREWS
14th, TANNER GRAY
23rd, STEWART FRIESEN
25th, TIMMY HILL
29th, TONI BREIDINGER
33rd, WESLEY SLIMP
*non-Toyota driver

TOYOTA QUOTES

COREY HEIM, No. 11 Safelite Toyota Tundra TRD Pro, TRICON Garage

Finishing Position: 1st

What can you say about that performance?

“Yeah, that was nothing short of incredible. These road courses – I really look forward to them, pre-event and what not, and I really prepare for them, so to see all that pay off with Safelite, TRICON, Toyota – it is super special. Obviously, the truck was so good today – I can’t complain one bit about that. A flawless day and we will take that move forward and try and collect some wins that we should have had this year.”

GIO RUGGIERO, No. 17 First Auto Group Toyota Tundra TRD Pro, TRICON Garage

Finishing Position: 3rd

Solid finish today, Gio. Can you tell us about your race?

“I feel like it was a long race for us. It was super hard to pass the whole time. I didn’t have track position. We tried working on our First Auto Group Tundra and made it a little bit better but just struggled being tight. That last restart there – I got to pick the bottom, I was pretty happy about that because I knew that they were going to do something crazy going into (turn) one, and obviously everyone got in the grass going down the frontstretch, and it is hard to slow down when you are in the grass, so I think they just got in there too deep and all tried to win with five to go. Everyone just washed up the track, and I just stayed out of the mess, and got to third. I think I had a good enough truck and good speed to hang with the 98 (Ty Majeski) for the last three or four laps but couldn’t really catch them. Was struggling being a little bit tight. Learned a ton, and ready to go get them at the next one.”

About Toyota

Toyota (NYSE:TM) has been a part of the cultural fabric in North America for nearly 70 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands, plus our more than 1,800 dealerships.

Toyota directly employs nearly 64,000 people in North America who have contributed to the design, engineering, and assembly of nearly 49 million cars and trucks at our 14 manufacturing plants. In spring 2025, Toyota’s plant in North Carolina will begin to manufacture automotive batteries for electrified vehicles. With more electrified vehicles on the road than any other automaker, Toyota currently offers 31 electrified options.

For more information about Toyota, visit www.ToyotaNewsroom.com.

