ARCA East Champion Isaac Kitzmiller Opens Title Defense at Hickory Motor Speedway

NEWTON, N.C.: The 2026 ARCA Menards Series East season officially roars to life this weekend at the historic Hickory Motor Speedway, and for reigning series champion Isaac Kitzmiller, the stakes couldn’t be higher.

Not only does Kitzmiller enter the new campaign with the target of defending his championship, but he also faces a pivotal year to elevate his profile and prove he belongs among the sport’s rising stars.

When the teenage sensation burst onto the development tour in 2025, expectations were modest. But through steady consistency and continuous improvement, Kitzmiller turned heads all season long.

By the time the series finale concluded at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway last September, Kitzmiller had done far more than deliver another strong finish — he left the World’s Fastest Half-Mile as the ARCA Menards Series East champion, an impressive accomplishment against a deep and competitive series class.

Returning to the seat of his A.L.L. Construction Racing – CR7 Motorsports Chevrolet, Isaac Kitzmiller eyes the highly anticipated Cook Out 200 as more than just the start of his title defense.

Instead, the season opener presents an opportunity to begin another championship run while also chasing a milestone — his first ARCA-sanctioned victory.

“Coming into this season, there’s definitely a different level of confidence after what we were able to accomplish last year,” said Kitzmiller.

“But at the same time, we know we have to keep working just as hard, if not harder. Hickory is a special place to start the year, and for us, it’s about putting ourselves in position early, staying consistent, and hopefully contending for that first win. That’s a big goal for our team.”

Much like his inaugural ARCA Menards Series East campaign a year ago, Kitzmiller continues to be surrounded by experience, knowledge, and championship-caliber guidance.

His father, Jason Kitzmiller, the current ARCA Menards Series championship contender, will be on the hallowed grounds of Hickory Motor Speedway this weekend in support of his teenage son. Additionally, NASCAR Hall of Famer Ron Hornaday Jr. continues to take a keen interest in Kitzmiller’s rising trajectory.

That support system is further strengthened by 10-time ARCA champion Frank Kimmel’s guidance, widely regarded as one of the most accomplished and respected short-track competitors in ARCA history.

“I’m really fortunate to have people like my dad, Ron, and Frank in my corner,” added Kitzmiller.

“They’ve all been through this at a high level, and just being able to learn from their experiences has meant a lot to me. I’m still learning every time I get in the car, but having that kind of support gives me a lot of confidence heading into this season.”

The first stop in an eight-race campaign at the legendary half-mile short track brings plenty of anticipation — and a fair share of unknowns — not just for Isaac Kitzmiller, but for the ARCA Menards Series East field as a whole.

With a scheduled two-and-a-half-hour test session on Friday, March 27, the Maysville, Va. native is focused on establishing a strong baseline that will position his No. 79 A.L.L. Construction Racing – CR7 Motorsports Chevrolet for success. That early track time will be critical for teams across the garage ahead of a condensed practice session on race day at Hickory Motor Speedway, before tackling 200 laps in western North Carolina.

“With it being the first race of the year, there are definitely a lot of unknowns for everyone,” said Isaac Kitzmiller. “You don’t really know where you stack up until you get on track, so that test session is going to be really important for us to find a good balance in the car.

“I think it’s the same for everybody in the field — everyone’s worked hard in the offseason, but now it’s about putting it all together. For our team, the goal is to unload with speed, keep improving throughout the weekend, and put ourselves in a position to be there at the end.”

As for his goals for Saturday evening’s Cook Out 200, the objective is straightforward for Isaac Kitzmiller — put himself in contention when it matters most.

“At the end of the day, you want to give yourself a shot,” explained Kitzmiller.

“If we can keep ourselves up front, stay out of trouble, and be in contention in the closing laps, that’s all you can ask for. From there, it’s about executing and taking advantage of the opportunity when it comes.”

Like his father, the younger Kitzmiller will also adorn the colors of A.L.L. Construction and Carter Machinery in his ninth career ARCA Menards Series East start.

Carter Machinery’s humble start began in 1928, serving Virginia and southeastern West Virginia.

As our customers’ needs changed over the years, we evolved by continually adding new products, services, and locations, with exponential growth occurring after our 2020 acquisition of Alban Tractor Company.

Today, our footprint spans the Mid-Atlantic, with over 30 locations throughout Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Delaware, and the District of Columbia.

We sell, rent, and support the full line of Cat® equipment, engines, and electric power generation systems, backed by the best parts availability, most diverse rental fleet, and an expert service team working together to enable our customers’ highest level of success.

Our ongoing investment in people, infrastructure, technology, and tooling continues to position us as one of Caterpillar’s leading dealers in North America and throughout the world.

“Carter Machinery has been such an important partner for my family and our race team, and we’re really proud to represent them every time we hit the track,” said Kitzmiller. “To be able to carry their colors at a place like Hickory Motor Speedway to start the season makes it even more special.

“They’ve built an incredible company with a strong reputation across the Mid-Atlantic, and for us, the goal is to put Carter Machinery and A.L.L. Construction in Victory Lane in 2026. Hopefully, we can get that done sooner rather than later.”

﻿Since 2025, Kitzmiller has made eight ARCA Menards Series East starts, earning three top-five and eight top-10 finishes, including a career-best fourth-place finish twice, most recently at Dover Motor Speedway in July 2025.

The sophomore driver returns in 2026 as the reigning ARCA Menards Series East champion.

For more on Isaac Kitzmiller, please follow him on Instagram (@isaackitzmillerracing) and X |Twitter (@isaackitzmiller).

The Cook Out 200 (200 laps | 72.6 miles) marks the eighth of eight races on the 2026 ARCA Menards Series East schedule. On Saturday, March 28, teams will hit the track for a forty-five-minute practice session from 2:15 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. Single-car qualifying will follow at 4:00 p.m., with the green flag expected to wave shortly after 7:30 p.m. The race will be televised live on FloRacing and the NASCAR Channel, while ARCARacing.com will provide live timing and scoring throughout the day’s activities. All times are local (ET).