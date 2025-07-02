Derrick Rose to Serve as Grand Marshal for NASCAR Chicago Street Race’s Grant Park 165 on July 6

Chicago Bulls Legend, 2011 NBA Most Valuable Player, and Hometown Hero to Give the Famous “Drivers Start Your Engines” Command Ahead of the Third Running of the NASCAR Cup Series Race

CHICAGO (July 1, 2025) – Today, the NASCAR Chicago Street Race announced that Derrick Rose will serve as the Grand Marshal for the NASCAR Cup Series’ Grant Park 165 on Sunday, July 6 in Grant Park. The Chicago Bulls legend and 2011 NBA Most Valuable Player will give the most famous command in all of sports: “Drivers, Start Your Engines” as a part of a special pre-race celebration that shines a spotlight on the best of Chicago to a global audience.

“Chicago is one of the best sports towns in the world, and NASCAR is proud to be a part of that historic Chicago sports culture,” said Julie Giese, NASCAR Chicago Street Race President. “Derrick is one of the most beloved sports icons in the city’s history, and we look forward to having him get NASCAR’s only street race underway.”

The Chicago native became the youngest NBA MVP in history when he won the award in 2011 at age 22, leading the Bulls to the best record in the NBA that season. Rose spent the first eight years of his professional career with his hometown Bulls, becoming a three-time NBA All-Star, 2009 NBA Rookie of the Year, and capturing the hearts of Chicago basketball fans with his explosive athleticism and unwavering dedication to the city. During the 2025-26 season, the Chicago Bulls will host a ceremony to retire Rose’s jersey.

“It’s an honor to be part of such an incredible event in my hometown,” said Rose. “Chicago has always supported me throughout my career, and I’m excited to give back to the fans and be part of this amazing racing weekend in Grant Park.”

The NASCAR Chicago Street Race – which was named “Sports Event of the Year” by Sports Business Journal – previously announced new ticket options, along with reduced prices throughout the footprint, and a shorter overall build schedule. Guests will also enjoy significantly lower price points on Grounds Pass tickets and reserved seating (which now includes a new single-day option as well). Single-day Grounds Pass tickets start at $123.08, including ALL taxes and fees (35% less than last year), and Frontstretch Premier Grandstands Reserved seats are available at nearly a 50% reduction from 2024 prices.

Fans can subscribe to receive exclusive NASCAR Chicago Street Race emails for ticketing alerts. For a complete listing of ticketing options or to purchase tickets, fans can visit NASCARChicago.com or call 888-629-7223.

About NASCAR Chicago Street Race

The NASCAR Chicago Street Race is home to the first-ever NASCAR Cup Series street race in the history of the sport. Located in downtown Chicago, the 2025 NASCAR Cup and NASCAR Xfinity Series races will once again take competitors past and through many of the city’s most renowned downtown landmarks on Michigan Avenue, South Columbus Drive, South DuSable Lake Shore Drive and the start-finish line near Buckingham Fountain. Southern rock superstars Zac Brown Band will headline the one-of-a-kind sports and entertainment experience, which will return to Grant Park July 5-6, 2025. For more information, visit NASCARChicago.com.

About NASCAR

The National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing (NASCAR) is the sanctioning body for the No. 1 form of motorsports in the United States and owner of 14 of the nation’s major motorsports entertainment facilities. NASCAR sanctions races in three national series (NASCAR Cup Series™, NASCAR Xfinity Series™, and NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series™), four international series (NASCAR Brasil Series, NASCAR Canada Series, NASCAR Euro Series, NASCAR Mexico Series), four regional series (ARCA Menards Series, ARCA Menards Series East & West and the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour) and a local grassroots series (NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series). The International Motor Sports Association™ (IMSA®) governs the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship™, the premier U.S. sports car series. NASCAR also owns Motor Racing Network, Racing Electronics, and ONE DAYTONA. Based in Daytona Beach, Florida, with offices in five cities across North America, NASCAR sanctions more than 1,200 races annually in 11 countries and more than 30 U.S. states.

For more information visit www.NASCAR.com and www.IMSA.com, and follow NASCAR on Instagram, YouTube, TikTok, X and Facebook.