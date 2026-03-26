Young’s Motorsports Martinsville Speedway Spring NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Team Preview

Young’s Motorsports | NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series

Martinsville (Va.) Speedway | NFPA 250

Fast Facts

No. 02 Young’s Motorsports Team:

Driver: Ryan Ellis

Primary Partner(s): Tablo TV

Manufacturer: Chevrolet Camaro

Crew Chief: Eddie Troconis

2026 Driver Points Position: 27th

2026 Owner Points Position: 31st

Engine: Earnhardt-Childress Racing

Notes of Interest:

● Year Three, Driven Forward: In November 2025, Ryan Ellis was announced as Young’s Motorsports’ full-time driver in the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series as the organization enters its third season of competition.

In a significant step for 2026, Young’s Motorsports will transition its flagship No. 02 — long synonymous with the organization’s success in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series — to the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series full-time, underscoring the team’s continued growth at the national level.

Ellis will pilot the No. 02 Young’s Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro across the full 33-race schedule, continuing with Saturday afternoon’s NFPA 250 at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway and culminating with the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Championship Race at Homestead-Miami (Fla.) Speedway in November.

● About Ryan: A respected veteran in the NASCAR garage, Ellis joins Young’s Motorsports with more than a decade of experience across NASCAR’s national ranks, including competition in the NASCAR Cup Series and the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series.

The 2026 season will mark Ellis’ fourth full-time campaign in the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series.

The 35-year-old Virginia native is coming off his first career NASCAR top-10 finish in 2025 and looks to build on that momentum while continuing to expand his résumé, which includes 170 career starts in series competition.

Known for his consistency, professionalism, and versatility both behind the wheel and in the garage, Ellis aims to apply his experience to elevate Young’s Motorsports’ competitive presence in its third season of the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series competition.

● All-Aboard!: For the seventh of 33 O’Reilly Auto Parts Series races this season, Young’s Motorsports welcomes back Tablo TV as the primary partner on the No. 02 Chevrolet Camaro for Saturday’s 250-lap event.

Tablo provides fans with an affordable way to access live, local broadcast television — including racing and other major sporting events — without a monthly subscription.

Through a simple setup that includes a Tablo device and antenna, viewers can enjoy major networks such as NBC, CBS, ABC, FOX, ION and The CW, along with recording functionality and multi-device streaming capability.

With just a one-time device purchase of about $100, an antenna, internet connection and the free Tablo TV app, customers can watch live, local broadcast coverage of racing, local news, live sports, classic shows and more for free.

Families can stream on multiple devices at once, making it easy to catch the big race in one room and a show in another. Simple, affordable, and endlessly entertaining — Tablo TV brings America’s most popular TV back to fans for free.

All NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series races will be broadcast live on The CW, and practices and qualifying can be streamed on The CW App. The CW can be watched, paused and recorded on Tablo TV, a subscription-free way to access 125+ broadcast and streaming channels.

Content and channels are subject to availability in your area.

Nuvyyo USA, a wholly owned subsidiary of The E.W. Scripps Company, is a successful technology company re-inventing the over-the-air television experience for the streaming age.

Tablo and Tablo TV are trademarks of Nuvyyo USA, LLC. All third-party trademarks, including logos, are the property of their respective owners.

For more information, visit TabloTV.com.

● Tablo Gives Fans More Ways to Watch NASCAR: Fans have even more ways to watch and record NASCAR action with Tablo, as 4th Generation Tablo DVR owners can now access and record The NASCAR Channel, delivering 24/7 free programming including classic races, delayed broadcasts of the current season, select live events, NASCAR Studios original content, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio’s The Morning Drive, bringing Tablo’s total to 106 free streaming channels — in addition to the ability to watch and record free local broadcast TV using a TV antenna and Tablo whole-home DVR.

● Thanks for Your Support: In addition to Tablo TV, Ryan Ellis and Young’s Motorsports welcome the support of Franco Building & Remodeling for the first of two NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series races this season at the famed Martinsville Speedway.

Franco Building & Remodeling is a veteran-led North Carolina construction company specializing in high-quality residential renovations, known for disciplined project management, skilled craftsmanship and practical solutions that get the job done right.

Led by general contractor Adam Franco, the company takes pride in transforming everything from kitchens and bathrooms to structural repairs and full-home remodels into lasting spaces that homeowners love.

“Anything worth doing is worth doing well, and Ryan brings that mindset every time he gets behind the wheel,” offered Adam Franco, co-founder of Franco Building & Remodeling.

“We are proud to begin our partnership with Ryan Ellis and Young’s Motorsports, as this season has already shown his grit, resilience, and determination to compete at a high level.”

● Ryan Ellis O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Martinsville Speedway Stats: Saturday afternoon’s anticipated slugfest marks Ellis’s eighth career start at the famed 0.526-mile paperclip of Martinsville Speedway.

In his previous seven Martinsville Speedway starts, Ellis’s best result was delivered in his fifth and sixth trip to Martinsville Speedway, where he earned a track-best 18th, most recently in the US Marine Corps 250 last March, driving for DGM Racing.

Overall, he holds an O’Reilly Auto Parts Series average finish of 22.7 at the historic race track in the heart of the Old Dominion.

The NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series returns to action Saturday, March 28, for the next race of the 2026 season at Martinsville Speedway.

As part of a double-header weekend at the historic Virginia short track, the action begins Saturday afternoon with the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series before continuing Sunday, March 29, with the NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out 400.

The 0.526-mile paperclip of Martinsville Speedway presents one of the toughest challenges on the schedule, demanding precision, patience and discipline as drivers navigate the tight corners, heavy braking zones and constant beating and banging that define short track racing — where tempers can often flare and track position is everything.

With its rich history and iconic grandfather clock awaiting the winner, Martinsville Speedway offers no shortage of intensity as drivers fight for every inch on one of NASCAR’s most physically demanding tracks.

Ryan Ellis and Young’s Motorsports look to capitalize at the Half-Mile of Mayhem as the No. 02 team continues its push through the 2026 campaign.

With one of NASCAR’s most demanding and historic short tracks on deck, the weekend provides another opportunity for Ellis to strengthen his position in the championship standings and showcase the organization’s continued growth at the national level.

● Ryan Ellis NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Career Stats: Entering Martinsville, Ellis has 170 NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series races to his credit, earning a career-best sixth-place finish after starting 32nd in the 2026 edition of the United Rentals 300 at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway for Young’s Motorsports.

Since his 2012 debut, Ellis has averaged a 26.5 finish in series competition, including the past three seasons running full-time.

● Darlington (S.C.) Raceway | Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help A Hero 200 Race Recap: The NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series made its traditional stop in the heart of South Carolina with a visit to the legendary Darlington Raceway for last Saturday afternoon’s Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help A Hero 200.

Young’s Motorsports used the 1.366-mile egg-shaped oval as an opportunity to gather valuable notes while aiming for a solid finish to carry momentum into the spring stretch.

After starting the 147-lap race from the 36th position, Ellis kept his No. 02 Sweetwater Chevrolet clean and off the wall, avoiding the infamous Darlington Stripe.

As the team worked aggressively to improve the car’s balance, Ellis gained four positions from the start to the checkered flag, finishing 32nd.

With Darlington behind them, Young’s Motorsports shifts its focus to Martinsville Speedway this weekend, aiming to regain momentum and build toward a strong spring stretch in NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series competition.

● Calling the Shots: Guiding Ellis as crew chief of the No. 02 Young’s Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro is longtime crew chief, engineer and industry veteran Eddie Troconis.

On Saturday afternoon, he will be the crew chief in his 28th NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series race. In his previous 27 races, he has two top-10 finishes, most recently in the 2026 season-opener at Daytona International Speedway.

The season’s seventh race will serve as his third event atop the pit box at Martinsville Speedway in the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series, and his first appearance there since 2021.

● Young’s Motorsports’ NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Overview at Martinsville Speedway: This weekend will mark Young’s Motorsports’ fifth start in the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series at Martinsville Speedway

In the organization’s four previous races, the team has earned a track-best 16th-place finish during the fall 2025 edition of the IAA and Ritchie Bros. 250, with series veteran Anthony Alfredo behind the wheel.

In Martinsville, the organization’s four previous starts in the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series have produced an average starting position of 24.0 and an average finish of 30.0.

Beyond its O’Reilly Auto Parts Series efforts, the team has also made 35 starts at Martinsville Speedway in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series since 2012, producing a 22.5 average finish.

That stretch is highlighted by the organization’s best track Truck Series finish of ninth, earned by Austin Hill in the series’ fourth race of the 2018 Truck Series season.

● Young’s Motorsports’ NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series History: Since entering the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series in 2024, the family-owned organization has logged 78 starts and earned one top-five and four top-10 finishes while maintaining an average starting position of 26.9 and an average finish of 24.3.

● Follow on Social Media: For more on Ryan Ellis, please visit ryanellisracing.com, like him on Facebook (Ryan Ellis), and follow him on Instagram (@ryanellisracing), TikTok (@ryanellisracing), and X | Twitter (@ryanellisracing).

For more on Young’s Motorsports, please visit YoungsMotorsports.com, like them on Facebook (Young’s Motorsports), and follow them on Instagram (@youngsmotorsports) and X |Twitter (@youngsmtrsports).

Ryan Ellis Pre-Race Quotes:

On Martinsville Speedway: “Martinsville Speedway is one of those places that really tests your patience. It’s tight, it’s physical, and you’ve got to fight for every spot while staying disciplined and taking care of your equipment.

“Track position means everything, so we’ll focus on keeping our nose clean early and putting ourselves in position at the end. It’s a tough track, but it’s also a place where you can make something happen if you execute, and I think our team is capable of putting together a solid run this weekend.”

On Keys to Martinsville Speedway Success: “The biggest thing at Martinsville is just being disciplined all day. You’ve got to take care of your brakes, keep your track position, and stay out of trouble early.

“Brakes, track position, and getting through traffic are everything there, so it’s about managing your equipment and putting yourself in position for the end. If you can do that and execute when it matters, you can have a solid day.”

On Tablo TV Partnership: “I’m really excited to have Tablo TV back with us this weekend at Martinsville Speedway.

“They’ve been an awesome partner and we’re proud to represent them again on our Young’s Motorsports Chevrolet. Hopefully, we can put together a solid run and give the Tablo TV team something to celebrate on race day.”

On Darlington Raceway Finish: “Darlington is always a tough place, and I thought we did a good job taking care of our car and staying out of trouble.

“We kept it clean and learned some things we can take with us moving forward. The finish wasn’t where we want to be, but there are definitely positives we can build on.”

On 2026 NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Goals: “Our goal for 2026 and beyond is simple — keep improving every weekend and build something sustainable together.

“Young’s Motorsports has been putting in the work to establish itself in this series, and I want to help take that next step. If we can stay consistent, run competitively every week, and continue to close the gap to the front, the results will follow. It’s about progress, chemistry and execution.

No. 42 Young’s Motorsports Team:

Driver: Brad Perez

Primary Partner(s): Live to Be Different — Boys & Girls Club of St. Lucie County

Manufacturer: Chevrolet Camaro

Crew Chief: Andrew Abbott

﻿2026 Driver Points Position: N/A

2026 Owner Points Position: 34th

Engine: Earnhardt-Childress Racing

Notes of Interest:

● Year Three, Driven Forward: Young’s Motorsports continues its campaign in the newly rebranded NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series, aiming to make an immediate impact with its second full-time entry, continuing this weekend at Martinsville Speedway.

Motorsports polymath Brad Perez joins the Mooresville, N.C.-based organization for his NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series debut with Young’s Motorsports, driving the No. 42 Chevrolet Camaro in the seventh of 33 races on the 2026 schedule.

● About Brad: Brad Perez is a versatile competitor within the motorsports community, known for his diverse background both behind the wheel and behind the scenes.

A native of Hollywood, Florida, Perez has built a reputation for his ability to contribute in multiple roles, balancing duties as a driver, engineer, strategist and industry professional.

Perez’s racing résumé includes experience across a variety of disciplines, including NASCAR national and regional competition, sports cars and grassroots racing, where he has consistently maximized opportunities with limited resources.

In addition to his driving efforts, Perez has worked in engineering and competition roles within the NASCAR garage, further strengthening his technical understanding of the sport.

Widely respected for his work ethic, adaptability and passion for racing, Perez continues to earn opportunities at higher levels of competition as he pursues his NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series debut with Young’s Motorsports.

● All-Aboard! For the seventh of 33 O’Reilly Auto Parts Series races this season, Young’s Motorsports welcomes Live To Be Different Foundation and Boys & Girls Club of St. Lucie County, who partner with the Mooresville, N.C.-based team as the primary partners on the No. 42 Chevrolet Camaro for the 250-lap race on Saturday afternoon.

Founded in 2017, the Live To Be Different Foundation is committed to empowering individuals to reach their full potential, regardless of age, background, or circumstance.

Through a message of compassion, love, and understanding, the foundation aims to break down barriers and inspire the next generation to be more inclusive and driven.

Recognized as one of the most impactful clubs in the United States, the Boys & Girls Club of St. Lucie County is dedicated to guiding youth toward a brighter, more responsible future, while enabling all young people — especially those who need it most — to reach their full potential as productive, caring citizens.

As a nonprofit focused on youth development, the organization empowers young people with the skills, opportunities, and support needed to succeed. Its programs span health, education, leadership, career readiness, and character development — helping youth build confidence, resilience, and a sense of belonging.

Through its impact-driven approach, the organization ensures access to a

safe, positive environment where young people can learn and grow. As part of Boys & Girls Clubs of America (BGCA), it leverages a nationwide network that provides expertise in program development, staff training, resource building, and organizational planning

● Brad Perez O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Martinsville Speedway Stats: Saturday afternoon’s anticipated slugfest marks Perez’s third career start at the famed 0.526-mile paperclip of Martinsville Speedway.

In his previous two Martinsville Speedway starts, his best result was delivered in his first trip to Martinsville Speedway, where he earned a track-best 23rd, in the US Marine Corps 250 last March, driving for Alpha Prime Racing.

Overall, he holds an O’Reilly Auto Parts Series average finish of 27.0 at the historic race track in the heart of the Old Dominion.

The NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series returns to action Saturday, March 28, for the next race of the 2026 season at Martinsville Speedway.

As part of a double-header weekend at the historic Virginia short track, the action begins Saturday afternoon with the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series before continuing Sunday, March 29, with the NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out 400.

The 0.526-mile paperclip of Martinsville Speedway presents one of the toughest challenges on the schedule, demanding precision, patience and discipline as drivers navigate the tight corners, heavy braking zones and constant beating and banging that define short track racing — where tempers can often flare and track position is everything.

With its rich history and iconic grandfather clock awaiting the winner, Martinsville Speedway offers no shortage of intensity as drivers fight for every inch on one of NASCAR’s most physically demanding tracks.

With one of NASCAR’s most demanding and historic short tracks on deck, Saturday’s race at Martinsville Speedway presents Perez with another opportunity to continue building his national series résumé while contributing to Young’s Motorsports’ continued presence on the national stage.

● Brad Perez NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Career Stats: Entering Martinsville, Perez has 19 NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series starts to his credit, highlighted by a career-best 18th-place finish after starting 31st in the 2024 Focused Health 250 at Circuit of The Americas for Alpha Prime Racing.

Since his 2022 debut, Perez has recorded an average finish of 27.7 in series competition at 12 different tracks, including Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course, the Chicago Street Course, Homestead-Miami Speedway, Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course, Kansas Speedway, Martinsville Speedway, Road America and Sonoma Raceway for teams Alpha Prime Racing, Emerling-Gase Motorsports and SS-GreenLight Racing.

Further bolstering his NASCAR résumé, Perez has made five starts in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series since 2024.

● Calling the Shots: Guiding Perez as crew chief of the No. 42 Young’s Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro is longtime crew chief Andrew Abbott.

On Saturday, he will be the crew chief in his 169th NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series race. In his previous 168 races, he has four top-five and 14 top-10 finishes.

The season’s seventh race will be his eighth tango at Martinsville Speedway as crew chief in the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series.

In his seven previous leadership efforts at Martinsville, Abbott has earned a track-best 14th-place finish twice, with driver Colin Garrett in the 2021 fall edition of the Dead On Tools 250.

● Young’s Motorsports’ NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Overview at Martinsville Speedway: This weekend will mark Young’s Motorsports’ fifth start in the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series at Martinsville Speedway

In the organization’s four previous races, the team has earned a track-best 16th-place finish during the fall 2025 edition of the IAA and Ritchie Bros. 250, with series veteran Anthony Alfredo behind the wheel.

In Martinsville, the organization’s four previous starts in the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series have produced an average starting position of 24.0 and an average finish of 30.0.

Beyond its O’Reilly Auto Parts Series efforts, the team has also made 35 starts at Martinsville Speedway in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series since 2012, producing a 22.5 average finish.

That stretch is highlighted by the organization’s best track Truck Series finish of ninth, earned by Austin Hill in the series’ fourth race of the 2018 Truck Series season.

● Young’s Motorsports’ NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series History: Since entering the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series in 2024, the family-owned organization has logged 78 starts and earned one top-five and four top-10 finishes while maintaining an average starting position of 26.9 and an average finish of 24.3.

● Follow on Social Media: For more on Brad Perez, please visit bradperez.com, like him on Facebook (Brad Perez Racing), and follow him on Instagram (@uhbrad), TikTok (@breadperez), and X | Twitter (@bradxperez).

For more on Young’s Motorsports, please visit YoungsMotorsports.com, like them on Facebook (Young’s Motorsports), and follow them on Instagram (@youngsmotorsports) and X |Twitter (@youngsmtrsports).

Brad Perez Pre-Race Quotes:

On Martinsville Speedway: “I’m really looking forward to getting back to Martinsville this weekend. It’s a tough, no-nonsense racetrack that demands a lot out of you as a driver — patience, discipline and being smart over a long run.

“It’s also a really technical place with brake management and getting through the center being so important. For me, it’s about making the most of the opportunity, staying clean, and putting together a complete race.”

On Martinsville Speedway Goals: “For us, it’s about maximizing the opportunity this weekend. Martinsville can be chaotic, so the goal is to stay clean, manage our brakes, and keep improving throughout the race.

“Track position is so important there, and if we can stay disciplined and execute when it matters, we should be able to put together a complete day and have something to show for it at the finish.”

On Driving for Young’s Motorsports: “I’ve had the pleasure of knowing Tyler Young and his team from my early days working for Rackley WAR in 2021, and seeing such a positive, uplifting, and driven team owner like him navigating this hectic garage immediately grew my respect for him and his team.

“The first ever oval I competed in in my NASCAR career was driving his No. 20 truck at Martinsville in 2023, a truck funny enough I shared with Bubba Wallace when he drove it in 2018.

﻿“Later in 2024, I worked a full season for Young’s Motorsports when Mason Massey drove the No. 02 truck. Tyler (Young) never had to give me that opportunity; he never had to even continue his truck team after he stopped driving, but the graciousness of his heart has allowed Young’s Motorsports to continue, and I’m grateful to have the privilege to be a small part of it.”

Race Information:

The NFPA 250 (250 laps | 131.5 miles) is the seventh of thirty-three (33) NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series races on the 2026 schedule. Practice will occur on Fri., March 27, 2026, from 4:30 p.m. to 5:20 p.m. Qualifying will immediately follow, beginning at 5:35 p.m. The field will take the green flag on Sat., March 28, 2026, shortly after 3:30 p.m., with live coverage on The CW Network, the Motor Racing Network (Radio), and SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90. All times are local (ET).