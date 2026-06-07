PRO STOCK’S GLENN WINS NHRA NEW ENGLAND NATIONALS PRESENTED BY BPROAUTO; TF, FC FINALS POSTPONED TO BRISTOL

Top Fuel and Funny Car finals moved to Friday in Bristol due to inclement weather

EPPING, N.H. (June 7, 2026) – Pro Stock points leader Dallas Glenn picked up his third win of the season on Sunday at New England Dragway, defeating Matt Hartford in the final round of the NHRA New England Nationals presented by bproauto.

The final round in both Top Fuel and Funny Car were postponed due to weather and will be completed on Friday in Bristol.

The Top Fuel finals in Bristol will feature points leader Shawn Langdon, who has won three straight races, and Leah Pruett, while John Force Racing teammates Jordan Vandergriff and Jack Beckman will meet in the Funny Car championship round.

Glenn, the reigning world champion, put together a near-perfect final round against Hartford before the rain came, posting a brilliant .002 reaction time and a run of 6.543 at 209.39 in his RAD Torque Systems Chevrolet Camaro.

The points leader enjoyed a tremendous day, picking up round wins against Shane Tucker, Erica Enders and No. 1 qualifier Greg Anderson to reach the final round, posting a .011 reaction time against Anderson to pull off the holeshot victory.

He was even better on the starting line against Hartford, rolling to his first career victory at New England Dragway. It’s also his third victory of the 2026 season after previous wins in Phoenix and Valdosta, giving the young standout 24 career Pro Stock victories. The car wasn’t dominant in qualifying, as Glenn took the fifth spot, but things worked out perfectly on Sunday to stay in command in the category.

All three of Glenn’s wins this season have marked his first career victory at the track.

“Dave (Connolly, crew chief) said the track was going to run better if it held and he was going to be aggressive. I hit the tree pretty good the round before, so I left everything alone. The car felt great, and we just kept picking away at it all day, making it a little better every run,” Glenn said.

“When I got out of the car, I asked, ‘Was I at least double-oh something?’ I had no idea it was .002. I knew Matt was going to be fast, so I knew I needed to get enough on the tree to get around him. Historically, this hasn’t been one of my better tracks, but Dave and the team kept working on the car and we found enough to get the job done.

“Phoenix was a track I’d never won at until this year. I’d never won here until today. Now we’re heading to Bristol, another place I haven’t won yet. Hopefully we can keep checking them off the list.”

Hartford advanced to his third final round this season and the 24th in his career thanks to round wins against Deric Kramer, Eric Latino and Greg Stanfield. Glenn’s lead now stands at 39 points over Anderson.

In Top Fuel, Langdon, the No. 1 qualifier and points leader, will have a chance to win his fourth straight race when he takes on Pruett in the final round on Friday in Bristol. Langdon beat Clay Millican and teammate Doug Kalitta on Sunday, while Pruett advanced to the finals with wins against Scott Farley, Maddi Gordon and Billy Torrence.

Funny Car No. 1 qualifier Jordan Vandergriff defeated Jeff Arend, Chad Green and J.R. Todd to reach the championship round, while his JFR teammate Beckman took down Phil Burkhart, Matt Hagan and Ron Capps to advance to the finals.

The NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series returns to action June 12-14 with the 25th annual Super Grip NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals at Bristol Dragway in Bristol, Tenn.

EPPING, N.H. — Final finish order (1-16) at the 13th annual NHRA New England Nationals presented by bproauto at New England Dragway. The race is the eighth of 20 events in the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series.

PRO STOCK:

Dallas Glenn; 2. Matt Hartford; 3. Greg Anderson; 4. Greg Stanfield; 5. Eric Latino; 6.

Erica Enders; 7. Matt Latino; 8. Jeg Coughlin; 9. Deric Kramer; 10. Shane Tucker; 11. Troy

Coughlin Jr.; 12. Aaron Stanfield; 13. Kenny Delco; 14. Brandon Miller; 15. Cody Anderson.

EPPING, N.H. — Sunday’s final results from the 13th annual NHRA New England Nationals presented by bproauto at New England Dragway. The race is the eighth of 20 in the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series:

Pro Stock — Dallas Glenn, Chevy Camaro, 6.543, 209.39 def. Matt Hartford, Camaro, 6.550, 209.92.

Competition Eliminator — Joe Carnasciale, Chevy Cavalier, 8.898, 148.05 def. Monty Bogan, Pontiac G5, 8.584, 128.75.

Super Stock — Shane Oakes, Pontiac Firebird, 9.729, 129.69 def. Joe Lisa, Chevy Camaro, 9.947, 134.32.

Stock Eliminator — Todd Bednaz, Chevy Camaro, 10.758, 121.33 def. Shane Oakes, Camaro, 9.496, 140.42.

Super Comp — Jack Sepanek, Dragster, 8.907, 181.30 def. Vincent Nobile, Dragster, 8.916, 183.67.

Super Gas — Charlie Kenopic, Chevy Corvette, 9.893, 164.53 def. Rick Mattioli, Chevy Camaro, 9.889, 144.06.

Super Street — Jason Mazzotta, Chevy Nova, 11.035, 112.52 def. Michael Giuliano, Chevy Camaro, 10.892, 139.44.

Top Sportsman — Eric Cabral, Willys, 7.375, 179.85 def. Dan Christopher, Chevy Cobalt, 6.732, 202.06.

Top Dragster — Ava Meloni, Dragster, 6.933, 192.38 def. Paul Neal, Dragster, Foul – Red Light.

Pro Stock 800 Sled — Marco Philippon, Ski-Doo Mach Z, 5.404, 123.31 def. Walter Joy, SkiDoo, 5.387, 120.82.

EPPING, N.H. — Final round-by-round results from the 13th annual NHRA New England Nationals presented by bproauto at New England Dragway, the eighth of 20 events in the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series:

TOP FUEL:

ROUND ONE — Clay Millican, 4.441, 265.06 def. Justin Ashley, Foul – Centerline; Maddi Gordon, 3.753, 337.50 def. Tony Stewart, 4.867, 156.37; Doug Kalitta, 3.747, 333.16 def. Will Smith, 6.911, 88.56; Shawn Langdon, 6.607, 90.65 was unopposed; Leah Pruett, 3.776, 331.45 def. Scott Farley, 8.966, 76.17; Josh Hart, 3.872, 330.47 def. Rit Pustari, 8.382, 79.29; Antron Brown, 3.828, 330.31 def. Shawn Reed, 3.817, 328.78; Billy Torrence, 3.940, 276.35 def. Tony Schumacher, 4.625, 169.59;

QUARTERFINALS — Langdon, 3.775, 332.92 def. Millican, 4.033, 246.17; Torrence, 3.861, 331.04 def. Hart, 3.856, 332.43; Pruett, 4.696, 200.08 def. Gordon, 5.623, 191.48; Kalitta, 3.762, 330.23 def. Brown, 3.808, 329.58;

SEMIFINALS — Pruett, 3.770, 331.28 def. Torrence, 3.826, 329.50; Langdon, 3.755, 336.74 def. Kalitta, 3.796, 284.99;

FINAL — Pruett vs. Langdon (rain delayed)

FUNNY CAR:

ROUND ONE — Matt Hagan, Dodge Charger, 9.501, 44.74 def. Del Worsham, Toyota Supra, Foul – Centerline; J.R. Todd, Toyota GR Supra, 3.919, 331.45 def. Spencer Hyde, Ford Mustang, 7.216, 108.82; Jack Beckman, Chevy Camaro, 3.970, 323.58 def. Phil Burkart, Mustang, 12.368, 70.44; Jordan Vandergriff, Camaro, 3.947, 326.24 def. Jeff Arend, Charger, Foul – Centerline; Alexis DeJoria, Camaro, 3.998, 326.40 def. Cruz Pedregon, Charger, Foul – Centerline; Blake Alexander, Charger, 4.188, 241.84 def. Austin Prock, Mustang, 4.466, 286.07; Ron Capps, GR Supra, 3.948, 324.05 def. Daniel Wilkerson, Mustang, 8.349, 119.34; Chad Green, Mustang, 3.951, 319.07 def. Dave Richards, Mustang, Broke;

QUARTERFINALS — Todd, 3.975, 331.53 def. Alexander, 4.109, 285.53; Beckman, 3.943, 324.75 def. Hagan, 4.020, 323.04; Vandergriff, 3.942, 324.51 def. Green, 3.975, 322.42; Capps, 3.938, 327.11 def. DeJoria, 3.953, 328.54;

SEMIFINALS — Vandergriff, 3.982, 316.52 def. Todd, 6.964, 91.12; Beckman, 3.904, 329.75 def. Capps, 3.943, 325.37;

FINAL — Vandergriff vs. Beckman (rain delayed)

PRO STOCK:

ROUND ONE — Jeg Coughlin, Chevy Camaro, 6.565, 208.10 def. Aaron Stanfield, Camaro, 6.587, 209.17; Greg Stanfield, Camaro, 6.562, 208.75 def. Cody Anderson, Camaro, 7.632, 133.62; Matt Hartford, Camaro, 6.548, 210.28 def. Deric Kramer, Camaro, 6.556, 209.36; Dallas Glenn, Camaro, 6.567, 209.75 def. Shane Tucker, Camaro, 6.579, 210.37; Eric Latino, Camaro, 6.572, 209.75 def. Kenny Delco, Camaro, 6.633, 208.04; Matt Latino, Camaro, 6.564, 210.37 def. Brandon Miller, Dodge Dart, 6.668, 198.82; Greg Anderson, Camaro, 6.546, 209.36 was unopposed; Erica Enders, Camaro, 6.556, 209.36 def. Troy Coughlin Jr., Camaro, 6.585, 208.26;

QUARTERFINALS — G. Stanfield, 6.570, 209.82 def. M. Latino, 6.588, 209.98; Glenn, 6.562, 209.62 def. Enders, 6.581, 209.01; Hartford, 6.587, 209.56 def. E. Latino, Foul – Red Light; G. Anderson, 6.546, 209.75 def. Coughlin, Foul – Red Light;

SEMIFINALS — Hartford, 6.540, 209.88 def. G. Stanfield, 6.555, 209.39; Glenn, 6.556, 209.49 def. G. Anderson, 6.548, 209.30;

FINAL — Glenn, 6.543, 209.39 def. Hartford, 6.550, 209.92.

EPPING, N.H. — Point standings (top 10) following the 13th annual NHRA New England Nationals presented by bproauto at New England Dragway, the eighth of 20 events in the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series –

Top Fuel

Shawn Langdon, 828; 2. Doug Kalitta, 728; 3. Leah Pruett, 609; 4. Josh Hart, 466; 5. Tony Stewart, 458; 6. Maddi Gordon, 447; 7. Billy Torrence, 430; 8. Antron Brown, 397; 9. Justin Ashley, 388; 10. Clay Millican, 346.

Funny Car

Ron Capps, 617; 2. J.R. Todd, 602; 3. Jordan Vandergriff, 588; 4. Matt Hagan, 546; 5. Chad Green, 545; 6. Jack Beckman, 511; 7. Alexis DeJoria, 487; 8. Spencer Hyde, 401; 9. Austin Prock, 358; 10. Daniel Wilkerson, 296.

Pro Stock