Front Row Motorsports: Front Row Motorsports Extends Layne Riggs in Multi-Year Agreement

By Official Release
23-Year-Old to Return to No. 34 Ford F-150 in NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (October 29, 2025) – Layne Riggs is set to return to the No. 34 Ford F-150 for Front Row Motorsports (FRM) in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series (NCTS), signing a multi-year contract extension with the organization.

Currently in his second full-time NCTS season, the 23-year-old Bahama, North Carolina native has earned three wins, three poles, 12 top-five and 15 top-10 finishes this season. With this, Riggs made his first career playoff berth for the Truck Series, making it to the Round of 8 and barely missing out on the Championship Four by one point.

“This year was a huge confidence booster—not just for me, but for our entire team,” said Riggs. “Making a deep playoff run is no easy task, but this group made it feel that way. We’re ready for the offseason, but just as excited to come out swinging at Daytona.”

Riggs made his full-time Truck Series debut with FRM in 2024, capping off his rookie season with two wins, seven top-five, and 10 top-10 finishes earning him the Sunoco Rookie of the Year award for the series.

“It’s truly incredible what this team has done these last two seasons,” said Riggs. “This group of guys has had my back since day one and the bond we have formed is something that I hold close to my heart. We have really stepped it up compared to 2024 and it’s only going to get better. I’m excited to see what the future holds.”

Dylan Cappello will continue to serve as the Crew Chief for Riggs and the No. 34 team. Serving as the lead engineer during Zane Smith’s 2022 championship season and again in 2023, Cappello stepped up to the Crew Chief role in 2024 for Riggs’ rookie season. Since the two teamed up, Riggs and Cappello have earned five wins, 19 top-five, and 25 top-10 finishes.

“Dylan (Cappello) and I just click,” said Riggs. “Not only do we both have a racing background, but we both have mechanical engineering degrees. I can tell him how the truck feels, and he’ll know exactly what I mean and how to make it better. We work well together and have something that will hopefully carry us into another playoff berth.”

ABOUT FRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the NASCAR Cup and Craftsman Truck Series. The team is the 2021 Daytona 500 and 2022 Craftsman Truck Series champions. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields the No. 4, No. 34, and the No. 38 NASCAR Cup Series teams along with the No. 34 and No. 38 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series teams from its Mooresville, N.C. headquarters. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @teamfrm and Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.

