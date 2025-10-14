IMSA

Wright Motorsports and Adam Adelson Clinch 2025 IMSA VP Racing Titles

Batavia, Ohio. (October 14, 2025) — Wright Motorsports and driver Adam Adelson capped off a near-perfect season by clinching both the 2025 IMSA VP Racing SportsCar Challenge Team and Driver Championships at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta last weekend. Behind the wheel of the No. 24 Wright Motorsports Porsche 911 GT3 R, Adelson secured the titles with 3,820 points, outpacing Turner Motorsport’s 3,670, to deliver yet another championship season for the Ohio-based team.

“Winning this championship was super special,” said Adelson. “I’ve only ever won one championship before, and that was when I was co-driving with Elliott Skeer, driving with Wright Motorsport. This is really the only single-driver series I’m eligible for, so to be able to get it done on my own, with the support of Wright Motorsports means the world.”

Adelson’s season was defined by consistency and precision. Across ten rounds of competition, he claimed three victories, sweeping both Daytona rounds and winning again at Mid-Ohio, in addition to six runner-up finishes. Incredibly, he stood on the podium in all but one race, a testament to both the speed and reliability of Wright Motorsports’ Porsche package. His dominant points lead entering the Road Atlanta finale meant that all he needed to do was start the second race to officially lock in the championship.

This championship marks Adelson’s second in as many seasons, following his 2024 GT World Challenge America title with teammate Elliott Skeer, also under the Wright Motorsports banner. For Wright Motorsports, it adds to an ever-growing collection of championships across multiple series, solidifying the team’s status as one of the most successful and respected operations in North American sports car racing.

Wright Motorsports

Wright Motorsports is a championship-winning Porsche customer racing team based in Batavia, Ohio, with a proven legacy in North American sports car racing. Over the last two decades, the team has become synonymous with professionalism, precision, and performance, competing in top-tier series including the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, SRO Fanatec GT World Challenge America, Porsche Carrera Cup North America, and more. With an unwavering commitment to excellence, Wright Motorsports offers full-service race programs, driver development, and technical expertise to amateur and professional drivers alike. The team continues to grow its presence across North America and beyond while laying the foundation for future innovation in motorsport engineering and vehicle development.

