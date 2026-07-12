RCR NOAPS Race Recap: EchoPark Speedway

Wrong Place, Wrong Time for Jesse Love and the No. 2 Whelen Chevrolet Team After Being Collected in Stage 3 Wreck at EchoPark Speedway

Finish: 26th

Start: 3rd

Points: 2nd

“Definitely disappointed move there, I wish it didn’t happen, but I thought we controlled what we could tonight. We ran through some oil and lost some track position, and once the lights turned on, and the sun went down, my No. 2 Whelen Chevrolet came to life. I’m really proud of the team for making a really fast race car and same with the No. 21 (Austin Hill). I thought we were able to work well together tonight. I thought we were in good position there. It was going to be a tough mountain to climb with all the JRM cars doing a really fabulous job working together. So, it was going to be tough, but honestly, my first time really watching the replay. I can hear it in my amazing spotter Brandon Benesch’s voice that we were about to tear some stuff up and we sure did. All the Monster Jam lovers out there are having a field day tonight, I’m sure, but definitely ashamed to see a bunch of wrecked race cars. At least we have an off week. I’m looking forward to Indy, probably going to wreck some stuff there too, I’m sure. But yeah, it was definitely a pretty tough lick.” -Jesse Love

Late Race Wreck Ends Austin Hill and the No. 21 Bennett Transportation & Logistics Chevrolet Team’s Chance of Victory at EchoPark Speedway

Finish: 22nd

Start: 11th

Points: 7th

“Our Bennett Transportation & Logistics Chevrolet was pretty good all night. It was fun driving through the field, but after the second time, I was like, ‘all right, I just want to be up front, see what our Chevrolet really actually has.’ The air is so much different when you’re able to lead or be inside the top-five. The way you are able to work the air differently when being upfront is a big thing. That wreck at the end was unfortunate. The No. 87 (Nick Sanchez) and I were working so well all day. It seemed he was trying to push really hard getting into Turn 3 and it’s super light getting into Turn 3 anyways. I was loose all day, a lot of guys were. I got up the track and couldn’t save it. The No. 87 just barely got to me, but, hey, we’re going for the win. Proud of the No. 21 guys for never giving up tonight though.” -Austin Hill