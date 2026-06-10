NHRA AND VIZIONONE HAND CLEANER SPOTLIGHT NITRO CREW MEMBERS WITH “GRUNT OF THE RACE” AWARD

INDIANAPOLIS (June 10, 2026) – NHRA Top Fuel dragsters and Funny Cars depend on the people who dive beneath 12,000-horsepower machines moments after a pass to prepare them for the next run.

To recognize those often-overlooked crew members, NHRA and VizionOne Hand Cleaner, the Official Hand Cleaner of NHRA, are excited to announce the “Grunt of the Race” award program. The initiative rewards the bottom-end mechanics whose work is critical to the success of Top Fuel and Funny Car teams.

Under the program, the divers on the winning Top Fuel and Funny Car teams at each NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series event will receive a $250 bonus courtesy of VizionOne Hand Cleaner.

Working in tight quarters around hot engine components, clutch assemblies, fuel systems, and driveline parts, the bottom-end mechanics perform some of the most demanding work in professional drag racing.

Owned by veteran racer and businessman Rodger Brogdon, VizionOne Hand Cleaner is an American-made, all-natural hand cleaner created by Texas emergency room physician Dr. Ashton “Doc” Hudson. The product was developed to remove grease, oil, clutch dust, fuel residue, and racing grime while helping protect the hands of those who depend on them every day.

“Those guys — and girls — are the unsung heroes on the nitro teams,” Brogdon said. “When that car comes in and it’s steaming and sometimes dripping after a run, the divers are the ones who jump in there and make stuff happen where few want to. I’ve always had a fond appreciation of what they do, and we at VizionOne Hand Cleaner believe they deserve to be recognized.”

The program debuted earlier this season and has already produced multiple recipients.

Top Fuel diver Travis Vandermell has been the program’s biggest beneficiary to date, collecting three Grunt of the Race awards while helping Shawn Langdon and the Kalitta Motorsports team put together a three-race winning streak. V

Funny Car winners have been spread among multiple teams, with Aaron Kelley helping Jordan Vandergriff’s team earn recognition and Caden Gibson collecting the award with Chad Green Racing. Most recently, Narciso Bravo picked it up for Tasca Racing with Austin Prock’s victory.

“It’s always exciting to see unique programs like this and VizionOne has done a great job recognizing a vital crew member in this fashion,” NHRA Senior Director of Advertising Jeff Morton said. “These bottom-end mechanics are crucial to the success of any top team, so it’s a huge thrill to see VizionOne provide this special bonus. They’ve already been a tremendous partner to NHRA and our race teams and we look forward to seeing this relationship continue to grow.”

VizionOne Hand Cleaner products are available on the NHRA Midway at national events as part of the company’s ongoing partnership with NHRA and commitment to racers, crew members, and industry professionals throughout the sport.

For more information, visit www.viziononehandcleaner.com. For more information on NHRA, including the full 2026 75th anniversary schedule, visit www.nhra.com.

About Mission Foods

MISSION®, owned by GRUMA, S.A.B. de C.V., is the world’s leading brand for tortillas and wraps. MISSION® is also globally renowned for flatbreads, dips, salsas and Mexican food products. With presence in over 112 countries, MISSION® products are suited to the lifestyles and the local tastes of each country. With innovation and customer needs in mind, MISSION® focuses on the highest quality, authentic flavors, and providing healthy options that families and friends can enjoy together. For more information, please visit https://www.missionfoods.com/

About NHRA

NHRA is the primary sanctioning body for the sport of drag racing in the United States. NHRA presents 20 national events featuring the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series and NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series, as well as the JBS Equipment NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series presented by Elite Motorsports and NHRA Flexjet Factory Stock Showdown™ at select national events. NHRA provides competition opportunities for drivers of all levels in the NHRA Summit Racing Series and NHRA Street Legal™. NHRA also offers the NHRA Jr. Street® program for teens and the Summit Racing Jr. Drag Racing League® for youth ages 5 to 17. With more than 100 Member Tracks, NHRA allows racers to compete at a variety of locations nationally and internationally. NHRA’s Youth and Education Services® (YES) Program reaches over 30,000 students annually to ignite their interest in automotive and racing related careers. NHRA’s streaming service, NHRA.tv®, allows fans to view all NHRA national events as well as exclusive features of the sport. In addition, NHRA owns and operates three racing facilities: Gainesville Raceway in Florida; Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park; and In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip in Southern California. For more information, log on to www.NHRA.com, or visit the official NHRA pages on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.