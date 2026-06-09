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The Great American Getaway 400 at Pocono Raceway Outlook and Picks

By SM Staff
1 Minute Read

The NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) heads to Pocono Raceway for The Great American Getaway 400 presented by VISITPA on Sunday, June 14 at 3 p.m. ET on Prime.

Denny Hamlin won the pole last season with a lap of 172.599 mph (52.144 secs.), and Chase Briscoe led a race-high 72 of the 160 laps and captured the race lead in the final restart to beat Hamlin in The Great American Getaway 400 on Sunday, June 22, 2025.

Track & Race Information for The Great American Getaway 400

Season Race #: 16 of 36 (June 14, 2026)
Track Length: 2.5 Mile Asphalt Paved Tri-Oval
Race Purse: $11,233,037
Banking in Turn 1: 14 degrees
Banking in Turn 2: 8 degrees
Banking in Turn 3: 6 degrees
Frontstretch: 3,740 feet
Backstretch: 3,055 feet
Shortstretch: 1,780 feet

Length and Race Stages for The Great American Getaway 400

Race Length: 400 Miles (160 Laps)
Stage 1 Length: 30 laps (Ends on Lap 30
Stage 2 Length: 65 laps (Ends on Lap 95)
Final Stage Length: 65 laps (Ends on Lap 160)

Who and what should you look out for at Pocono Raceway?

This weekend, eight of the 41 NCS Pocono race winners are active. Denny Hamlin leads in wins with seven victories. The deepest an active NCS race winner has started is 22nd, by Chris Buescher in 2016. Brad Keselowski leads all active NCS drivers in runner-up finishes with four.

Active Pocono Winners (8)WinsSeasons
Denny Hamlin72023, 2020, 2019, 2010, 2009, 2006 sweep
Ryan Blaney22024, 2017
Chase Briscoe12025
Chase Elliott12022
Alex Bowman12021
Chris Buescher12016
Joey Logano12012
Brad Keselowski12011

The first starting position has produced the most race winners, with 16, more than any other starting position at Pocono in the Cup Series with a 17.39% winning percentage.

Additional Starting Position StatsWinning %Wins
Winning from the First Starting Position:17.39%16
Winning from the Front Row:28.26%26
Winning from a Top-Five Starting Position:54.35%50
Winning from a Top-10 Starting Position:70.65%65
Winning After Starting Outside the Top 10:29.35%27
Winning After Starting Outside the Top 20:7.61%7

The Driver Picks for The Great American Getaway 400 at Pocono Raceway

  • Denny Hamlin has five poles, seven wins, 17 top fives, 24 top 10s, and a series-best average finish of 10.056.
  • William Byron has two poles, three top fives, six top 10s, and an average finish of 11.000.
  • Tyler Reddick has two top fives, four top 10s, and an average finish of 16.125.
  • Kyle Larson has one pole, five top fives, ten top 10s, and an average finish of 11.500.
Are you a die-hard NASCAR fan? Follow every lap, every pit stop, every storyline? We're looking for fellow enthusiasts to share insights, race recaps, hot takes, or behind-the-scenes knowledge with our readers. Click Here to apply!

The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com

SM Staff
SM Staff
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