Toyota GAZOO Racing – NCTS Lime Rock Post-Race Report – 06.28.25

HEIM LEADS NEARLY EVERY LAP ON HIS WAY TO VICTORY AT LIME ROCK

The Toyota Development Driver earns a series-record third consecutive road-course victory

LAKEVILLE, Conn. (June 28, 2025) – Corey Heim had a dominate performance at Lime Rock Park as the Georgia-native won the pole, led 99 of 100 laps and scored his fifth victory of the season. It is Heim’s third consecutive Truck Series road-course win, and the 16th victory of his career. He is the youngest driver in Truck Series history to score 16 victories.

Fellow Toyota Development Drivers Gio Ruggiero and Brent Crews had strong performances as well. Ruggiero, a New England-native, drove through the field on the final restart to finish third, while Brent Crews followed a top-five qualifying effort with an eighth-place finish in just his second Truck Series start.

Toyota GAZOO Racing Post-Race Recap

NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series (NCTS)

Lime Rock Park

Race 15 of 23 – 147.8 Miles, 100 Laps

TOYOTA FINISHING POSITIONS

1st, COREY HEIM

2nd, Grant Enfinger*

3rd, GIO RUGGIERO

4th, Ben Rhodes*

5th, Cam Waters*

8th, BRENT CREWS

14th, TANNER GRAY

23rd, STEWART FRIESEN

25th, TIMMY HILL

29th, TONI BREIDINGER

33rd, WESLEY SLIMP

*non-Toyota driver

TOYOTA QUOTES

COREY HEIM, No. 11 Safelite Toyota Tundra TRD Pro, TRICON Garage

Finishing Position: 1st

What can you say about that performance?

“Yeah, that was nothing short of incredible. These road courses – I really look forward to them, pre-event and what not, and I really prepare for them, so to see all that pay off with Safelite, TRICON, Toyota – it is super special. Obviously, the truck was so good today – I can’t complain one bit about that. A flawless day and we will take that move forward and try and collect some wins that we should have had this year.”

GIO RUGGIERO, No. 17 First Auto Group Toyota Tundra TRD Pro, TRICON Garage

Finishing Position: 3rd

Solid finish today, Gio. Can you tell us about your race?

“I feel like it was a long race for us. It was super hard to pass the whole time. I didn’t have track position. We tried working on our First Auto Group Tundra and made it a little bit better but just struggled being tight. That last restart there – I got to pick the bottom, I was pretty happy about that because I knew that they were going to do something crazy going into (turn) one, and obviously everyone got in the grass going down the frontstretch, and it is hard to slow down when you are in the grass, so I think they just got in there too deep and all tried to win with five to go. Everyone just washed up the track, and I just stayed out of the mess, and got to third. I think I had a good enough truck and good speed to hang with the 98 (Ty Majeski) for the last three or four laps but couldn’t really catch them. Was struggling being a little bit tight. Learned a ton, and ready to go get them at the next one.”

