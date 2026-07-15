Front Row Motorsports: North Wilkesboro Speedway NCTS Race Advance (Layne Riggs / Chandler Smith)

Front Row Motorsports

Layne Riggs | Chandler Smith

North Wilkesboro Speedway NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series Race Advance

Event Details:

Series: NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series (NCTS)

Track: North Wilkesboro Speedway

Track Size / Surface: 0.625 mile / Asphalt

Track Location: North Wilkesboro, North Carolina

Race Date: July 18th, 2026

Race Start Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

Race Information: 250 Laps (Stages – 70 / 140 / 250) – 156.25 Miles

Television: FS1

Radio: SiriusXM

Event Notes:

15th event of the 2026 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series season.

First and only NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series race at the North Wilkesboro Speedway this season.

No. 34 Team Details

Driver: Layne Riggs

Crew Chief: Dylan Cappello

Primary Sponsor: Infinity Communications Group

Standings: 1st

Recent Season Results:

Lime Rock Park (July 11th) – 23rd

Naval Base Coronado (June 19th) – 1st

Michigan International Speedway (June 6th) – 4th

Driver Track History (CRAFTSMAN Truck Series)

Starts: 2

Wins: 0

Poles: 0

Top-10 Finishes: 2

Laps Led: 0

Average Finish: 2.5

Recent Results:

2025 (May) – 2nd

2024 (May) – 3rd

Driver and Team Event Notes

Layne Riggs is set to make his third NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series start at the North Wilkesboro Speedway

Following the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series race at Lime Rock Park, Riggs continues to lead the standings, holding a 44-point buffer ahead of Kaden Honeycutt.

Infinity Communications Group Event Notes

This will be Infinity Communications Group first primary sponsorship race of the 2026 season.

With a diverse portfolio of expertise and strategically positioned facilities nationwide, Infinity Communications Group can meet all the needs of major wireless providers. From network configuration to network recovery, Infinity Communications’ services are actively expanding and introducing new cutting-edge technologies to the world of wireless communication.

No. 38 Team Details

Driver: Chandler Smith

Crew Chief: Jon Leonard

Primary Sponsor: Quicktie

Standings: 3rd

Recent Season Results:

Lime Rock Park (July 11th) – 30th

Naval Base Coronado (June 19th) – 22nd

Michigan International Speedway (June 6th) – 5th

Driver Track History (CRAFTSMAN Truck Series)

Starts: 1

Wins: 1

Poles: 0

Top-10 Finishes: 1

Laps Led: 1

Average Finish: 1.0

Recent Results:

2025 (May) – 1st

Driver and Team Event Notes

Chandler Smith is set to make his second NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series start at the North Wilkesboro Speedway.

In his only previous start at the track, Smith has one win, capturing the checkered flag on a last lap pass for the win in May 2025.

Quicktie Event Notes

This will be Quicktie’s fifth primary sponsorship race of the 2026 season.

ABOUT FRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization competing in the NASCAR Cup Series and the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. Founded in 2004 by entrepreneur Bob Jenkins, FRM has earned top honors including a 2021 Daytona 500 victory and the 2022 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series championship. Based in Mooresville, N.C., FRM fields the No. 4, No. 34, and No. 38 entries in the NASCAR Cup Series, along with the No. 34 and No. 38 teams in the CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. For more information, visit FrontRowMotorsports.com and follow Front Row Motorsports on social media — X: @Team_FRM, Instagram: @teamfrm, Tik Tok: @Team_FRM, YouTube: @FrontRowNASCAR, and Facebook: facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.