The Great American Getaway 400 at Pocono Raceway Outlook and Picks

The NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) heads to Pocono Raceway for The Great American Getaway 400 presented by VISITPA on Sunday, June 14 at 3 p.m. ET on Prime.

Denny Hamlin won the pole last season with a lap of 172.599 mph (52.144 secs.), and Chase Briscoe led a race-high 72 of the 160 laps and captured the race lead in the final restart to beat Hamlin in The Great American Getaway 400 on Sunday, June 22, 2025.

Track & Race Information for The Great American Getaway 400

Season Race #: 16 of 36 (June 14, 2026)

Track Length: 2.5 Mile Asphalt Paved Tri-Oval

Race Purse: $11,233,037

Banking in Turn 1: 14 degrees

Banking in Turn 2: 8 degrees

Banking in Turn 3: 6 degrees

Frontstretch: 3,740 feet

Backstretch: 3,055 feet

Shortstretch: 1,780 feet

Length and Race Stages for The Great American Getaway 400

Race Length: 400 Miles (160 Laps)

Stage 1 Length: 30 laps (Ends on Lap 30

Stage 2 Length: 65 laps (Ends on Lap 95)

Final Stage Length: 65 laps (Ends on Lap 160)

Who and what should you look out for at Pocono Raceway?

This weekend, eight of the 41 NCS Pocono race winners are active. Denny Hamlin leads in wins with seven victories. The deepest an active NCS race winner has started is 22nd, by Chris Buescher in 2016. Brad Keselowski leads all active NCS drivers in runner-up finishes with four.

Active Pocono Winners (8) Wins Seasons Denny Hamlin 7 2023, 2020, 2019, 2010, 2009, 2006 sweep Ryan Blaney 2 2024, 2017 Chase Briscoe 1 2025 Chase Elliott 1 2022 Alex Bowman 1 2021 Chris Buescher 1 2016 Joey Logano 1 2012 Brad Keselowski 1 2011

The first starting position has produced the most race winners, with 16, more than any other starting position at Pocono in the Cup Series with a 17.39% winning percentage.

Additional Starting Position Stats Winning % Wins Winning from the First Starting Position: 17.39% 16 Winning from the Front Row: 28.26% 26 Winning from a Top-Five Starting Position: 54.35% 50 Winning from a Top-10 Starting Position: 70.65% 65 Winning After Starting Outside the Top 10: 29.35% 27 Winning After Starting Outside the Top 20: 7.61% 7

The Driver Picks for The Great American Getaway 400 at Pocono Raceway