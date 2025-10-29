MASSIVE LIST OF TITLE CONTENDERS REMAIN FOR CONGRUITY NHRA PRO MOD FINALE IN LAS VEGAS

LAS VEGAS (Oct. 29, 2025) – The Congruity NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series closes its 2025 season this weekend at The Strip Las Vegas Motor Speedway and with a bevy of championship contenders, it will be a frenetic and intense fight to the finish to determine this year’s world champion.

It is the last of 10 races during the 2025 campaign and the final of four races in Pro Mod’s “Road to the Championship,” and the title is anything but determined heading into this weekend’s Dodge NHRA Nevada Nationals presented by Direct Connection. On the Pro Mod side, the final race is also powered by JBS Equipment.

On the strength of his four-wide win in Charlotte, Billy Banaka still has the points lead, but it’s a small one, as he leads Michael Stavrinos by just 11 points heading into Vegas. Derek Menholt, who won the most recent race in St. Louis, is third and 16 points back, while J.R. Gray, who dominated the regular season, is fourth and just 24 points behind.

Sidnei Frigo rounds out the top five at 51 points back at Las Vegas, while every driver in the top five looks to claim a world title. Banaka would love for it to be him and he’s ready for whatever chaos Las Vegas – which is a points and a half race – may bring.

“Las Vegas is where it all comes together,” Banaka said. “We’ve worked all season for this moment and the team’s got the car in a great place. Every round counts now and we’re going all-in to finish the year strong. The energy in Vegas is electric and it’s the perfect place to wrap up this championship fight.”

The list of championship contenders doesn’t stop with five, either. With nearly 180 points up for grabs in Las Vegas, the title hopefuls sit at an incredible 11 drivers, as Mike Castellana, Mason Wright, Ken Quartuccio Jr., Alex Laughlin and multi-time champion Rickie Smith round out the top 10.

Past champ Mike Janis is in 11th and still has an outside shot at the title as well, showcasing just how deep and unpredictable the class has been this year.

That means plenty of excitement in Las Vegas, putting an onus on qualifying well in a 20-car field and being ready to perform in eliminations.

Stavrinos is within a round of Banaka, putting him in a prime position to possibly clinch his first world title. After winning the first two races of the season, Stavrinos stumbled after winning the prestigious U.S. Nationals, failing to qualify in Charlotte. He rebounded in St. Louis and now has a prime opportunity in front of what will be a spectacular atmosphere in Las Vegas.

“This is Vegas and it’s the world finals for Pro Mod,” Stavrinos said. “We’ve worked the whole year to be in this position and fighting for a world championship. This class is as tough as it’s ever been, but with an incredible team behind me, we’re definitely ready for the challenge. I’ve dreamed of this moment my whole life. Winning this championship would mean the world – and I want to take that trophy back to Qatar.”

The Congruity NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series will kick off with two qualifying rounds on Friday at 11:15 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. PT, with the final two qualifying rounds at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Saturday. The first round of eliminations is 9 a.m. PT on Sunday.

To purchase tickets to the Dodge NHRA Nevada Nationals powered by Direct Connection at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, please call 800-644-4444 or visit www.lvms.com. For more information about NHRA, visit www.NHRA.com.

About JBS Equipment

JBS Equipment designs and manufactures the most technologically innovative spreaders, baggers, trailers, boxes, wagons and flingers in the business. Built at our state-of-the-art fabrication and assembly plant in Mission, British Columbia, our technology delivers the highest performance and the highest quality. JBS equipment is versatile, powerful, and efficient, engineered to save you valuable time and effort in the field. Constantly innovating, we create reliable, durable, and innovative solutions for your unique challenges, helping make your work life easier and your agricultural operation more efficient and successful.

The JBS Equipment dealer program gives farmers access to over 100 dealer locations in the United States and Canada. Making your purchase of JBS Equipment a local purchase to you. Find your local JBS Equipment dealer at www.jbsequipment.com

When you’re a part of the JBS Dealer family, your potential for success is unlimited. JBS is committed to providing personalized support, rewards and recognition to all JBS Authorized Dealers. Visit www.jbsequipment.com and join our dealer network.

About NHRA

NHRA is the primary sanctioning body for the sport of drag racing in the United States. NHRA presents 20 national events featuring the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series and NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series, as well as the Congruity NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series, NHRA Flexjet Factory Stock Showdown™, NHRA Holley EFI Factory X and Johnson’s Horsepowered Garage NHRA Mountain Motor Pro Stock at select national events. NHRA provides competition opportunities for drivers of all levels in the NHRA Summit Racing Series and NHRA Street Legal™. NHRA also offers the NHRA Jr. Street® program for teens and the Summit Racing Jr. Drag Racing League® for youth ages 5 to 17. With more than 100 Member Tracks, NHRA allows racers to compete at a variety of locations nationally and internationally. NHRA’s Youth and Education Services® (YES) Program reaches over 30,000 students annually to ignite their interest in automotive and racing related careers. NHRA’s streaming service, NHRA.tv®, allows fans to view all NHRA national events as well as exclusive features of the sport. In addition, NHRA owns and operates three racing facilities: Gainesville Raceway in Florida; Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park; and In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip in Southern California. For more information, log on to www.NHRA.com, or visit the official NHRA pages on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.