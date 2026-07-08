Front Row Motorsports: Lime Rock Park NCTS Race Advance (Layne Riggs / Chandler Smith)

Layne Riggs | Chandler Smith

Lime Rock Park NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series Race Advance

Lime Rock Park 150

Date: Saturday, July 11, 2026

Event: Race 14 of 25

Series: NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series

Location: Lime Rock Park (1.53-miles)

#of Laps: 100

Time/TV/Radio: 1:00 PM ET on FS1/SiriusXM channel 90

FRM Points Standings:

Layne Riggs (1st)

Chandler Smith (3rd)

Layne Riggs Notes

Layne Riggs is back in action, this weekend in Lakeville, Connecticut, at Lime Rock Park. Riggs enters the 100-lap event coming off of his last lap win at Naval Base Coronado in San Diego just two weeks ago. Through the first 13 races of the season, Riggs has earned four wins, seven top-five, and eight top-10 finishes, to position himself in the standings lead with a 65-point buffer to Kaden Honeycutt. Riggs has one previous NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series start at the 1.53-mile road course, making his track debut in 2025 with Front Row Motorsports, where he qualified third and finished 13th.

This weekend, Wheelhouse Racing School will partner with Riggs and the No. 34 team. Founded in 2006, Wheelhouse Racing School has spent nearly two decades delivering world-class high-performance driving instruction and immersive vehicle experiences to over 60,000 participants through its programs. The school also provides experiential marketing programs for automotive manufacturers, enthusiasts, and corporate partners.

Wheelhouse Racing School is excited to announce its partnership with Front Row Motorsports as the primary partner of the No. 34 Ford F-150 in this weekend race at Lime Rock Park. This collaboration highlights their commitment to performance and excellence in motorsports. “At Wheelhouse, our passion for competition, driver development, and creating unforgettable motorsports experiences drives everything we do,” said Dan McKeever, owner of Wheelhouse Racing School. “Partnering with Front Row Motorsports and supporting Layne Riggs at Lime Rock Park is a perfect fit for our brand. We are proud to work with a team and driver that share our commitment to performance, preparation, and achieving success at the highest levels of racing.”

“I’m living the best years of my life right now,” said Riggs. “Me, Dylan (Cappello), and the road and pit crew are really meshing and hitting our stride. Things are great, and the momentum continues to build after each race. I’m looking forward to Lime Rock, and welcoming Wheelhouse Racing School to our team. Outside of Watkins Glen, we are undefeated at road course, so we’re confident heading into Saturday.”

Road Crew

Driver: Layne Riggs

Hometown: Bahama, North Carolina

Crew Chief: Dylan Cappello

Hometown: Peoria, Arizona

Truck Chief: Brandon Selph

Hometown: Phoenix, Arizona

Engineer: Jonathan Coates

Hometown: Hudson, Ohio

Mechanic: Clark Houston

Hometown: Hickory, North Carolina

Mechanic: Robert Benzenhafer

Hometown: Niceville, Florida

Interior Specialist: Brian Sliney

Hometown: Milford, New Hampshire

Spotter: Josh Williams

Hometown: Mooresville, North Carolina

Transport Driver: James O’Neal

Hometown: Palm Bay, Florida

Pit Crew

Front Tire Changer: Blake Hickman

Hometown: Ocala, Florida

Rear Tire Changer: Stephen Chereek

Hometown: Tuckerton, New Jersey

Tire Carrier: Alvin Wilson

Hometown: Lexington, Mississippi

Jackman: Kendall Futrell

Hometown: Greenville, North Carolina

Fueler: Patrick Gaddy

Hometown: Kannapolis, North Carolina

Chandler Smith Notes

Chandler Smith will make his second Lime Rock Park start in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series this Saturday. Heading into this weekend’s event, Smith is third in the standings, having captured one win, six top-five, and eight top-10 finishes this season. In his 2025 start at the course, Smith started ninth and finished sixth.

SEM Products will join Smith on-board the No. 38 Ford F-150 for Saturday’s 100-lap race. Founded in 1948 in Belmont, California, by George Sneckner and William (Bill) Elliott, Sneckner Elliot Manufacturing (SEM) has challenged themselves to create original, best in class, products that solve their users’ problems and are designed to reduce repair time, steps, and waste in every application.

“Lime Rock Park is such a fun track,” said Smith. “Our road/street course program has been top-notch this season, and that gives everyone at Front Row Motorsports a lot of confidence going into this weekend. It’s awesome to bring SEM on board for this race, and with such a sick scheme. Hopefully, we can get them into Victory Lane.”

Road Crew

Driver: Chandler Smith

Hometown: Talking Rock, Georgia

Crew Chief: Jon Leonard

Hometown: Vinton, Iowa

Truck Chief: Ron Schutte

Hometown: Shakopee, Minnesota

Engineer: Roland Kummel

Hometown: Mitterberg, Austria

Mechanic: Rowan Mason

Hometown: Lincoln, Nebraska

Mechanic: Mahlon Borkholder

Hometown: Ulysses, Pennsylvania

Interior Specialist: Kyle Clark

Hometown: Ashville, North Carolina

Spotter: Ryan Blanchard

Hometown: Bethlehem, Connecticut

Transport Driver: Mark Hadley

Hometown: Panama, New York

Pit Crew

Front Tire Changer: Josh Francos

Hometown: Weirton, West Virginia

Rear Tire Changer: Curtis Thompson

Hometown: Mooresville, North Carolina

Tire Carrier: Drew Baum

Hometown: Jersey Shore, Pennsylvania

Jackman: Shane Perry

Hometown: Holly Springs, North Carolina

Fueler: Anthony Bryarly

Hometown: Columbiana, Ohio

ABOUT WHEELHOUSE RACING SCHOOL

Founded in 2006, Wheelhouse Racing School has spent nearly two decades delivering world-class high-performance driving instruction and immersive vehicle experiences. The school also provides experiential marketing programs for automotive manufacturers, enthusiasts, and corporate partners.

Operating from dedicated facilities at Charlotte Motor Speedway in North Carolina and a 200-acre off-road facility in Tooele, Utah, Wheelhouse offers professional on-track and off-road driver education, owner experiences, vehicle development programs, and customized corporate events.

Having welcomed over 60,000 participants through its programs, Wheelhouse continues to enhance driver confidence and skills and create unforgettable moments behind the wheel.

ABOUT SEM

SEM builds best in class products designed to reduce repair time, steps, and waste in every application. Since 1948 we have challenged ourselves to create original products that solve our users’ problems.

We also pioneer new repair or refinish procedures altogether because we refuse to rest on our laurels. Our SEM employees relentlessly challenge norms and exceed expectations to provide innovative products that reduce cycle times and increase throughput.

ABOUT FRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization competing in the NASCAR Cup Series and the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. Founded in 2004 by entrepreneur Bob Jenkins, FRM has earned top honors including a 2021 Daytona 500 victory and the 2022 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series championship. Based in Mooresville, N.C., FRM fields the No. 4, No. 34, and No. 38 entries in the NASCAR Cup Series, along with the No. 34 and No. 38 teams in the CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. For more information, visit FrontRowMotorsports.com and follow Front Row Motorsports on social media — X: @Team_FRM, Instagram: @teamfrm, Tik Tok: @Team_FRM, YouTube: @FrontRowNASCAR, and Facebook: facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.