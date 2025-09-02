RFK Advance | WWTR

WWTR Event Info:

Date: Sunday, September 7

Time: 3 p.m. ET

Series: NASCAR Cup Series (NCS)

Location: Madison, Illinois

Format: 240 Laps, 300 Miles, Stages: 45-140-240

TV: USA

Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio (Channel 90)

Weekend Schedule:

Saturday: 4:30 p.m. ET, Cup Practice (TruTV, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Saturday: 5:40 p.m. ET, Cup Qualifying (TruTV, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Sunday: 3 p.m. ET, Cup Race (USA, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Pace Laps:

The NASCAR Cup Series heads to World Wide Technology Raceway (WWTR) this weekend for the second race in the Round of 16, as Gateway hosts just its fourth ever Cup event.

Jack Roush has five wins all-time at Gateway (4 Xfinity, 1 Truck).

Chris Buescher holds the third highest average starting position (11.8) in the Cup Series this season, anchored by 11 starts inside the top 10.

Buescher is also one of six drivers with 14+ top-10 results this season, and has an average finish of 13.9 which is the fifth highest among Cup drivers.

Brad Keselowski has posted four top-10 finishes over his last seven races, including two in the top five, with an average finish of 13.0

Keselowski won the last Xfinity Series race held at WWTR in 2010, driving through the field from 20th and leading 83 laps.

Ryan Preece has set Cup Series career highs this season in top-fives (3) and top-10s (10), and has finished inside the top-20 in 12 of his last 13 starts.

6 Team Info:

Driver: Brad Keselowski

Crew Chief: Jeremy Bullins

Partner: Consumer Cellular

17 Team Info:

Driver: Chris Buescher

Crew Chief: Scott Graves

Partner: Body Guard

60 Team Info:

Driver: Ryan Preece

Crew Chief: Derrick Finley

Partner: BuildSubmarines.com

Keselowski at Gateway

Starts: 3

Wins: —

Top-10s: 1

Poles: —

Keselowski makes his fourth Cup start at Gateway, and is coming off a third-place finish in last season’s race after leading 17 laps and starting seventh. He placed 20th and 28th in each of the first two Cup races there in 2022-23.

Keselowski made five Xfinity Series starts at Gateway from 2007-10 as he earned the last NXS win there in 2010. Overall, he finished top-10 in three Xfinity races with three races in the No. 88, and the final two in the No. 22.

Keselowski also made three Truck starts at WWTR with a P2 finish in his last start in 2010.

Buescher at Gateway

Starts: 2

Wins: —

Top-10s: —

Poles: —

Buescher makes his third-ever start at Gateway this weekend, where he finished P14 last season and debuted in 2023 with a P12 finish (he missed the inaugural race in 2022).

Preece at Gateway

Starts: 2

Wins: —

Top-10s: —

Poles: —

Preece will make his third career start at Gateway on Sunday, where he finished P17 in 2023 and P29 in last year’s event.

RFK Historically at Gateway

Overall Wins: 5 (Greg Biffle, 1999, 2002; Carl Edwards, 2006, 2008, 2010)

Biffle One of the First to Win at Gateway: Greg Biffle established himself as a winner early in the days of NASCAR visiting Gateway, winning his second-ever truck race there in 1999. He led 30 laps in the No. 50 machine after starting fifth for one of his 17 truck wins all-time, and one of nine on that season.

Edwards 3x Winner in Illinois: Carl Edwards went to victory lane on three occasions at Gateway, all two years apart beginning in 2006. He led 26 laps in the 2006 race, then went on to lead 79 laps in 2008. He went on to win again in 2010 after starting eighth, capping off his trifecta at the 1.25-mile track.

Tale of the Tape: RFK has 49 starts at Gateway across the Xfinity and Truck Series, tallying five combined wins with 28 total top-10s. Four of those victories came in the Xfinity Series from 2002-2010, with the lone Truck win coming in 1999.

RFK Gateway Wins

1999 Biffle Trucks

2002 Biffle Xfinity

2006 Edwards Xfinity

2008 Edwards Xfinity

2010 Edwards Xfinity

Last Time Out & Where They Stand

Darlington: Buescher 10th; Keselowski 15th; Preece 16th.

Points Standings (17: 17th, 60: 18th, 6: 23rd): Buescher and Preece sit 17th and 18th in points, respectively, after the reseeding at the start of the playoffs. Keselowski dropped one spot to 23rd in the standings after a top-15 run at Darlington.