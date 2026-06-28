Rick Ware Racing: Toyota/Save Mart 350k from Sonoma

RICK WARE RACING

Toyota/Save Mart 350k

Date: June 28, 2026

Event: Toyota/Save Mart 350k (Round 18 of 36)

Series: NASCAR Cup Series

Location: Sonoma (Calif.) Raceway (1.99-mile, 10-turn road course)

Format: 110 laps, broken into three stages (25 laps/30 laps/55 laps)

Race Winner: Shane van Gisbergen of Trackhouse Racing (Chevrolet)

Stage 1 Winner: Ty Gibbs of Joe Gibbs Racing (Toyota)

Stage 2 Winner: Ty Gibbs of Joe Gibbs Racing (Toyota)

RWR Finish:

● Cody Ware (Started 36th, Finished 33rd / Running, completed 109 of 110 laps)

RWR Points:

● Cody Ware (35th with 156 points)

Race Notes:

● Shane van Gisbergen won the Toyota/Save Mart 350k to score his eighth career NASCAR Cup Series victory, his second of the season and his second at Sonoma. His margin over second-place Chase Briscoe was .357 of a second.

● This was Chevrolet’s 887th all-time NASCAR Cup Series victory and its sixth of the season. Chase Elliott won for the Bowtie Brigade March 29 at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway, Carson Hocevar won April 26 at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway, Elliott won again May 3 at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth, van Gisbergen won May 10 at Watkins Glen (N.Y.) International and Daniel Suárez won May 24 at Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway.

● This was Chevrolet’s series-leading 16th NASCAR Cup Series victory at Sonoma and its third straight at the 1.99-mile, 10-turn road course. Kyle Larson and van Gisbergen won in 2024 and 2025, respectively. Chevrolet won its first race at Sonoma on June 7, 1992, with Ernie Irvan.

● There were three caution periods for a total of eight laps.

● All but four of the 36 drivers in the race finished on the lead lap.

● Denny Hamlin leaves Sonoma as the new championship leader with a single-point advantage over second-place Tyler Reddick.

Sound Bites:

“We had a fast Super.com Chevrolet and put up some pretty good lap times, but got taken out and didn’t have enough time to make up the ground we lost. Still really proud of the team for all their hard work. Frustrated with the result, but we’ll just turn our attention to Chicagoland next week.” – Cody Ware, driver of the No. 51 Super.com Chevrolet

Next Up:

The next event on the NASCAR Cup Series schedule is the eero 400 on Sunday, July 5 at Chicagoland Speedway in Joliet, Illinois. The race begins at 6 p.m. EDT with live coverage provided by TNT and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.