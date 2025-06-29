Toyota GAZOO Racing – NCS Atlanta Post-Race Report – 06.28.25

REDDICK WINS STAGE, LEADS TOYOTA WITH TOP-FIVE FINISH IN ATLANTA

Erik Jones continues performance surge, delivers fifth-place run

HAMPTON, Ga. (June 28, 2025) – Tyler Reddick won the second stage and battled for the win late before settling for a fourth-place finish in the NASCAR Cup Series race at EchoPark Speedway on Saturday evening.

Erik Jones had another strong performance as he battled back from multiple incidents during the race to earn his second top-five finish of the season. With his fifth top-15 finish in the last six races, Jones has moved from 30th to 18th in the point standings.

Atlanta was also the first race of the In-Season Tournament. Toyota had five drivers advance to the second round: Reddick, Jones, Ty Gibbs, John Hunter Nemechek and Bubba Wallace.

Toyota GAZOO Racing Post-Race Recap

NASCAR Cup Series (NCS)

EchoPark Speedway

Race 18 of 36 – 400.4 miles, 260 laps

TOYOTA FINISHING POSITIONS

1st, Chase Elliott*

2nd, Brad Keselowski*

3rd, Alex Bowman*

4th, TYLER REDDICK

5th, ERIK JONES

14th, TY GIBBS

23rd, BUBBA WALLACE

26th, JOHN HUNTER NEMECHEK

28th, RILEY HERBST

30th, CHRISTOPHER BELL

31st, DENNY HAMLIN

35th, CHASE BRISCOE

*non-Toyota driver

TOYOTA QUOTES

TYLER REDDICK, No. 45 Upper Deck Toyota Camry XSE, 23XI Racing

Finishing Position: 4th

How do you describe that racing there at the end?

“We were really solid. Our Upper Deck, Superman Camry was pretty good. Made the wrong move at the wrong time, most of the night. If I sat and waited, I would get shuffled back, just needed to be a little bit smarter with my move on the 6 (Brad Keselowski). I got shuffled too far back to fight truly for the win there, so just disappointing for sure, but it was nice to get a Playoff point and score some points at a superspeedway. Just more and more new winners, so we have to find a way to victory lane.”

Would more Toyotas or more teammates at the end helped?

“No, I just need to make better choices for myself.”

ERIK JONES, No. 43 Dollar Tree Toyota Camry XSE, LEGACY MOTOR CLUB

Finishing Position: 5th

Another strong run. Is it glass half-full with another top-five finish for your team?

“Yeah, I think so. Just good runs since Charlotte. After tonight, to come back and run fifth – we wrecked twice, once on my own and the big wreck at the start – I’m happy with that, and happy with the speed with our Dollar Tree Camry team. It has been a lot of fun to race. It was kind of a weird start – we had to make a lot of changes to the car to fire off, but just really proud of the effort, really proud of what we are doing right now. We’ve made a big climb in points, and we are still going. If we can keep making it better, we are right at the cusp. We are one good step away from really being contenders, and I hope we can take that step.”

In the last seven races you’ve jumped from 30th to 18th in the standings, are you still thinking you can point your way into the Playoffs?

“If we can do this, for sure. It is going to take some perfect races, but we’ve been doing that. We haven’t gotten the finishes here and there, but we have got a lot of stage points through the day and ran well. If we can get some stage points, and get the finishes like this, there is no reason we can’t. Would love to get a win. I thought we had a shot at the end. I just ran out of time, but nice to be in contention for it. I’m getting amped up, running up front and having fun. Road courses have been up-and-down for us, so hopefully they are good the next two, but looking forward to it, either way.”

DENNY HAMLIN, No. 11 King’s Hawaiian Toyota Camry XSE, Joe Gibbs Racing

Finishing Position: 31st

Do you know what happened?

“All of us where in the top line pushing off of turn two and some zigged and some zagged and most crashed, so I don’t know. I was on the bumper on the 42 (John Hunter Nemechek). He was on the bumper of somebody else in front of him and we all kind of, you know, speedway pushing, zigging and zagging, and we all crashed, so it’s just part of it, and now we go and watch the rest of the race.”

CHASE BRISCOE, No. 19 Bass Pro Shops Toyota Camry XSE, Joe Gibbs Racing

Finishing Position: 35th

What were they doing with the 19 to try to get you back out?

“Yeah, I don’t know how bad our damage was. They were fixing it, and we were about ready to go, and I guess NASCAR came over there and saw that our chassis was broke or bent or something and were like, you can’t go back out. So, kind of a waste of 30 minutes working on it. Just unfortunate night for our Bass Pro Shops Toyota. Kind of missed the balance at the beginning and was behind, and then that big wreck – had nowhere to go. Looking forward to two road courses coming up. I think our road course program has been pretty good. Hopefully a JGR (Joe Gibbs Racing) car or a Toyota can win. Just unfortunate day for us.”

About Toyota

Toyota (NYSE:TM) has been a part of the cultural fabric in North America for nearly 70 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands, plus our more than 1,800 dealerships.

Toyota directly employs nearly 64,000 people in North America who have contributed to the design, engineering, and assembly of nearly 49 million cars and trucks at our 14 manufacturing plants. In spring 2025, Toyota’s plant in North Carolina will begin to manufacture automotive batteries for electrified vehicles. With more electrified vehicles on the road than any other automaker, Toyota currently offers 31 electrified options.

For more information about Toyota, visit www.ToyotaNewsroom.com.