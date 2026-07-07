GETTRX PRO STOCK MOTORCYCLE ALL-STAR CALLOUT RETURNS TO DENSO NHRA SONOMA NATIONALS

SONOMA, Calif. (July 7, 2026) – Eight of the top stars in NHRA’s Pro Stock Motorcycle category are headed west to Sonoma Raceway to compete in the GETTRX NHRA Pro Stock Motorcycle All-Star Callout on Saturday, July 18, as part of the 38th annual DENSO NHRA Sonoma Nationals presented by PowerEdge.

The unique callout style event will pit eight top riders in the class against each other, with two-time world champion Gaige Herrera getting the first pick. Herrera is seeded first, followed in order by reigning world champ Richard Gadson, defending event winner Matt Smith, Angie Smith, John Hall, Jianna Evaristo, Chase Van Sant and Steve Johnson.

Gadson is the most recent winner on the NHRA tour, winning in Norwalk and has big hopes – and a little revenge – after going just -.001 red in last year’s Callout final against six-time world champ M. Smith in Sonoma.

“I remember every pass and I remember every loss,” Gadson said. “Last year, in Sonoma, I had the best bike. I went .001 red and the finals to Matt. I’m remembering that. So, I’m going to go there and the lights are hopefully going to be green. Right now, I feel like I have a really good bike.”

Smith, who is slated to return to action after sitting out the last two events following surgery, has dominated the specialty race and is after his third straight GETTRX NHRA Pro Stock Motorcycle All-Star Callout win. He’ll be the third rider to make a pick – if he isn’t called out by either of the Vance & Hines teammates.

With a $25,000 prize on the line for the winner of the one-day race, the eight riders will be ready. As part of a unique weekend, the Callout riders will only compete on Saturday, making test runs on Friday leading into the main event. Sunday’s eliminations of the DENSO NHRA Sonoma Nationals presented by PowerEdge will feature Top Fuel, Funny Car and Pro Stock.

The first round of the GETTRX Pro Stock Motorcycle All-Star Callout takes place at 11:15 a.m. PT on Saturday, with the semifinals at 1:30 p.m. and the finals at 3:30 p.m. Television coverage of the Callout begins at 9 p.m. ET on Saturday on FS1.

“I’m not known for having the fastest motorcycle,” said Gadson. “But I have a really good motorcycle and when I’m on, I’m on. You have to get there in front of me. So, to go to Sonoma for a lot of money, I feel good about it. I feel like we’re in a good window right now and I got a shot at the All-Star Callout, so we’re going to give it a try.”

The DENSO NHRA Sonoma Nationals presented by PowerEdge will feature a full weekend of action in Top Fuel, Funny Car and Pro Stock at the 11th of 20 events in 2026. NHRA’s 75th anniversary season will also feature the following in Sonoma:

An appearance from legendary NHRA Top Fuel and Funny Car world champion Gary Scelzi. Scelzi is one of only three drivers in NHRA history to claim world titles in both Top Fuel (1997, 1998, 2000) and Funny Car (2005). NHRA will honor Scelzi’s accomplishments at his home track in Sonoma.

Brittany Force appears on the special commemorative ticket for the event following her incredible 343.16-mph run from a season ago.

A new-look Nitro Mall, special displays and more.

The 2025 DENSO NHRA Sonoma Nationals presented by PowerEdge featured wins by Doug Kalitta (Top Fuel), Austin Prock (Funny Car) and Greg Stanfield (Pro Stock). This year’s race will once again be broadcast on FS1, including eliminations at 10 p.m. ET on Sunday, July 19.

Reigning Top Fuel world champion Kalitta is the winningest driver in class history at Sonoma Raceway with six wins. His teammate Shawn Langdon has dominated this season and currently leads the points. Others to watch will be four-time champ Antron Brown, Epping winner Leah Pruett, Winternationals winner Tony Stewart, Gainesville winner Josh Hart, and Norwalk winner and rookie standout Maddi Gordon.

Two-time reigning Funny Car champion Austin Prock won for the first time in Sonoma last season, defeating 2025 Rookie of the Year Spencer Hyde. Prock currently has one win on the season from Maryland while three-time world champ Ron Capps leads the points, with three wins so far in 2026.

Last year’s Pro Stock final was a family affair, as Greg Stanfield defeated his son, Aaron, in the final round. A. Stanfield has two wins on the year in 2026, while reigning world champion Dallas Glenn currently leads the points with his KB Titan Racing teammate and six-time world champion Greg Anderson in second.

The event also features thrilling competition in the NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series and the popular Top the Cops exhibition race.

Sonoma race fans can enjoy the special pre-race ceremonies that introduce and celebrate each of the drivers racing for the prestigious Wally on Sunday and the SealMaster Track Walk. After racing finishes on Sunday, fans are invited to congratulate and celebrate with event winners. Fans always get an exclusive pit pass to the most powerful and sensory-filled motorsports attraction on the planet and can visit Manufacturers Midway, featuring displays, merchandise, food and fun.

NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series qualifying will feature two rounds at 4:55 and 6:55 p.m. PT on Friday, July 17, and the final two rounds on Saturday, July 18 at 11:45 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. Final eliminations are scheduled for 11 a.m. PT on Sunday, July 19.

Television coverage includes the Mission #2Fast2Tasty Challenge on Saturday at 8 p.m. ET on FS1. Elimination coverage begins at 10 p.m. ET on FS1 on Sunday.

To purchase tickets to the Denso NHRA Sonoma Nationals, fans can visit www.sonomaraceway.com or call 800-870-7223. For more information about NHRA, visit www.NHRA.com.

About DENSO and PowerEdge

Globally headquartered in Kariya, Japan, DENSO is a $47.9 billion leading mobility supplier that develops advanced technology and components for nearly every vehicle make and model on the road today. With manufacturing at its core, DENSO invests in around 180 facilities worldwide to provide opportunities for rewarding careers and to produce cutting-edge electrification, powertrain, thermal and mobility electronics products, among others, that change how the world moves. In developing such solutions, the company’s 158,000 global employees are paving the way to a mobility future that improves lives, eliminates traffic accidents, and preserves the environment. DENSO spent around 8.6 percent of its global consolidated sales on research and development in the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025. For more information about DENSO’s operations worldwide, visit https://www.denso.com/global/en/.

In North America, DENSO is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan, and employs 27,000+ team members across nearly 50 sites in the U.S, Canada and Mexico. In the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025, DENSO in North America generated $12.5 billion in consolidated sales. To learn more about DENSO operations in the region and explore career opportunities, please visit https://www.denso.com/us-ca/en/.

PowerEdge® is a value-driven line of high quality and durable aftermarket products, designed to deliver performance, and reliability. Backed by the sales, service, and logistics support of DENSO Products and Services Americas, Inc.—DENSO’s North American aftermarket headquarters in Long Beach, California—PowerEdge brings trusted quality at a competitive price. For more information, visit https://www.poweredgeproducts.com.

About Mission Foods

MISSION®, owned by GRUMA, S.A.B. de C.V., is the world’s leading brand for tortillas and wraps. MISSION® is also globally renowned for flatbreads, dips, salsas and Mexican food products. With presence in over 112 countries, MISSION® products are suited to the lifestyles and the local tastes of each country. With innovation and customer needs in mind, MISSION® focuses on the highest quality, authentic flavors, and providing healthy options that families and friends can enjoy together. For more information, please visit https://www.missionfoods.com/

About NHRA

NHRA is the primary sanctioning body for the sport of drag racing in the United States. NHRA presents 20 national events featuring the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series and NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series, as well as the JBS Equipment NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series presented by Elite Motorsports and NHRA Flexjet Factory Stock Showdown™ at select national events. NHRA provides competition opportunities for drivers of all levels in the NHRA Summit Racing Series and NHRA Street Legal™. NHRA also offers the NHRA Jr. Street® program for teens and the Summit Racing Jr. Drag Racing League® for youth ages 5 to 17. With more than 100 Member Tracks, NHRA allows racers to compete at a variety of locations nationally and internationally. NHRA’s Youth and Education Services® (YES) Program reaches over 30,000 students annually to ignite their interest in automotive and racing related careers. NHRA’s streaming service, NHRA.tv®, allows fans to view all NHRA national events as well as exclusive features of the sport. In addition, NHRA owns and operates three racing facilities: Gainesville Raceway in Florida; Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park; and In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip in Southern California. For more information, log on to www.NHRA.com, or visit the official NHRA pages on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.