Jim Dunn Racing – Sonoma Advance for the DENSO NHRA Sonoma Nationals presented by PowerEdge

Jeff Arend

Lescure Mechanical Services Funny Car Driver for Jim Dunn Racing

DENSO NHRA Sonoma Nationals presented by PowerEdge

July 17-19 | Sonoma, California

Event Overview

Friday, July 17 (Nitro Qualifying, streamed live on NHRA.TV)

Nitro qualifying session (Q1): 5:30 p.m. PDT/8:30 p.m. EDT

Nitro qualifying session (Q2): 8:10 p.m. PDT/11:10 p.m. EDT

Saturday, July 18 (Nitro Qualifying & Mission #2Fast2Tasty Challenge, streamed live on NHRA.TV)

Nitro qualifying session (Q3) / Mission #2Fast2Tasty Challenge – Semifinals: 11:45 a.m. PDT/2:45 p.m. EDT

Nitro qualifying session (Q4) / Mission #2Fast2Tasty Challenge – Finals: 2:30 p.m. PDT/5:30 p.m. EDT

Sunday, July 19 (Nitro Eliminations, streamed live on NHRA.TV)

Round 1: 11 a.m. PDT/2 p.m. EDT

Round 2: 1:20 p.m. PDT/4:20 p.m. EDT

Semifinals: 3 p.m. PDT/6 p.m. EDT

Finals: 4:20 p.m. PDT/7:20 p.m. EDT

TV coverage on FS1

Sunday, July 19: Qualifying show, recapping all of Friday and Saturday’s action (10 a.m. EDT)

Sunday, July 19: Finals show (10 p.m. EDT)

Notes of Interest

The DENSO NHRA Sonoma Nationals presented by PowerEdge is the 11th event on the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series’ 20-race calendar in 2026. Jim Dunn Racing brings its one full-time entry in Funny Car for Jeff Arend. A native of Canada, Arend moved to Southern California in 1997.

As the NHRA celebrates its landmark 75th season in 2026, Jim Dunn Racing is celebrating 76 years of success in drag racing. Jim started drag racing when he was 15 years old and at 92 years old, he plans to keep going as long as he can. In 2024, Jim received the NHRA Lifetime Achievement Award. He has won some of the sport’s most significant races and has provided driving opportunities for some of the biggest names in the sport.

Coming into Sonoma, Arend is 14th in the Funny Car standings, 624 points behind leader Ron Capps.

Lescure Mechanical Services is the primary partner of Arend this weekend in Sonoma. Lescure Mechanical Services is a family-based company that was started in 1947 by Marcel and Charlotte Lescure. Built initially as a mechanical shop, Lescure is now a general contractor specializing in jobs covering all scopes of work. They have the highest quality of work for fuel delivery systems, water reclamation systems, general contracting, mechanical and plumbing.

The NHRA Sonoma Nationals will mark Arend’s 259th career Funny Car appearance, and his 12th overall appearance in the NHRA Sonoma Nationals. Arend is 3-7 with one DNQ (did not qualify) in 11 career appearance at Sonoma. It marks his second Funny Car appearance on behalf of Jim Dunn Racing at Sonoma Raceway. His two previous appearance for the team came in 2013.

This will be Jeff Arend’s first race at Sonoma Raceway since he lost to Ron Capps in the second round in 2013 while driving for Jim Dunn Racing. The team opted out of the Sonoma race (and the Western Swing) in 2014. Mike Dunn qualified No. 1 at the 1991 Sonoma Nationals in the car owned and tuned by his dad and reached the semifinals before losing to John Force. Frank Pedregon enjoyed the team’s greatest success at Sonoma when, after qualifying seventh in 1991, he reached the final round, losing the trophy to Whit Bazemore.

Last year, Buddy Hull had an engine fire, hit the wall and went into the sand trap on his final qualifying run and had a DNQ. Hull suffered a hand injury in the incident and, after the team missed the next event at Brainerd, Minnesota, he was replaced in the cockpit for the next five races by Alex Laughlin.



Jim Dunn Racing is pleased to welcome back ALO Drink as an associate partner for the NHRA Sonoma Nationals. Great flavor comes from their dedication to using real aloe vera straight from the leaf harvested from sustainable farms in Thailand, and combining them with fruit and vegetable juices, and only the best Non-GMO or organic ingredients. It’s pure liquid harmony. As a leader in the plant-based beverage category, they are proud of their entire lineup of their new organic products. They are creative with flavor combinations and hope to inspire your lifestyle. ALO has been a proud partner of Jim Dunn Racing for over 10 years.

Jeff Arend, Driver of the Jim Dunn Racing Lescure Mechanical Services Funny Car

The NHRA Sonoma Nationals marks the start of the second half of the 2026 NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series season. What is the team’s mindset heading into Northern California?

“The Jim Dunn Racing team couldn’t be more excited to start the second half of the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series as we head into Sonoma. This is the home track for our long-time primary sponsor, Lescure Mechanical. Their bright blue and orange Dodge always looks amazing on the track. With 19 Funny Cars entered, we will definitely be stepping up our game. In addition to debuting the Lescure car this weekend, we welcome our guests and sponsors, ALO Drink and True Brand. We are looking forward to visiting the beautiful wine country. It’s going to be a great weekend of racing for the fans.”