PROCK, LANGDON, A. STANFIELD & SMITH GET WINS IN MISSION #2FAST2TASTY CHALLENGE AT MARYLAND INTERNATIONAL RACEWAY

Langdon, Beckman, G. Stanfield, Smith all claim No. 1 spots at NHRA Potomac Nationals presented by JEGS

MECHANICSVILLE, Md. – After a rocky start to the season, reigning Funny Car world champion Austin Prock earned his first victory of the year when he won the Mission #2Fast2Tasty Challenge on Saturday at Maryland International Raceway. With momentum on his side, he is looking to claim his first win of 2026 at the inaugural NHRA Potomac Nationals presented by JEGS.

Shawn Langdon (Top Fuel), Aaron Stanfield (Pro Stock) and Angie Smith (Pro Stock Motorcycle) also won the Mission #2Fast2Tasty Challenge, while Langdon (Top Fuel), Beckman (Funny Car), Greg Stanfield (Pro Stock) and Smith (Pro Stock Motorcycle) all qualified No. 1 at the seventh of 20 races during the 2026 NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series season.

Prock, driver of the PPG Ford Mustang, has dominated the Funny Car category for the last two seasons, earning 18 race wins throughout 2024 and 2025. This year he has seen major struggles, including not qualifying for the season opener in Gainesville. With his Mission #2Fast2Tasty Challenge win on Saturday, it gives Prock and his team some confidence for race day on Sunday.

“It feels great,” said Prock. “It’s been a long time, and feels good. We’ve had a decent car all weekend, and good enough to win the Mission #2Fast2Tasty race today. We’ve got a lot of work to do still, but the race cars going up and down the race track, and giving me opportunity to get comfortable in this Ford, and practice chopping down the Christmas Tree.

“I’m proud of what we’ve done so far. We’re going to be hard at it tonight, and we’re going to have a fast ‘Prock Rocket’ in the morning. I can guarantee that.”

Prock defeated four-time world champion Matt Hagan in the final round of the Mission Challenge. The two will meet up again tomorrow during the opening round of eliminations on race day.

Jack Beckman claimed the Funny Car No. 1 qualifier spot in the third qualifying session when he powered to a 3.935-second pass at 326.79 mph, earning his second consecutive No. 1 of the year, in his PEAK Chevrolet SS Funny Car. He will be aiming for his first win of the 2026 season and 38th overall.

“It’s no secret, we’ve been stumbling a little bit with the Peak car and we haven’t been ourselves like last year, when our car could do no wrong. We’re just kind of struggling this year, but it’s because we did some things to try to be quicker, and a lot of times that step backwards takes a while before you recuperate from that, but to know that every dart we’re throwing is hitting near the bullseye means we could make good tune-up calls for tomorrow. This is one of those Saturdays where I’m counting down the hours till the national anthem. I can’t wait to get back out here tomorrow.”

Former world champion Cruz Pedregon took the No. 2 position with his 3.951 at 323.19 while 2025 Rookie of the Year Spencer Hyde rounded out the top three with his 3.952 at 323.58.

Shawn Langdon continued to dominate the field in his 12,000-horsepower Kalitta Air on Saturday when he won the Mission #2Fast2Tasty Challenge, as well as claimed his third No. 1 qualifier of the season.

Langdon clocked a 3.744 at 336.23, to win the Mission Challenge over Leah Pruett and secure his 25th career No. 1 qualifier, improving on his previous low qualifier from Friday. With four wins on the season, Langdon feels confident in the car’s performance and his team’s ability.

“It feels great to have such a strong running car,” said Langdon. “I think the best thing is that Brian [Husen, crew chief] was trying to go 3.74 before that run. He had said if everything goes right, maybe a high .73 on the slow side, maybe a .75 and we went right in the middle at .74 so he’s just got a really good handle on the car. He’s doing such a great job, and his gut instincts are really being showcased right now. He’s just making the right decisions.”

Langdon’s low qualifier position will give him a bye round in the opening round of eliminations.

Reigning Top Fuel champion Doug Kalitta landed in the No. 2 spot with his 3.771 at 333.00 while Pruett was third with her 3.771 at 331.12.

The Stanfield family of Elite Motorsports claimed Pro Stock honors on Saturday with Aaron Stanfield earning the Mission #2Fast2Tasty Challenge while Greg Stanfield earned the No. 1 qualifier position.

A. Stanfield, who won two weeks ago in Chicago, defeated six-time world champion Greg Anderson in the Challenge final in his Johnson’s Horsepowered Garage / Melling Performance / Janac Brothers Racing Pro Stock car, giving him his first Mission win of the season.

“It definitely feels good to beat Greg Anderson on a hole shot,” said A. Stanfield. “I think if we’re close enough to him, we’re going to have that opportunity. So, I look forward to some more of it, and I’m going to try to stay on my A game.

“I think our whole Elite group has some momentum, and for sure it feels good to be turning on some win lights, especially against those KB Titan Racing guys. They’ve been tough to beat here lately, and it’s been nice to have some momentum rolling our way. I think everybody’s able to take a little bit of a breath, but I can promise you they’re not satisfied. I think we still got a little way to go, and they’re just keeping on working, and there’s no quitting in them and I’m right there, and we’re going to keep pushing.”

A. Stanfield qualified tenth and will race Cody Anderson in the first round of eliminations.

It was G. Stanfield who took the top Pro Stock spot with his 6.482 at 212.39 mph in the Janac Brothers Racing Pro Stock car. It gave G. Stanfield his first No. 1 since 2009.

“It feels great to have a No. 1,” said G. Stanfield. “It’s just testament to all the hard work the Elite Motorsports guys have put in to get these cars faster, and we’re just the lucky ones to get to drive, so it feels good to do it. I’ll feel better if I can hold that big Wally tomorrow.”

Reigning world champion Dallas Glenn took the second position with a 6.486 at 211.73 mph while Eric Latino finished third with a 6.493 at 211.30.

With her husband, six-time world champion Matt Smith, hospitalized on Friday morning and will unable to race this weekend, Angie Smith is leading the way for the Matt Smith Racing in a big way in Maryland. She scooped up both the No. 1 qualifier position at the Mission #2Fast2Tasty Challenge on her Denso Auto Parts Buell and she has her sights set to a win on Sunday.

“I know Matt wanted this more than anything, and I wanted it more than anything,” said A. Smith. “It’s been two years since I’ve won one of these Mission Challenges, so I really needed to win it, and we got it done today. Hats off to Matt and to my entire crew.

“Everybody on my crew has stepped up, and they have done jobs that they have never done before, and I couldn’t do it without every single person at that trailer, and I couldn’t do it without Matt, sitting in a hospital bed. He’s making good calls, but our MVP is down right now, but there is rumor that he might be at the track tomorrow, so we’ll see.”

A. Smith’s 6.690 at 202.97 gave her, her third No. 1 qualifier of the season. She will be on the hunt for her fourth career win on Sunday.

Reigning world champion Richard Gadson finished second with a 6.729 at 201.31 with John Hall in third with his 6.739 at 201.91.

Eliminations begin at 11:00 a.m. ET on Sunday at the NHRA Potomac Nationals presented by JEGS at Maryland International Raceway.

MECHANICSVILLE, Md. — Sunday’s first-round pairings for eliminations for the Inaugural NHRA Potomac Nationals presented by JEGS at Maryland International Raceway, the seventh of 20 events in the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series. Pairings based on results in qualifying, which ended Saturday. DNQs listed below pairings.

Top Fuel — 1. Shawn Langdon, 3.744 seconds, 336.23 mph vs. Bye; 2. Doug Kalitta, 3.771, 333.91 vs. 15. Lex Joon, 4.225, 214.45; 3. Leah Pruett, 3.771, 331.12 vs. 14. Spencer Massey, 3.865, 323.27; 4. Tony Stewart, 3.790, 333.33 vs. 13. Shawn Reed, 3.865, 323.50; 5. Billy Torrence, 3.798, 334.65 vs. 12. Tony Schumacher, 3.854, 327.90; 6. Maddi Gordon, 3.805, 333.74 vs. 11. Will Smith, 3.844, 306.53; 7. Josh Hart, 3.811, 333.91 vs. 10. Clay Millican, 3.839, 321.88; 8. Justin Ashley, 3.815, 326.40 vs. 9. Antron Brown, 3.823, 329.42.

Funny Car — 1. Jack Beckman, Chevy Camaro, 3.935, 326.79 vs. 16. Joe Morrison, Dodge Charger, 10.872, 82.58; 2. Cruz Pedregon, Charger, 3.951, 323.19 vs. 15. Del Worsham, Toyota Supra, 4.209, 250.00; 3. Spencer Hyde, Ford Mustang, 3.953, 323.58 vs. 14. Daniel Wilkerson, Mustang, 4.066, 318.32; 4. Jordan Vandergriff, Camaro, 3.970, 322.81 vs. 13. Dave Richards, Mustang, 4.058, 321.42; 5. Chad Green, Mustang, 3.985, 321.19 vs. 12. Paul Lee, Charger, 4.048, 311.13; 6. Matt Hagan, Charger, 3.989, 326.87 vs. 11. Austin Prock, Mustang, 4.036, 316.90; 7. Alexis DeJoria, Camaro, 3.997, 326.16 vs. 10. Ron Capps, Toyota GR Supra, 4.024, 321.88; 8. J.R. Todd, GR Supra, 4.001, 327.03 vs. 9. Blake Alexander, Charger, 4.018, 319.90.

Pro Stock — 1. Greg Stanfield, Chevy Camaro, 6.482, 212.39 vs. 16. Alan Prusiensky, Dodge Dart, 6.764, 203.95; 2. Dallas Glenn, Camaro, 6.486, 212.16 vs. 15. Shane Tucker, Camaro, 6.587, 211.43; 3. Eric Latino, Camaro, 6.493, 211.56 vs. 14. Troy Coughlin Jr., Camaro, 6.586, 210.77; 4. Greg Anderson, Camaro, 6.494, 211.79 vs. 13. Brandon Miller, Dart, 6.583, 209.56; 5. Matt Latino, Camaro, 6.504, 212.56 vs. 12. Deric Kramer, Camaro, 6.535, 210.87; 6. Matt Hartford, Camaro, 6.504, 211.96 vs. 11. Kenny Delco, Camaro, 6.522, 210.80; 7. Cody Anderson, Camaro, 6.505, 211.56 vs. 10. Aaron Stanfield, Camaro, 6.513, 212.06; 8. Jeg Coughlin, Camaro, 6.508, 211.76 vs. 9. Erica Enders, Camaro, 6.512, 212.03.

Pro Stock Motorcycle — 1. Angie Smith, Buell, 6.690, 202.97 vs. Bye; 2. Richard Gadson, Suzuki, 6.729, 201.31 vs. 15. Wesley Wells, Suzuki, 6.960, 193.16; 3. John Hall, Beull, 6.739, 202.55 vs. 14. Charles Poskey, Suzuki, 6.942, 196.90; 4. Chip Ellis, Buell, 6.743, 201.16 vs. 13. Geno Scali, Suzuki, 6.855, 198.70; 5. Clayton Howey, Suzuki, 6.764, 200.02 vs. 12. Steve Johnson, Suzuki, 6.827, 197.33; 6. Jianna Evaristo, Buell, 6.766, 202.06 vs. 11. Kelly Clontz, Suzuki, 6.818, 198.47; 7. Ryan Oehler, Buell, 6.770, 201.10 vs. 10. Chase Van Sant, Suzuki, 6.778, 200.32; 8. Gaige Herrera, Suzuki, 6.770, 199.91 vs. 9. Brayden Davis, Buell, 6.771, 199.85.

MECHANICSVILLE, Md. — Saturday’s final results from Mission #2Fast2Tasty NHRA Challenge at the Inaugural NHRA Potomac Nationals presented by JEGS at Maryland International Raceway.

Top Fuel Challenge — Shawn Langdon, 3.744 seconds, 334.98 mph def. Leah Pruett, 3.771 seconds, 331.12 mph.

Funny Car Challenge — Austin Prock, Ford Mustang, 4.079, 312.57 def. Matt Hagan, Dodge Charger, 4.153,

264.55.

Pro Stock Challenge — Aaron Stanfield, Chevy Camaro, 6.513, 211.36 def. Greg Anderson, Camaro, 6.494,

211.13.

Pro Stock Motorcycle Challenge — Angie Smith, Buell, 6.717, 201.91 def. Brayden Davis, Buell, 6.771, 199.85.

MECHANICSVILLE, Md. — Final round-by-round results from Mission #2Fast2Tasty NHRA Challenge atthe Inaugural NHRA Potomac Nationals presented by

JEGS at Maryland International Raceway.

TOP FUEL CHALLENGE:

ROUND ONE — Leah Pruett, 3.811, 327.98 def. Antron Brown, 3.848, 328.70; Shawn Langdon, 3.760, 335.23 def.

Josh Hart, 3.890, 294.18;

FINAL — S. Langdon, 3.744, 334.98 def. L. Pruett, 3.771, 331.12.

FUNNY CAR CHALLENGE:

ROUND ONE — Matt Hagan, Dodge Charger, 4.347, 217.32 def. Alexis DeJoria, Chevy Camaro, 4.539, 189.07; Austin

Prock, Ford Mustang, 4.159, 277.66 def. Chad Green, Mustang, 4.397, 201.01;

FINAL — A. Prock, 4.079, 312.57 def. M. Hagan, 4.153, 264.55.

PRO STOCK CHALLENGE:

ROUND ONE — Aaron Stanfield, Chevy Camaro, 6.516, 211.33 def. Greg Stanfield, Camaro, Foul – Red Light; Greg

Anderson, Camaro, 6.502, 211.33 def. Erica Enders, Camaro, 6.519, 212.03;

FINAL — A. Stanfield, 6.513, 211.36 def. G. Anderson, 6.494, 211.13.

PRO STOCK MOTORCYCLE CHALLENGE:

ROUND ONE — Angie Smith, Buell, 6.716, 202.03 def. Richard Gadson, Suzuki, 6.961, 163.00; Brayden Davis,

Buell, 6.789, 199.26 def. Chip Ellis, 6.753, 198.29;

FINAL — A. Smith, 6.717, 201.91 def. B. Davis, 6.771, 199.85.