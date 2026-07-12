Front Row Motorsports: Lime Rock Park NCTS Race Report- Layne Riggs / Chandler Smith

Layne Riggs | Chandler Smith

Lime Rock Park NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series Race Report

Lime Rock Park 150

Date: Saturday, July 11, 2026

Event: Race 14 of 25

Series: NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series

Location: Lime Rock Park (1.53-miles)

Length of Race: 100 laps over two hours, 33 minutes, five seconds

FRM Finish:

Layne Riggs (Started 1st, Finished 23rd / Running, completed 99 of 100 laps)

Chandler Smith (Started 9th, Finished 30th / Running, completed 56 of 100 laps)

FRM Points Standings:

Layne Riggs (1st)

Chandler Smith (3rd)

Layne Riggs Key Takeaways

Stage One: 1st / Stage Two: 2nd / Race Result: 23rd

“Definitely a lot to unpack after today,” said Riggs. “Kaden (Honeycutt) and I had a great battle going on until we got ran over on that restart and took a ton of damage. From there, we had a lot of miscues on pit road swapping out the battery and were never able to get all of our laps back. It’s unfortunate, but that’s racing. We’ll regroup and come back stronger at North Wilkesboro.”

Chandler Smith Key Takeaways

Stage One: 13th / Stage Two: 31st / Race Result: 30th

“From the start, we weren’t great,” said Smith. “I felt like it would have gotten better as the race went on, but we never got that chance when the axle seal broke and then the drive shaft. We rarely have mechanical issues, so I’m not worried about this happening next week, just an unfortunate end to our day this week.”

ABOUT FRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization competing in the NASCAR Cup Series and the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. Founded in 2004 by entrepreneur Bob Jenkins, FRM has earned top honors including a 2021 Daytona 500 victory and the 2022 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series championship. Based in Mooresville, N.C., FRM fields the No. 4, No. 34, and No. 38 entries in the NASCAR Cup Series, along with the No. 34 and No. 38 teams in the CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. For more information, visit FrontRowMotorsports.com and follow Front Row Motorsports on social media — X: @Team_FRM, Instagram: @teamfrm, Tik Tok: @Team_FRM, YouTube: @FrontRowNASCAR, and Facebook: facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.