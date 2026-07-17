Blues Hog and Niece Motorsports Launch Burnouts & Burnt Ends Sweepstakes

SALISBURY, NC (July 17, 2026) – When the “Tallest Man in BBQ” teams up with the “Tallest Man in Racing”, fans are in for one unforgettable experience.

Beginning today, Blues Hog, Niece Motorsports, and driver and automotive content creator Cleetus McFarland are launching the Burnouts & Burnt Ends with Cleetus McFarland sweepstakes, giving one lucky fan and a guest the opportunity to win the ultimate behind-the-scenes race weekend experience.

Led by Blues Hog President Tim Scheer – known throughout the barbecue world as the “Tallest Man in BBQ” – the promotion pairs the award-winning barbecue brand with McFarland for a one-of-a-kind giveaway that combines championship barbecue with high-speed action.

The grand prize includes VIP access to a Niece Motorsports race weekend experience with McFarland, featuring exclusive garage and pit road access, seats atop the No. 4 team pit box during the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series race at Talladega Superspeedway, meet-and-greets with McFarland and teammate Landen Lewis, a tour of the team’s hauler, signed Blues Hog x Cleetus merchandise, a BBQ prize pack loaded with Blues Hog products, and $500 toward travel expenses.

“I’m pumped to race our Blues Hog No. 4 truck in Talladega,” said McFarland. “The Burnouts and Burnt Ends sweepstakes is an awesome program they’ve put together, and I’m happy to be a part of it. Huge shoutout to them for doing something this cool for the fans. Make sure you get your entries in for a chance to experience the race in person with me!”

Earlier this season Blues Hog and Niece Motorsports announced a partnership that sees the brand sponsor drivers Cleetus McFarland, Landen Lewis, and Ross Chastain throughout the 2026 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series season.

“When the Tallest Man in BBQ teams up with the Tallest Man in NASCAR, you know we’re going big,” said Tim Scheer, President of Blues Hog. “Burnouts & Burnt Ends brings together everything we love – championship barbecue, passionate fans, and the excitement of race day. We’re proud to be part of this partnership and excited to give fans a chance to get closer to the action.”

Headquartered in Washington, MO just outside St. Louis, Blues Hog has exploded in the BBQ industry since its initial blend was first created in the mid 1980’s by founder, Bill Arnold. A visionary behind the brand’s success, Arnold won several awards for his cooking, and was inducted into the Barbecue Hall of Fame in 2023.

“It’s rewarding to see partners really jump in and make the most of their investment beyond decals on a race truck,” said Niece Motorsports CEO Cody Efaw. “Blues Hog has done a great job activating in the sport and really connecting with race fans. This sweepstakes is further proof of their commitment to activate in unique and exciting ways.”

Now, led by Tim Scheer, Blues Hog is a nationally recognized producer of premium barbecue products, trusted by top chefs, champion pitmasters, and restaurateurs worldwide. Known as “The Award-Winning Choice of Champions,” Blues Hog offers a diverse lineup of sauces, seasonings, marinades, fuels, meat sticks, and heat-and-eat meats – all crafted to elevate any barbecue experience, from backyard cookouts to elite competitions. With an unwavering commitment to exceptional flavor and quality, Blues Hog delivers next-level taste by blending authentic barbecue tradition with modern convenience.

A well-known automotive content creator, with millions of followers, McFarland made the jump to auto racing in 2025, making four starts in the ARCA Menards Series for Rette Jones Racing, with a best finish of ninth coming at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Through four ARCA starts to date in 2026, McFarland bested last season’s Charlotte result with a runner-up finish at Talladega Superspeedway. The Freedom Factory owner also earned his first career pole in the series in his last start at Michigan International Speedway.

In 2026, McFarland made his first NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series start at Daytona International Speedway. His second start in the series came later at Michigan, where he finished 25th.

Additionally, McFarland has made two NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series starts for Richard Childress Racing at Rockingham and Nashville.

Cleetus McFarland will pilot the No. 4 Blues Hog Chevrolet at Talladega Superspeedway in the Love’s RV Stop 225 on Friday, October 23. The race will broadcast live on FS1 and NASCAR Racing Network.

About Blues Hog: Blues Hog is a nationally recognized producer of premium barbecue products, trusted by top chefs, champion pitmasters, and restaurateurs worldwide. Known as “The Award-Winning Choice of Champions,” Blues Hog offers a diverse lineup of sauces, seasonings, marinades, fuels, meat sticks, and heat-and-eat meats—all crafted to elevate any barbecue experience, from backyard cookouts to elite competitions. With an unwavering commitment to exceptional flavor and quality, Blues Hog delivers next-level taste by blending authentic barbecue tradition with modern convenience. For more information, visit www.BluesHog.com.

About Niece Motorsports: Niece Motorsports is a professional auto racing team that has competed in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series since 2016. The team is owned by Josh Morris of DQS Solutions and Staffing and the Fowler Family of J.F. Electric and Utilitra, and was founded by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. At its 80,000 sq. ft. headquarters in Salisbury, NC, Niece Motorsports is a full-service race vehicle build shop as well as a customizable fabrication shop for any manufacturing needs.

Follow the Team: To keep up to date with the latest team news, visit niecemotorsports.com or connect on Facebook and Instagram (@NieceMotorsports) as well as X (@NieceMotorsport).