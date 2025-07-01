R3 and Richard Childress Racing Announce Strategic Technology Partnership

Cloud-First Technology Solutions Company Partners with RCR to Provide Real-Time, Responsive Results as IT Managed Services Provider

WELCOME, NC (July 7, 2025) – Fans of Richard Childress Racing may have noticed a new logo on the A Post of the race team’s iconic No. 3 Chevrolet this season. Technology solutions provider R3 made its on track debut this year as part of a newly announced partnership with the legendary NASCAR organization.

R3 collaborates with RCR to provide solutions in managed IT, cybersecurity, strategy and consulting, and governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) services. More than a traditional managed services provider, R3 acts as a true managed solutions partner — integrating innovative, mission-aligned technology strategies that drive successful business outcomes and operational resilience.

“We’re proud to partner with Richard Childress Racing and help unlock the full potential of their cloud-based technology operations,” said Robert McGowan, chief executive officer for R3. “We are looking forward to providing solutions in managed IT while working in tandem to build a comprehensive marketing plan.”

The partnership underscores RCR’s ongoing commitment to embracing forward-thinking technology and fostering innovation at every level of the race team. In addition to associate placement on the No. 3 Chevrolet in the NASCAR Cup Series, RCR and R3 will work together to build real-world solutions to the race team’s IT managed services.

“RCR continues explore ways to utilize technology to enhance operations and become more secure, more agile and more intelligent,” said Mike Verlander, president of RCR. “Our partnership with R3 helps to elevate our IT strategy and operational resilience. We welcome R3 to RCR and look forward to building successful business outcomes together.”

For more information, please visit rcrracing.com and r3-it.com.

Richard Childress Racing is a renowned, performance-driven racing, marketing and manufacturing organization. Incorporated in 1969, RCR has celebrated over 50 years of racing and earned more than 200 victories and 16 championships, including six in the NASCAR Cup Series with the legendary Dale Earnhardt. RCR was the first organization to win championships in the NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR Truck Series and is a three-time winner of the Daytona 500 (1998, 2007, 2018). Its 2025 NASCAR Cup Series lineup includes two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch (No. 8 Chevrolet) and 2017 Coca-Cola 600 winner and 2018 Daytona 500 champion Austin Dillon (No. 3 Chevrolet). RCR fields a full-time NASCAR Xfinity Series program with Jesse Love (No. 2 Chevrolet) and Austin Hill (No. 21 Chevrolet).

R3: Founded in 2007 in the Washington, DC Metro region, R3 is a cloud-first technology solutions company specializing in managed IT, cybersecurity, strategy and consulting, and governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) services. More than a traditional managed services provider, R3 acts as a true managed solutions partner — integrating innovative, mission-aligned technology strategies that drive successful business outcomes and operational resilience.

As a multi-time Inc. Regional Company, Inc. Fastest-Growing Company, and Washington Business Journal Best Places to Work honoree, R3 is recognized for both its industry leadership and its workplace culture. We hold multiple Microsoft partner designations and are a preferred Microsoft solutions partner, delivering secure, scalable, and future-ready cloud services.

At R3, we believe technology isn’t just a support function — it’s embedded in the very fabric of how and why our clients operate. We are the single, comprehensive partner for organizations seeking to modernize, secure, and optimize their technology environments. We are R3 — welcome to the R3VOLUTION. Learn more about R3 at www.R3-IT.com.