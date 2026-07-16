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TEAM PENSKE TO CELEBRATE THE LEGACY OF THE NO. 2 AT NORTH WILKESBORO

By Official Release
3 Minute Read

MOORESVILLE, NC (July 16, 2026) – As part of Team Penske’s 60th anniversary celebration, Austin Cindric will race a special No. 2 Freightliner Ford Mustang Dark Horse at North Wilkesboro Speedway honoring NASCAR and Penske Hall of Famer Rusty Wallace and the history of the iconic No. 2. Inspired by the scheme Wallace drove during his 10-win 1993 season – including his sweep of both North Wilkesboro races – the paint scheme features a mosaic of every Team Penske No. 2 NASCAR Cup Series victory, with the names of Team Penske employees, former drivers and Team Penske Hall of Fame members woven throughout the design as a tribute to those who have helped shape the organization’s success since its inception.

The commemorative scheme was unveiled Monday during a Team Penske employee celebration at the organization’s Mooresville campus with Wallace in attendance, joined by several members of his 1993 No. 2 team who helped reveal the car. The event also celebrated Team Penske’s workforce, with nearly 40 percent of the organization’s 450 employees having dedicated 10 or more years to the team.

Four drivers have combined for 82 Cup Series victories behind the wheel of Team Penske’s No. 2, led by Wallace’s 37 wins and Brad Keselowski’s 34. Kurt Busch added eight victories, while Cindric has contributed three. Overall, the No. 2 has recorded 352 top-five finishes, 597 top-10 finishes and 12 wins from the pole through the 2025 season. The No. 2 has also been driven by Dave Marcis and Bobby Allison during the 1970s.

The special No. 2 Freightliner Ford Mustang Dark Horse will make its on-track debut during Cup Series practice and qualifying on Saturday, July 18 (5 p.m. ET, truTV), before competing in Sunday’s Window World 450 (7 p.m. ET, TNT).

Below are quotes from the drivers who have carried the Team Penske No. 2 to victory lane.

Rusty Wallace

Rusty Wallace

“This paint scheme will always mean a lot to me because I remember Roger (Penske), Don (Miller) and Walt (Czarnecki) sitting down together to create it. Roger worked hard on getting the yellow just right, and Don literally sketched the No. 2 on the back of a pizza box until he had the design exactly the way he wanted it. It became an iconic look that was different from any other No. 2 out there, and the black and yellow quickly became a fan favorite because of its simplicity. We swept both races at North Wilkesboro in this paint scheme in 1993, won 10 races that season, and made a lot of great memories with the No. 2 team. There were certainly some ups and downs that year, but when I think about this car and this paint scheme, I think about one of the best seasons of my career. I’m just so blessed to be able to say I drove the No. 2 car.”

Kurt Busch

Kurt Busch

“Driving the iconic No. 2 ‘Blue Deuce’ for Roger Penske in the NASCAR Cup Series was a dream come true. There are certain iconic cars that resonate with the race fans, and the popularity of the Miller Lite blue No. 2 stands out as legendary, no matter who was driving and winning with it.”

Brad Keselowski

Brad Keselowski

“The opportunity to drive the iconic No. 2 was one of the greatest privileges of my career. I’m grateful to the people and partners who entrusted me with that legacy, and I’m excited to see the No. 2 continue writing its story for the next 60 years.”

Austin Cindric

Austin Cindric

“I think NASCAR, more than any other form of motorsport, really personifies car numbers. And for good reason. No matter what I accomplish while driving the No. 2, the success Brad (Keselowski) and Kurt (Busch) had while at Team Penske driving the No. 2, this will always be Rusty Wallace’s No. 2 car. It’s not pressure, it’s a tremendous responsibility. When you look at all this car has accomplished, there’s nothing more significant than how the No. 2 car and Rusty built and laid the foundation for what Team Penske’s NASCAR program is today. I’m proud to represent that and help carry that legacy forward. Every time I climb into the No. 2, I understand what that number represents and the standard that’s been set by everyone who’s driven it before me.”

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The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com

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