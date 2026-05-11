Team Penske NASCAR Cup Series Race Report – Watkins Glen

Go Bowling at The Glen

Watkins Glen, New York – May 10, 2026

AUSTIN CINDRIC No. 2 SNAP-ON TOOLS FORD MUSTANG DARK HORSE

START: 3RD STAGE 1: 4TH STAGE 2: 7TH FINISH: 9TH POINTS: 15TH

RACE RUNDOWN: Austin Cindric and the No. 2 Snap-on Tools Ford Mustang Dark Horse delivered a steady top-10 performance Sunday afternoon in the Go Bowling at The Glen at Watkins Glen International, coming home ninth. After qualifying third, Cindric remained inside the top 10 through the opening run despite reporting a tight overall balance as the field settled into rhythm on the historic road course. The No. 2 team continued to work on the handling during the race’s first pit stop following a fourth-place finish in Stage 1. Strategy shuffled the running order after several teams elected to pit before the stage break, forcing Cindric to restart 27th for the second segment. The Team Penske driver methodically climbed back inside the top 20 before a caution on Lap 40 allowed the team to pit for four tires and fuel. Cindric noted the balance was improved compared to the opening run as the Snap-on Tools Ford continued to gain speed through the middle portion of the race. Cindric closed out Stage 2 in seventh position, and the No. 2 team elected to stay on track during the caution to maintain track position entering the final stage. Following another caution for debris with just under 40 laps remaining, the team made its final stop for four tires and fuel. Restarting 16th for the final green-flag stretch, Cindric was able to work his way back forward and secure a ninth-place finish.

CINDRIC’S THOUGHTS: “In a lot of ways we maximized our day with points in most stages, and earning a Top-10 is a really good day for us. I would have been happy with that this morning. The strategy definitely got put into a really tight window, and we decided to go for it and get some fuel mileage out of this Ford Mustang and try to hold onto these rear tires. I feel that I may have left one or two spots on the table just trying to make it to the end. Otherwise, I’m proud of the effort and it’s another good points day for the No. 2 car.”

RYAN BLANEY No. 12 MENARDS/LIBMAN FORD MUSTANG DARK HORSE

START: 7TH STAGE 1: 3RD STAGE 2: 15TH FINISH: 11TH POINTS: 4TH

RACE RUNDOWN: Ryan Blaney and the No. 12 Menards/Libman Ford Mustang Dark Horse team rolled off seventh for Sunday’s race and showed solid speed from the outset. Blaney quickly worked his way forward, climbing to fourth and ultimately third, where he finished Stage 1 before heading to pit road. Blaney restarted 26th but steadily marched back through the field. In the second segment, the No. 12 climbed to 16th and avoided trouble when the No. 24 spun on track directly in front of him, only causing minimal damage. He continued to push forward, ultimately finishing Stage 2 in 15th. After a pit stop early in the final segment during a caution for debris, Blaney lined up 22nd for the restart and began working his way up the running order. Over the final run to the checkered flag, the No. 12 team continued to gain ground, with Blaney ultimately taking the checkered flag in 11th.

BLANEY’S THOUGHTS: “We did a good job getting points in the first stage. I thought we were in a really good spot until the No. 24 spun-out in the Bus Stop. I couldn’t go anywhere and caved the nose in. I was actually surprised how fast the Mustang was after that. Overall, we fought from the back a few times to a decent finish and a good points day.”

JOEY LOGANO No. 22 SHELL-PENNZOIL FORD MUSTANG DARK HORSE

START: 6TH STAGE 1: 2ND STAGE 2: 18TH FINISH: 38TH POINTS: 18TH

RACE RUNDOWN: Joey Logano and the No. 22 Shell-Pennzoil Ford Mustang Dark Horse team started Sunday’s race from the sixth position and showed strong speed early in the event. Logano quickly worked his way toward the front of the field and remained in contention throughout the opening segment, ultimately finishing Stage 1 in the second position. Despite setbacks in track position throughout Stage 2, the No. 22 team continued to battle forward and capped off the segment with an 18th-place finish. Trouble struck early in the final stage when a left-front tire issue on Lap 61 brought out the caution flag. The No. 22 team initially changed the tire on pit road, but the team ultimately deemed the Shell-Pennzoil Ford Mustang Dark Horse needed further attention behind the wall for more extensive repairs. After returning to competition, Logano went on to finish 38th, 15 laps down.

LOGANO’S THOUGHTS: “It’s definitely been a frustrating stretch for our No. 22 team, but I’m proud of the way everyone continues to stay focused and keep fighting. We’ll regroup this week and look forward to getting to Dover for the All-Star Race.”

The NASCAR Cup Series heads to Dover Motor Speedway on Sunday, May 17, for the NASCAR All-Star Race. Coverage of the exhibition event begins at 1 p.m. ET on FS1, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.