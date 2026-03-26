NASCAR Hall of Famer Bill Elliott Joins Star-Studded IROC Lineup at the Heritage Invitational

CONCORD, N.C. (March 26, 2026) – The A-list International Race of Champions (IROC) lineup just got even more electrifying with the announcement that NASCAR Hall of Famer Bill Elliott will join a star-studded lineup of motorsports legends as part of the Heritage Invitational on Friday, April 10.

Dating back to the early 1970s, IROC has long showcased the best drivers across many racing disciplines to compete in equally prepared cars at some of the world’s most renowned race tracks. The series will make its East Coast debut next month at the newly opened Ten Tenths Motor Club with a renowned assemblage of icons behind the wheel.

Elliott, who was previously named celebrant for the Heritage Invitational weekend, joins an expansive field that includes four-time NASCAR Cup Series Champion Jeff Gordon; Kurt Busch, the 2004 NASCAR Cup Series champion, Scott Pruett, a five-time IMSA champion and more motorsport legends will compete alongside an esteemed group of amateur vintage racers in authentic IROC race cars used in series competition between 1974 and 2006.

Also known as “Awesome Bill from Dawsonville,” Elliott became an icon of NASCAR’s golden era – joining authentic performance with humility, professionalism and an undying connection to fans. With 44 career Cup Series wins across four decades, the 1988 NASCAR Cup Series champion was named NASCAR”s Most Popular Driver a record 16 times, cementing his career as one of the most influential in American motorsports.

“Bill may have stepped away from full-time NASCAR racing in 2003, but he has remained a constant figure in motorsports and his competitive drive hasn’t wavered,” said Ray Evernham, who serves as both the executive director of the Heritage Invitational and co-owns the IROC series. “What a treat that fans will once again have the chance to see Awesome Bill strap in and put on a helmet alongside an absolutely incredible list of competitors as part of next month’s event.”

Elliott scored a remarkable 11 wins in the 1985 season, including the Daytona 500, Southern 500 and Winston 500, which earned him the moniker “Million Dollar Bill” for acquiring three of the sport’s four crown jewel events in the same season and winning a $1 million Winston Million bonus.

IROC has long-served as a gateway for racing disciplines, placing NASCAR, IndyCar, Formula 1 and sports car stars on the same level. That legacy carries on at The Heritage Invitational at the Ten Tenths Motor Club.

Following Friday’s on-track thrills – which will also include a Vintage Indy exhibition and a celebrity Pro-Am showdown to support Speedway Children’s Charities – on Saturday, April 11 car enthusiasts and collectors alike will marvel at a world-class concours featuring more than 115 rare and exclusive collector cars.

HOW TO BUY TICKETS

Ticket information, schedules and the latest event news are available at www.HeritageInvitational.com