Quick Guide on What to Do After an Auto Accident and Navigating Claims

A car accident is incredibly stressful, overwhelming, and full of surprises. Regardless of whether it is a minor or severe accident, knowing what to do following a car accident can make a massive difference in the aftermath. If you’re ever unsure of how to deal with complicated claims following an accident, working with an experienced Auto Accident Law Firm can be of excellent service to you.

Having any plan, even a mental one, will help ensure that you are safe and your rights are protected. Here is what you should do:

Check Yourself, Check Others, Call Emergency Services

Priority number one is your safety. If you are conscious, you need to check yourself for injuries immediately, and subsequently any passengers for injuries. Even if you have no visible or minor injuries, you should still call emergency services immediately. This is because some symptoms may not reveal themselves right away, such as a life-threatening concussion.

Relocate to a Safe Position

If your car is still drivable and the accident is minor, attempt to move it to the side of the road. This is important because there is potential for other drivers to collide if your vehicle stops on the road. If you are successful, remember to turn on your hazard lights to signal other drivers.

There may be times when the car is unable to drive. If this is the case, assess your situation carefully. It may be best to remain inside your vehicle unless there is an immediate life-threatening hazard, such as a fire.

Begin the Reporting Process

Once you are safe and emergency services are contacted, it is time to call the police and begin working with the other driver. The police will serve as witnesses and provide testimony to the accident, which can help you when dealing with your insurance company. During the reporting process, you will need to collect the following information from the drivers involved:

Name, address, phone number

License plate number

Driver License number

The Insurance Company, along with the policy number

Avoid discussing faults at the scene of the accident. Report the facts and let the insurance companies deal with the fault.

After you’ve gathered information, take some time to photograph the scene. All photographs may be of use in legal assistance. This includes:

All vehicles involved

Visible damage

Current weather and road conditions

Any injuries inflicted

After documentation and reporting are complete, you will need to call your insurance provider and report the accident. The insurance provider is there to protect you, so cooperate with them during their investigation. Failure to cooperate can result in claims being denied.

While cooperating with the insurance company, review your auto policy to see what is covered. If you need any assistance in understanding what is and isn’t covered, an accident law firm can be helpful.

Legal Assistance

You may face challenges during the investigation following a car accident. Challenges include unclear liability, denied insurance claims, or serious injuries. While your insurance aims to settle claims, it can result in you not getting the compensation or protection you deserve. Experienced auto accident law firms are the best solution to ensure you are protected.