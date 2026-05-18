Coca-Cola 600 Weekend Delivers the Ultimate First-Time NASCAR Fan Experience

The Coca-Cola 600 delivers the ultimate first-time fan experience with 600 miles of intense racing, patriotic Memorial Day tributes, pre-race entertainment and nonstop energy at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Fans can purchase Coca-Cola 600 weekend tickets online at www.charlottemotorspeedway.com or call 1-800-455-FANS (3267). Kids 12 and under get in for just $10 on Sunday

CONCORD, N.C. (May 18, 2026) – The countdown is over — it’s officially Coca-Cola 600 race week at Charlotte Motor Speedway. With 600 miles of intense racing, patriotic Memorial Day tributes, pre-race concerts, fireworks and nonstop energy from start to finish, NASCAR’s biggest weekend promises an unforgettable experience for both first-time fans and longtime racing faithful.

Ahead of race weekend, NASCAR Cup Series drivers shared why the Coca-Cola 600 weekend is the perfect experience for first-time race fans:

Daniel Suarez, No. 7, Spire Motorsports

“The Coca-Cola 600 is not just a race. It’s more than a race, and this is what I tell people all the time. Memorial Day weekend is the time that we get to thank all the men and women that have served our country. They have done the ultimate sacrifice and also, in many times, some of their family members come and join us at the racetrack. It’s the only race that we have that we actually take a pause, a moment of silence right in the middle of the race, just to remember all these men and women. So for me, it is more than a race, and it’s probably one of the most special weekends of the year.”

Todd Gilliland, No. 34, Front Row Motorsports

“Going to the Coke 600 as your first race, you’ll experience everything throughout 600 miles. There’s going to be a lot of stuff that goes on. Even as a driver, you could start off the race really poorly, but by the end of 600 miles, you can be really strong and have made up laps or lost laps. So you’ll see guys, you know, really progress or regress throughout the race, and, I think, just from a strategy perspective, in your first race, you’ll get to experience a lot.”

Riley Herbst, No. 35, 23XI Racing

“The Coke 600 is a great first race because we celebrate American heroes that day. The Salute to Service for our military program is awesome, and it’s just a great racetrack, 600 miles. It’s a long day around Coke 600 and I guess I should say nightfall as well.”

John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42, Legacy Motor Club

“Memorial Day weekend and Coke 600, they just go together. One of the greatest days of racing. On that Sunday, as a kid growing up in the sport. It’s one of the most iconic races that I’ve been able to watch and be a part of. Seeing everything from pre-race live festivities, the fan zone, everything that is supported and they do around Memorial Day weekend to honor those troops for race day weekend, is probably one of the most thrilling things, one of the most fun experiences that I’ve been able to be a part of.”

Rickey Stenhouse, No. 47, HYAK Motorsports

“I was five years old the first time I experienced my first NASCAR event, which was at the Coca-Cola 600. My family took me, and what’s cool about that is in 2011, I ended up making my very first NASCAR Cup Series start at the Coca-Cola 600 as well. I remember that first one, coming up from the bathroom, Mark Martin kind of spun out in front of us there, getting in Turn 1. Then, I got pictures of me also taking a nap during the Coca-Cola 600, you know, it’s 600 miles, so, need to rest up.”

Ty Gibbs, No. 54, Joe Gibbs Racing

“I think it’s a very patriotic race, obviously. It’s just the longest race of the year. Everybody’s there. I feel like I grew up in North Carolina for the most part of my life, and so a lot of my friends and family come, so it’s really a good weekend.”

Ryan Preece, No. 60, RFK Racing

“ Well, as far as the energy level, when I think of racing, I think America, right? I think of NASCAR and the Coke 600. So for me, between the national anthem and all the pre-race ceremonies, you’ll definitely feel the energy.”

TICKETS:

Fans can purchase tickets online for Friday’s NC Education Lottery 200, Saturday’s Cook Out 300, and limited remaining tickets for Sunday’s Coca-Cola 600 at www.charlottemotorspeedway.com or by calling 1-800-455-FANS (3267). Kids 12 and under get into Sunday’s race for just $10.

MORE INFO:

Fans can connect with Charlotte Motor Speedway and get the latest news by following on X and Instagram, or becoming a Facebook fan. Keep up with all the latest news and information with the Charlotte Motor Speedway mobile app.