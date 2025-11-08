“Shugah’” Shane Sexton Returns to 410 Sprint Car Action Saturday at Perris Auto Speedway

Perris, California — November 6, 2025 — “Shugah’” Shane Sexton returns to 410 sprint car racing with the Avanti Windows and Doors USAC/CRA Sprint Car Series this Saturday night, November 8th, at Perris Auto Speedway. Saturday’s event will mark his fourth start of the year in the GAS Chassis #74 and his first since recording a 15th-place finish in the annual Salute to Indy at Perris on May 24th.

While this weekend’s race will only be his fourth in a 410 sprint car in 2025, Sexton has been far from idle. Since that May outing, he’s been turning laps in his lightning sprint car—primarily with the SoCal Lightning Sprint Cars at San Diego County’s Barona Speedway. His lightning sprint highlight came on June 7th when he powered to victory in the SCLS main event.

“The lightning sprint really took off,” Sexton said of his time away from the USAC/CRA Series. “So, we just kind of made that our priority and chased points after that.”

Sexton made eight total starts with the SCLS this season, earning five podium finishes, including the June win. Unfortunately, an early-season engine failure delayed his debut until the fifth race, putting him behind in the points chase. Undeterred, he battled back hard through the remainder of the season and nearly clinched third in the championship standings.

“I did everything I needed to do,” Sexton said of the SoCal Lightning Sprint finale two weeks ago at Barona. “I was able to get myself into what would have been third in points, passing all the cars I needed to pass and keeping the ones behind me I needed to. The car broke on the last lap.”

That failure—a broken left rear torsion arm—ended his night. However, the conclusion of the race created confusion.

“The unfortunate part is that the race ran one lap longer than it was supposed to,” he lamented. “We did 21 laps instead of 20. I don’t know how that happened. Someone, unfortunately, messed up somewhere, and I paid for that. It is one of those things that is unfortunate. It was out of our control. We did what we needed to do to the right people (officials after the race). It just did not get resolved. It was just one of those things. It was no one’s fault. We have to settle for sixth in points. We were so strong all season, but the results don’t really show that. We missed races at the beginning because of a blown engine. I feel if we hadn’t had that, we probably would have won the thing (championship).”

After this Saturday’s USAC/CRA race, Sexton will make his final start of 2025 on November 25th at Kevin Harvick’s Kern Raceway in Bakersfield. The event will mark his second appearance of the season with the California Lightning Sprint Car Series. His other start with the long-running club came in June at Ventura Raceway, where he finished 12th in the main event.

“In the off-season, we are going to try to make the lightning a little bit better with some upgrades,” Sexton said of 2026. “If we cannot get it better, we will upgrade to a Triple X chassis. With the 410 sprint car, if nothing goes wrong this weekend, we are going to back off the valves and put that thing on the shelf. We are going to do a lot more racing next year between both cars.”

In addition to Sexton’s return to 410 sprint car competition, Saturday’s program will also feature the “Speed and Style” Car Show, spotlighting vehicles from Riverside Cars N Coffee. Race tickets include full access to the car show.

Adding even more excitement, Saturday is Fan Appreciation Night! Ticket prices have been reduced to just $25.00 for fans ages 13 and up (including seniors). Kids ages 6–12 are $10.00, and children 5 and under are free. Parking on the fairgrounds is $20.00 (payable by card only). Advance tickets are available at tix.com, with walk-up sales available at the gate.

Perris Auto Speedway is located on the Lake Perris Fairgrounds at 18700 Lake Perris Drive, Perris, California. For more information, visit www.perrisautospeedway.com or call (951) 940-0134. On-site camping is available for $25 per night, beginning at noon on Fridays.

Thank You to Our 2025 Partners: Gas Chassis, Mike Pridgeon Race Engines, Savage Racing, and Elite Powder Coating.

Businesses interested in partnering with Shane Sexton’s exciting program are encouraged to contact him at ShaneSexton7@gmail.com or (610) 362-5921.

Shane Sexton 2025 Race Results

Date Track Series Results

3/1 Perris Auto Speedway USAC/CRA Sprint Cars 17th A Main

4/5 Perris Auto Speedway USAC/CRA Sprint Cars 18th A Main

5/24 Perris Auto Speedway USAC/CRA Sprint Cars 15th A Main

6/7 Barona Speedway So Cal Lightning Sprints 1st A Main

6/21 Ventura Raceway California Lightning Sprints 12th A Main

7/19 Barona Speedway SoCal Lightning Sprints 2nd A Main

8/1 Barona Speedway SoCal Lightning Sprints 9th A Main

8/2 Barona Speedway SoCal Lightning Sprints 3rd A Main

8/16 Barona Speedway SoCal Lightning Sprints 3rd A Main

9/13 Barona Speedway SoCal Lightning Sprints 10th A Main

10/4 Barona Speedway SoCal Lightning Sprints 2nd A Main

10/25 Barona Speedway SoCal Lightning Sprints 8th A Main