Wood Brothers Racing, PPG Launch 2026 Kids Color PPG Contest

Winning design, selected by Josh Berry, to be featured as pit wall banner at Indianapolis

STUART, Va. (June 3, 2026) – Wood Brothers Racing, in partnership with PPG, is excited to announce the return of the Kids Color PPG contest, a fan-favorite initiative designed to engage young racing enthusiasts through creativity and racing tradition.

Now open to fans 15 and under, this year’s edition of the contest invites kids to design a custom PPG pit wall banner themed around “America’s Birthday Celebration” in honor of America’s 250th birthday. One lucky winner will have their artwork, selected by Wood Brothers Racing driver Josh Berry, brought to life and displayed as the No. 21 team’s pit wall banner during the Brickyard 400 presented by PPG at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Sunday, July 26, where Berry will pilot the No. 21 PPG Ford Mustang Dark Horse.

In addition to seeing their design featured on pit road at one of NASCAR’s crown jewel events, the winner and their family will also receive a VIP race-day experience at The Racing Capital of the World. The winning entry will additionally receive the race-used pit wall banner and the original artwork as a keepsake.

Templates are available for download at WoodBrothersRacing.com and can also be picked up at select locations, including the Wood Brothers Racing Museum, Team Penske Gift Shop and the Wood Brothers/Team Penske merchandise unit in the fan zones at Michigan International Speedway and Pocono Raceway.

To enter, participants must complete their design using markers only, take a photo holding their finished template, and post it to Facebook, X or Instagram using the hashtag #KidsColorPPG while tagging Wood Brothers Racing and PPG.

The deadline to submit entries is Monday, June 22 at 11:59 p.m. ET. The winning design will be announced the week of July 6 on Wood Brothers Racing social channels, and the winner will be contacted through the same social media platform used to submit their entry.

“The Kids Color PPG contest is always a fun program because it gives young fans a chance to feel connected to our team in a creative way,” said Berry. “I’m looking forward to seeing all of the designs and having one of them featured with the No. 21 team at Indianapolis during such a big race weekend.”

The complete rundown of the program details can be found below or at WoodBrothersRacing.com.

How To Enter

Download or pick up the official template from WoodBrothersRacing.com

Create your design on the printed template using markers only

Have a parent or guardian take a photo of you holding your finished design

Post the photo on Facebook, X or Instagram using the hashtag #KidsColorPPG and tag the accounts listed below:

Facebook

Hashtag: #KidsColorPPG

Tags: @WoodBrothers21 / @PPGRefinish / @PPGIndustries

X

Hashtag: #KidsColorPPG

Tags: @WoodBrothers21 / @PPGRefinish_NA / @PPG

Instagram

Hashtag: #KidsColorPPG

Tags: @WoodBrothers21 / @PPGIndustries / @PPGRefinish

Contest Rules

The deadline to enter is Monday, June 22, 2026, at 11:59 p.m. ET

The contest is open to kids 15 years old and under with permission from a parent or guardian

Designs must be completed using markers only to be eligible

The winner will be notified through the same social media platform used to submit their entry

The winning design will be publicly announced the week of July 6 on Wood Brothers Racing social media channels

The winner must mail their original artwork to Wood Brothers Racing for banner production

The original artwork will be returned to the winner along with the race-used banner and signed diecast

Where To Pick Up A Coloring Sheet

Download the template at WoodBrothersRacing.com

Wood Brothers Racing Museum – 21 Performance Drive, Stuart, VA 24171

Team Penske Gift Shop – 200 Penske Way, Mooresville, NC 28115

Wood Brothers Racing/Team Penske at-track merchandise hauler – Michigan International Speedway, Pocono Raceway

About PPG

At PPG (NYSE:PPG), we work every day to develop and deliver the paints, coatings and specialty products that our customers have trusted for more than 140 years. Through dedication and creativity, we solve our customers’ biggest challenges, collaborating closely to find the right path forward. With headquarters in Pittsburgh, we operate and innovate in more than 50 countries and reported net sales of $15.9 billion in 2025. We serve customers in construction, consumer products, industrial and transportation markets and aftermarkets. To learn more, visit www.ppg.com.

About Wood Brothers Racing

Founded in 1950 by Hall of Famer Glenn Wood in Stuart, Virginia, Wood Brothers Racing holds a special place in NASCAR history as the sport’s longest-running team. Over eight decades, the team has earned 101 victories in the NASCAR Cup Series, along with 120 poles, and remains proud of its longstanding relationship with Ford Motor Company, fielding only Ford products since its inception. Glenn’s brother, Leonard Wood, played a key role in shaping modern racing by developing the techniques behind today’s pit stops. With a rich legacy rooted in innovation and tradition, Wood Brothers Racing continues to honor its heritage while adapting for the future as it competes in the NASCAR Cup Series with Josh Berry.