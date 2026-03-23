Brad Perez to Make Young’s Motorsports O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Debut at Martinsville Speedway

MOORESVILLE, N.C.: Young’s Motorsports confirmed today that motorsports polymath Brad Perez will drive for the team in Saturday afternoon’s NFPA 250 at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway.

Perez, a well-known figure within the motorsports community, is set to make his first NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series start of the season at the famed 0.526-mile paperclip aboard the team’s No. 42 Chevrolet entry.

The Hollywood, Fla. native enters his 20th career series start in the seventh race of the 2026 season — and his first under the Young’s Motorsports banner — with strong support from across the industry.

Leading the charge for the first of two O’Reilly Auto Parts Series races at Martinsville this season is the Boys & Girls Club of St. Lucie County.

Recognized as one of the most impactful clubs in the United States, the Boys & Girls Club of St. Lucie County is dedicated to guiding youth toward a brighter, more responsible future, while enabling all young people — especially those who need it most — to reach their full potential as productive, caring citizens.

As a nonprofit focused on youth development, the organization empowers young people with the skills, opportunities, and support needed to succeed.

Its programs span health, education, leadership, career readiness, and character development — helping youth build confidence, resilience, and a sense of belonging.

Through its impact-driven approach, the organization ensures access to a safe, positive environment where young people can learn and grow.

As part of Boys & Girls Clubs of America (BGCA), it leverages a nationwide network that provides expertise in program development, staff training, resource building, and organizational planning.

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﻿”I’ve had the pleasure of knowing Tyler Young and his team from my early days working for Rackley WAR in 2021, and seeing such a positive, uplifting, and driven team owner like him navigating this hectic garage immediately grew my respect for him and his team,” said Perez.

“The first ever oval I competed in in my NASCAR career was driving his No. 20 truck at Martinsville in 2023, a truck funny enough I shared with Bubba Wallace when he drove it in 2018.

“Later in 2024, I worked a full season for Young’s Motorsports when Mason Massey drove the No. 02 truck. Tyler never had to give me that opportunity; he never had to even continue his truck team after he stopped driving, but the graciousness of his heart has allowed Young’s Motorsports to continue, and I’m grateful to have the privilege to be a small part of it.”

At 29 years old, Perez has built a reputation for maximizing opportunity, pairing his on-track efforts with meaningful partnerships that align with his mission to grow within the sport while representing brands on a highly engaged platform.

“I’m so blessed to have this opportunity to drive for Young’s Motorsports at Martinsville Speedway,” added Perez. “I’ve known many on the team for several years and now to have the chance to represent the team on a national stage is not only a huge responsibility, but an honor as well.

“Without my partners, I would not be here. “I’ve worked hard for every opportunity and Martinsville Speedway is no different. To have the support of the Boys & Girls Club of St. Lucie County, as well as my other partners, who not only believe in me but stand by our mission to put ourselves in the spotlight in one of the most competitive racing divisions, means more than I will ever be able to express.”

In addition to the Boys & Girls Club of St. Lucie County, Perez welcomes the

support of fellow racer and NASCAR Cup Series winner Bubba Wallace through The Live To Be Different Foundation.

Founded in 2017, the Live To Be Different Foundation is committed to empowering individuals to reach their full potential, regardless of age, background, or circumstance.

Through a message of compassion, love, and understanding, the foundation aims to break down barriers and inspire the next generation to be more inclusive and driven.

A working-class, first-generation racer of Puerto Rican and Dominican descent, Perez returns to Martinsville Speedway — the site of his most recent series start last fall.

In two previous starts at the Virginia short track, he earned a track-best finish of 23rd, which came in his debut at the track early in the 2025 season, driving for Alpha Prime Racing.

With experience in hand and continued growth behind the wheel, Perez is eager to begin his fifth year of O’Reilly Auto Parts Series competition on a strong note.

“Martinsville is a track that I am comfortable with and continue to gain knowledge and confidence with every lap turned,” sounded Perez. “I’m also extremely lucky to have the support of so many in the industry, whether it be from a driver or team aspect, who are willing and able to offer advice in order to see me succeed.

“That means more than they will ever know. My job this weekend is to successfully qualify for the race and from there, have a smart race and put our No. 42 Young’s Motorsports Chevrolet in contention for a good finish. If we can do that, the race will be successful, and we can hopefully look ahead to more opportunities.”

In addition to the Live To Be Different Foundation and the Boys & Girls Club of St. Lucie County, Perez and the Young’s Motorsports team will also receive support from Luckiest Man Sports Cards, Trading Paints, and FitStop Performance.

For more on Brad Perez, please visit bradperez.com, like him on Facebook (Brad Perez Racing), and follow him on Instagram (@uhbrad), TikTok (@breadperez), and X | Twitter (@bradxperez).

For more on Young’s Motorsports, please visit YoungsMotorsports.com, like them on Facebook (Young’s Motorsports), and follow them on Instagram (@youngsmotorsports) and X |Twitter (@youngsmtrsports).

The NFPA 250 (250 laps | 131.5 miles) is the seventh of thirty-three (33) NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series races on the 2026 schedule. Practice will occur on Fri., March 27, 2026, from 4:30 p.m. to 5:20 p.m. Qualifying will immediately follow, beginning at 5:35 p.m. The field will take the green flag on Sat., March 28, 2026, shortly after 3:30 p.m., with live coverage on The CW Network, the Motor Racing Network (Radio), and SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90. All times are local (ET).