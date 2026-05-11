Front Row Motorsports: Watkins Glen International NCS Race Report – Noah Gragson, Todd Gilliland, Zane Smith

Noah Gragson | Todd Gilliland | Zane Smith

Watkins Glen International NASCAR Cup Series Race Report

Go Bowling at The Glen

Date: Sunday, May 10, 2026

Event: Race 13 of 38

Series: NASCAR Cup Series

Location: Watkins Glen International (2.45-miles)

Length of Race: 100 laps over two hours, 29 minutes, 11 seconds

FRM Finish:

● Todd Gilliland (Started 22nd, Finished 17th / Running, completed 100 of 100 laps)

● Zane Smith (Started 33rd, Finished 18th / Running, completed 100 of 100 laps)

● Noah Gragson (Started 35th, Finished 22nd / Running, completed 100 of 100 laps)

FRM Points Standings:

Zane Smith (23rd)

Todd Gilliland (26th)

Noah Gragson (30th)

Todd Gilliland Key Takeaways

Stage One: 25th / Stage Two: 37th / Race Result: 17th

“It was a blue-collar day, for sure,” said Gilliland. “The No. 34 Farm Rich Ford was probably one of the best road course cars I have ever had, but the race didn’t pan out exactly how we needed it to. Still a good day, though, bringing home a top-20 finish.”

Zane Smith Key Takeaways

Stage One: 34th / Stage Two: 21st / Race Result: 18th

“I think that 18th place finish is a really good spot for us considering how our Saturday went,” said Smith. “We just chipped away at it with strategy throughout the race, guys on pit road did their job today, and we were able to escape really without any errors.”

Noah Gragson Key Takeaways

Stage One: 37th / Stage Two: 20th / Race Result: 22nd

“Up and down day for our Long John Silver’s / Frank’s RedHot Ford Mustang Dark Horse,” said Gragson. “I felt like we had decent speed. We went back and forth on how we wanted to approach the final stage and felt like we made the best choice to maximize the day, based on where we were running. Solid result heading into the All-Star Race.”

ABOUT FRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization competing in the NASCAR Cup Series and the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. Founded in 2004 by entrepreneur Bob Jenkins, FRM has earned top honors including a 2021 Daytona 500 victory and the 2022 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series championship. Based in Mooresville, N.C., FRM fields the No. 4, No. 34, and No. 38 entries in the NASCAR Cup Series, along with the No. 34 and No. 38 teams in the CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. For more information, visit FrontRowMotorsports.com and follow Front Row Motorsports on social media — X: @Team_FRM, Instagram: @teamfrm, Tik Tok: @Team_FRM, YouTube: @FrontRowNASCAR, and Facebook: facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.