Young’s Motorsports Welcomes CJ McLaughlin and Howell for a One-Race Effort at Dover Motor Speedway

MOORESVILLE, N.C.: Every driver learns to look ahead — and for CJ McLaughlin, that includes anticipating the strength of a new partnership.

As the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series heads to Dover (Del.) Motor Speedway for Saturday afternoon’s BetRivers 200, McLaughlin will showcase a new name on his No. 42 Young’s Motorsports Chevrolet.

Pennsylvania-based Howell is supporting McLaughlin for the first time this season, in what looks to be the start of a partnership built on shared momentum and a strengthening friendship.

Headquartered in West Chester, Pennsylvania, the Howell companies include Howell Engineering, Howell Surveying, Howell Construction Stakeout, Howell Environmental, ePhase, Nave Newell, Landforms, Terrain and Smith & Howell.

Howell understands the importance of comprehensive research and planning. Technical skills and groundbreaking ideas allow the companies to interpret land use regulations, meet zoning requirements and determine a project site’s ideal use.

With more than 30 years of experience, their knowledge of local, state, and federal permitting allows clients to plan cost-effective projects.

Through strategic growth and acquisitions over the past 27 years, Howell has handpicked the key Civil Engineering disciplines to take any project from due diligence through construction, regardless of scale.

The Howell companies are uniquely equipped to complete Phase 1 ESA’s, Field Surveying, Environmental Sampling, Geotechnical Drilling/Investigations/Analysis, Land Planning, Land Development Plan Preparation, Stormwater Management, Grading & Erosion Control Design, NPDES Permitting, PADEP General Permitting, Structural and Wall Design, Landscape Design, Public Meeting Representation, Planning Modules, Stakeout Surveying, Critical Stage Inspections, Geotechnical Inspections During Construction and Project Closeout, all in house.

Certified and licensed in Pennsylvania, Maryland, New Jersey and Delaware, the Howell team is comprised of 17 Licensed Engineers (PE), 2 Land Surveyors (PLS), 5 Landscape Architects (RLA), a Geologist (PG) and 5 drone pilots.

Howell has built its reputation by combining experience with the information and design skills needed to communicate decades of know-how into sound plans, controlled timelines, and strengthened relationships along the way to development approvals.

For McLaughlin, the support from Howell carries significance in 2026 as he shares his engineering background with the sponsor to bring new interest and experience to Young’s Motorsports.

“We’ve had the chance to hang out with Denny Howell and his team at events in and around Philadelphia. We were blown away by the support of his whole staff – it’s been great to see how much they’re rooting for our team,” said McLaughlin. “It’s becoming more than a partnership at this point — it’s a friendship.

McLaughlin, 33, will make his second NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series start at the Monster Mile, aiming to improve on his 34th-place finish in 2023, when he piloted the No. 53 Ford entry for Emerling-Gase Motorsports.

Denny Howell, PE, said, “The link to CJ McLaughlin was a natural one for us. We appreciate his grasp of engineering, and we’re thrilled to see his skills in action on Saturday.”

“It’s a perfect start with a growing driving team, to showcase the Howell enthusiasm, support our recruitment efforts, and forward our reach.”

Smith & Howell partner Eric Smith added, “This partnership is a strategic way to grow alongside CJ as he chases his dreams in NASCAR. For us, it’s an unbelievable opportunity to invest in a sport we love.”

“I’m definitely looking forward to getting back to Dover,” said McLaughlin. “The Monster Mile is one of those places that demands a lot of respect because it’s fast, physical and there’s really no room for mistakes.

“My first NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series race there in 2023 didn’t go the way we wanted, but I learned a lot about the track and what it takes to be competitive there.

“Now, coming back with more experience and a better understanding of how to drive the car at the track, I feel like we can put together a much stronger weekend.

“Dover is such a unique place; hopefully, we can stay out of trouble, execute all day, and give ourselves a shot at a solid finish for the team and everyone at Howell.”

Now operating from a well-equipped facility in Mooresville, N.C., Young’s Motorsports team principal Tyler Young welcomes Howell to the organization as a valued partner.

“We’re proud to welcome Howell to Young’s Motorsports as a valued partner,” said Young, who made three NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series starts at Dover Motor Speedway, including a top-10 finish in 2015.

“It’s always important for us to align with partners who believe in what we’re building, both on and off the racetrack.

“Even though this is a one-race program, it’s an opportunity for us to showcase what we can do as an organization and deliver for our partners at a high level. We’re looking forward to representing Howell at Dover and making the most of the weekend together.”

The BetRivers 200 (200 laps | 100 miles) is the 14th of thirty-three (33) NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series races on the 2026 schedule. Practice will occur on Sat., May 16, 2026, from 9:30 a.m. to 10:20 a.m. Qualifying will immediately follow, beginning at 10:35 a.m. The field will take the green flag shortly after 4:00 p.m., with live coverage on The CW Network, the Performance Racing Network (Radio) and SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90. All times are local (ET).

For more on Young’s Motorsports, please visit YoungsMotorsports.com, like them on Facebook (Young’s Motorsports), and follow them on Instagram (@youngsmotorsports) and X |Twitter (@youngsmtrsports).

For more on CJ McLaughlin, please like him on Facebook (CJ McLaughlin Racing), and follow him on Instagram (@cjmclaughlin.racing) and X |Twitter (@CjMclaughlin3).

About Howell:

Since 1999, Howell has earned a reputation for efficient engineering, designing the everyday places where people live and work, to the sites they visit and the roadways and passages that make it easier in and around Chester County.

Howell is hired because their designs are efficient and cost-effective to build.

For more information, visit knowhowell.com