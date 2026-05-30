2026 Niece Motorsports NCTS Race Recap: Nashville Superspeedway

NIECE MOTORSPORTS

NCTS RACE RECAP: NASHVILLE SUPERSPEEDWAY

Event: Allegiance 200 (150 laps / 199.5 miles)

Round: 11 of 25 (Regular Season)

Track: Nashville Superspeedway

Location: Lebanon, TN

Date & Time: Friday, May 29 | 8:00 PM ET

No. 4 TCS Bus Chevrolet Silverado RST

Driver: Stefan Parsons | Crew Chief: Mike Shiplett

Start: 13th

Stage 1: 14th

Stage 2: 19th

Finish: 18th

Driver Points: 46th

Owner Points: 29th

Key Takeaway: Stefan Parsons and the TCS Bus team ran a solid race all night long in Nashville. Since qualifying was rained out and the field was set by the metric lineup, Parsons rolled off from the 13th position. The No. 4 held steadily near the top-15 in the opening two stages, and showed speed throughout the race. After getting off strategy from the field, Parsons elected to take four tires with less than 20 laps to go, but was caught in dirty air. He crossed the finish line in 18th-place with a clean truck.

Stefan Parsons’ Post-Race Thoughts: “I thought our No. 4 TCS Chevy Silverado was good tonight. We fired off in the first stage and I felt like we were pretty strong. We had a tough pit stall selection because of the way they pick pits, so that kind of hurt us on the first pit stop because we had to back up and come around the No. 18 (Tyler Ankrum). But, we got some spots back, and we could have gone one of two ways with the strategy. It seemed like we were the last ones on an island that didn’t take tires, so after that caution came out, I told Mike (Shiplett) that I would rather be on offense to try and at least get back to where we were running. I just didn’t do a very good job of executing that last restart. I’m a little rusty, but overall, it was a solid day. We had a good truck, and I feel like it was plenty capable of a top-15, and if the circumstances were right, maybe even a top-10. Just have some more for me to work on racing these trucks. Regardless, I’m still very thankful to everyone at TCS and Niece Motorsports for the opportunity.”

About Transportation Charter Services: Transportation Charter Services (TCS), headquartered in Orange County, California, has been a trusted leader in group passenger transportation since 1988.

With a modern fleet and an unwavering commitment to safety, cleanliness, and service excellence, TCS delivers premium motorcoach transportation paired with a first-class customer experience. The company proudly serves professional and collegiate sports teams, tour and travel clients, corporate organizations, high-profile special events, and elite clientele throughout Southern California, Western Canada, and Nashville’s entertainer coach market.

Combining decades of industry expertise with a forward-thinking approach to innovation and operational excellence, TCS continues to elevate the standard in luxury ground transportation. As part of a distinguished family of brands — including Royal Coach, serving San Jose, Las Vegas, and Phoenix, and Polynesian Adventure in Hawaii — TCS remains a premier provider known for exceptional service, reliability, and professionalism.

No. 42 Comprehensive Logistics Chevrolet Silverado RST

Driver: Tyler Reif | Crew Chief: Landon Polinski

Start: 14th

Stage 1: 19th

Stage 2: 36th

Finish: 36th

Driver Points: 28th

Owner Points: 26th

Key Takeaway: Tyler Reif and the Comprehensive Logistics team had speed in Nashville, but their night came to an early close. Reif started 14th for the 150-lap race and maintained track position in the opening stage. At the start of stage two, however, Reif made a daring three-wide move on a restart and lost control of his truck. The rookie made significant contact with the outside SAFER barrier, and the damage proved too heavy to continue. The No. 42 team was credited with a 36th-place finish.

Tyler Reif’s Post-Race Thoughts:

Interviewer: Tyler Reif, you’re out early here in Nashville at the start of stage two. First of all, are you okay, and how hard was that hit?

“Yeah, I’m just fine. I think I’m hurt more emotionally than physically. It wasn’t a super hard hit; the truck is beat up, but I’m just super bummed emotionally and down on myself for making a mistake that early in the race when I’m here to make laps and learn for next year. I’m just going to watch the film and try not to make that mistake the next time I run back here.”

Interviewer: How heartbreaking is this since you’re making limited starts and this was one you didn’t get all the laps in?

“Right, I mean, we got half of practice in with a little bit of rain. We never got a chance to mock-up, but luckily, we had a pretty good starting position off the metric. We stayed in the top-15 for half of the first stage and had a good stop where I executed on pit lane. The team executed during the pit stop, and we got back up in the top-15 there. Stefan (Parsons), Rajah (Caruth), and I were just door-to-door-to-door coming into (turn) three, and I had never experienced that before at this level of speed after losing that much side force. Nobody to blame that on but myself for getting in a bad position. I’m eager to go forward and eager to learn. I’m just going to go home, try to sleep on it, and be better for the next one.”

About Comprehensive Logistics: Comprehensive Logistics (CLI) is a full-service inbound-to-manufacturing logistics partner specializing in high-volume, high-velocity, and highly complex operations, including warehouse management, value-added services, sequencing, transportation, and sub-assembly manufacturing. By integrating advanced technology, data-driven insights, and process engineering with experienced teams, CLI delivers high-precision, reliable logistics solutions tailored to evolving customer needs. For more information, please visit complog.com.

No. 44 Acceptance Insurance Chevrolet Silverado RST

Driver: Andres Perez de Lara | Crew Chief: Wally Rogers

Start: 19th

Stage 1: 31st

Stage 2: 18th

Finish: 14th

Driver Points: 15th

Owner Points: 22nd

Key Takeaway: Andrés Pérez de Lara and the Acceptance Insurance team overcame a bunch of adversity in Nashville. An issue in pre-race technical inspection led the No. 44 team to unload a backup truck before hitting the track. The team made a valiant effort in preparing the truck for the race, but were then forced to start from the rear of the field and had to serve a pass-through penalty. Pérez de Lara lost a lap during the exchange, but fought hard to make up for lost time and eventually got his lap back. In the final stage, a strategy call vaulted the No. 44 to the front of the field, and Pérez de Lara nearly walked away with a top-10 finish. After making a nice save, he came home in 14th-place.

Andrés Pérez de Lara’s Post-Race Thoughts:

Interviewer: You ran in the top-five; what happened at the end there?

“Yeah man, it was a roller coaster of a day. We started in the back, had to do a pass-through, and essentially lost a lap. We kept working and got our lap back, and we had a lot of speed in our No. 44 truck. Just unfortunately, I got a little bit loose over there and lost a couple of spots. We weren’t on the best tires compared to the others, so it was hard to keep up, but we did our best. I feel like it was a good day considering how it started.”

Interviewer: So at the end, you kind of slid back because of bad tires, you said?

“Yeah, I feel like we did the right choice with strategy, it just didn’t work out completely. Like I said, I got loose off of (turn) four and that lost a lot of momentum, but we were still on defense. It was all we could do, right? It was a really tough day overall. We were a lap down for most of the beginning even though we had a lot of pace, but we just couldn’t get our lap back with how the race went. Thank you to all my guys for the hard work because it was a lot earlier in the day to get that truck ready.”

About Acceptance Insurance: Acceptance Insurance is a proud member of Confie, the largest personal lines agency in the U.S. We believe in investing in the communities we serve by offering affordable insurance solutions so our customers can have peace of mind. Our agents and team members uphold our values, which include promoting excellence, responsibility and caring.

Acceptance has been in business for over 50 years. We have over 700 agents in over 288 neighborhood locations ready to give you the service, respect and savings you deserve. We come to you so you can find the solutions you need, regardless of your background and driving record. We offer easy solutions to meet your unique needs.

No. 45 Use Your Melon Tennessee Chevrolet Silverado RST

Driver: Ross Chastain | Crew Chief: Phil Gould

Start: 21st

Stage 1: 16th

Stage 2: 10th

Finish: 4th

Driver Points: N/A

Owner Points: 8th

Key Takeaway: Ross Chastain and the Use Your Melon Tennessee team contended for the win in Nashville. Despite having to start 21st due to the metric lineup, Chastain went to work on gaining track position early on. Noting that his truck handled tight, the No. 45 team made several adjustments to help Chastain’s balance in the opening two stages. By the time the final stage began, the team took advantage of cleaner air to maneuver to the front row. A strategy call put his truck in a favorable position, and Chastain was able to capitalize on a fourth-place finish.

Ross Chastain’s Post-Race Thoughts:

Interviewer: Ross Chastain, you were in that crazy battle for fuel, what were those closing laps like from your perspective?

“Hanging on, for us on our Use Your Melon Chevy. Yeah, not the pace that we needed to compete with Raj (Rajah Caruth) who was on equal tires. We’ve been too tight all day. Phil Gould freed it up, and then it was really loose firing off with full fuel. It was good because it was right for most of the run, but I couldn’t compete with him. We lost clean air, which, I couldn’t have held him off anyway. The No. 7 was straight up better, and the other two aren’t even trucks. Those must be cars. I don’t know what they are, but they are definitely not what Raj and I are driving, so it was definitely like bringing a knife to a gun fight tonight.”

About the Tennessee Highway Safety Office: The Tennessee Highway Safety Office (THSO) is a division of the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security advocating for traffic safety. The THSO works in tandem with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) to implement statewide programs addressing occupant protection, impaired driving, speed enforcement, pedestrian and bicycle safety, and crash data collection and analysis. Programs administered by the THSO are 100 percent federally funded. The THSO’s mission is to effectively develop, implement, and evaluate these programs. To learn more, please visit www.tntrafficsafety.org.

About Niece Motorsports: Niece Motorsports is a professional auto racing team that has competed in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series since 2016. The team is owned by Josh Morris of DQS Solutions and Staffing and the Fowler Family of J.F. Electric and Utilitra, and was founded by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. At its 80,000 sq. ft. headquarters in Salisbury, NC, Niece Motorsports is a full-service race vehicle build shop as well as a customizable fabrication shop for any manufacturing needs.

Follow the Team: To keep up to date with the latest team news, visit niecemotorsports.com or connect on Facebook and Instagram (@NieceMotorsports) as well as X (@NieceMotorsport).