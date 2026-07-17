RCR Race Preview: North Wilkesboro Speedway

Richard Childress Racing in the NASCAR Cup Series at North Wilkesboro Speedway… This weekend marks the first points-paying NASCAR Cup Series race at North Wilkesboro Speedway since 1996, but Richard Childress Racing has a long and storied history at the track. In 44 points-paying Cup Series starts at the historic, 0.625-mile oval, the 57-year-old race team has earned five victories, all by Dale Earnhardt, who drove the infamous No. 3 to Victory Lane in the 1986 spring race, 1987 spring race, 1989 spring race, 1991 fall race, and 1995 spring race. Earnhardt finished every one of his 27 starts at North Wilkesboro while driving under the RCR banner. Most recently, RCR competed in the NASCAR All-Star weekend at North Wilkesboro Speedway (2023-2025), earning two top-10 finishes.

NASCAR Legend… Richard Childress, who made 19 starts at North Wilkesboro Speedway during his driving career, is among the legendary NASCAR figures that will help introduce the top-10 drivers in Sunday night’s starting field during pre-race ceremonies. The NASCAR Hall of Famer earned eight top-10 finishes at the track, including a best finish of sixth in 1977.

Friday Night Action… On Friday night, July 17, Richard Childress is scheduled to travel to Connecticut’s Stafford Motor Speedway to compete in the New England 900, a 90-lap race at the half-mile paved oval featuring some of the sports’ most entertaining automotive influencers. The race is hosted by popular YouTube star and aspiring racer Cleetus McFarland, who made his NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series debut for RCR earlier this season. Fans can watch the race by purchasing a subscription to FRDM+ at baldeagle.com.

Tickets to the 2026 Carolina Cowboys Home Stand Are Available Now… The Carolina Cowboys, a professional team in the PBR Teams League owned by Richard Childress and Jeff Broin with Austin Dillon serving as the team’s general manager kicked off their 2026 season last weekend in Fort Collins, Colorado splitting the first two games of the season (1-1). The PBR Team Series makes its next stop in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma on July 31-August 2. The Cowboys boast a talented roster with new additions including 2018 PBR Rookie of the Year and 2025 Challenger Series Champion Keyshawn Whitehorse, and standout Brazilians Elizmar Jeremias and Thiago Salgado to defend their PBR Teams Championship. Don’t miss the Carolina Cowboys 2026 “Cowboy Days” home stand September 18-20 at First Horizon Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina. Tickets are on sale at PBR.com and Ticketmaster.com.

Watch Us on TNT Sports… The NASCAR Cup Series’ Window World 450 at North Wilkesboro Speedway will be televised live on Sunday, July 19, beginning at 7 p.m. ET on TNT Sports, the fourth of five consecutive races this season that will air on TNT Sports. The race will be broadcast live on the Performance Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90. Saturday afternoon’s practice and qualifying session will be shown live beginning at 5 p.m. ET on TruTV. Ride shotgun all season long with live, in-car camera feeds and scanner audio with a paid subscription to Max as part of their NASCAR driver cam experience during the race.

Austin Dillon and the No. 3 Bass Pro Shops/Winchester Supreme Long Range Chevrolet at North Wilkesboro Speedway… Although this weekend marks the first points-paying NASCAR Cup Series race at North Wilkesboro Speedway in his career, Austin Dillon has made three previous starts at the track for NASCAR All-Star Races, finishing 17th in the 2023 All-Star Race, ninth in the 2024 All-Star Open, and 14th in last year’s All-Star Race. Despite last year’s final result, the 36-year-old was a strong contender during the race and ran in the top-10 prior to the race’s final caution.

A Family Tradition… Dillon grew up watching his father, Mike Dillon, race Late Models throughout the South during the 1990s, including several notable races at North Wilkesboro Speedway. The elder Dillon collected two victories at the speedway (1994 and 1995).

Last Sunday… Starting a season-best fourth on the grid in Sunday night’s race at EchoPark Speedway, Dillon showed speed from the outset, running consistently inside the top 10 throughout Stage 1 before finishing seventh in the opening segment. The veteran racer remained a fixture in the top 10 during the closing laps of the race and took the checkered flag in the seventh position. The finish marked the 36-year-old’s second career top-10 finish at EchoPark Speedway and his first top-10 result since finishing sixth at Watkins Glen International in May.

About Bass Pro Shops… Bass Pro Shops, North America’s premier outdoor and conservation company, was founded in 1972 when avid young angler Johnny Morris started selling tackle out of his father’s liquor store in Springfield, Missouri. That was the company’s sole location for the first 13 years, and it has since grown to nearly 200 retail locations throughout North America. Today the company provides customers with unmatched offerings spanning premier destination retail, outdoor equipment manufacturing, world-class resort destinations and more. In 2017 Bass Pro Shops united with Cabela’s to create a “best-of-the-best” experience with superior products, dynamic locations and outstanding customer service. Bass Pro Shops also operates White River Marine Group, offering an unsurpassed collection of industry-leading boat brands, and Big Cedar Lodge, America’s Premier Wilderness Resort. Under the visionary conservation leadership of Johnny Morris, Bass Pro Shops is a national leader in protecting habitat and introducing families to the outdoors and has been named by Newsweek as “America’s Best Outdoor Retailer” for four consecutive years and “America’s Most Trusted Retailer for Outdoor Gear.”

From Winchester, The American Legend, comes Supreme® Long Range Ammunition… An all-new line of high-quality precision centerfire rifle ammunition that takes long range shooting to the next level. Featuring BC Max™ bullets, the first Winchester bullet purpose-built for hunting and targets at even the most extreme ranges, Supreme Long Range promises match-grade accuracy and devastating terminal performance.

Meet Dillon… On Sunday July, 19 at 4:45 p.m. Local Time, Dillon is scheduled to sign autographs at the RCR Merchandise Hauler located in the Fan Zone at North Wilkesboro Speedway. Stop by to meet Dillon on Sunday and purchase new RCR gear before the race.

AUSTIN DILLON QUOTES:

Describe racing at North Wilkesboro Speedway in one word…

“Splashing.”

When did you first hear about North Wilkesboro Speedway?

“Probably when I was really young. I remember driving up toward Boone and we always passed it while we were on our way to the mountains to go snowboarding. My dad has a win at North Wilkesboro Speedway so my knowledge of that place probably first came from my dad telling me about the track. He took an elevator ride at North Wilkesboro Speedway and I haven’t done that yet, so he holds that over my head. So, that’s one thing I need to do – win at North Wilkesboro so that I can take an elevator ride.”

If someone has never been to a NASCAR race before, why is North Wilkesboro Speedway a great place to experience a race for the first time?

“North Wilkesboro Speedway has a ton of history behind it. You feel the nostalgia when you walk into the track. It’s really cool how tight the racing is. The track is probably one of the best repaves that I’ve ever been a part of. We’ve already moved up to the top of both ends, and then you’re also going to see guys digging around the bottom. I think you’re going to see two and three-wide racing there during the long runs. We don’t know what to expect when we really get into a long tire run, but I think it’s going to be an impactful race.”

What does old school NASCAR mean to you, and how does North Wilkesboro compare?

“To me, old school NASCAR is seeing the sights, smelling the smells, and you know, walking into some of the history of a track and experiencing it first-hand. The faded paints, the nostalgia of it all. We’re fortunate enough to play in the playground of some of the greatest drivers of all time, and experiencing some of the old school stuff that you see at historic tracks like North Wilkesboro Speedway is just special.”

Austin Hill and the No. 33 Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen Chevrolet at North Wilkesboro Speedway… This weekend’s Window World 450 marks Austin Hill’s career-first start at North Wilkesboro Speedway in any series. Saturday’s practice session will be the first time the 32-year-old turns laps at the North Carolina short track. In preparation, Hill has logged time on the simulator to familiarize himself with the 0.625 mile short track.

About Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen… Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen is the homestyle casual dining restaurant where guests always Get a lot. For not a lot™. The restaurant offers a variety of homemade meals and generous portions served up in a warm, welcoming atmosphere – all at an unbelievable price. After being welcomed with a signature Honey Butter Croissant on the house, guests can enjoy signature entrées like hand-breaded Chicken Tenders, homemade Chicken Pot Pie and slow-smoked Baby Back Ribs. Cheddar’s operates more than 180 restaurants in 28 states. For more information or to locate the nearest restaurant, visit Cheddars.com. Fans can like or follow Cheddar’s on Facebook, X and Instagram.

Meet Hill… On Sunday July, 19 at 4:15 p.m. Local Time, Hill is scheduled to sign autographs at the RCR Merchandise Hauler located in the Fan Zone at North Wilkesboro Speedway. Stop by to meet Hill prior to the green flag and pick up new RCR gear.

AUSTIN HILL QUOTE:

What are your thoughts about racing at North Wilkesboro Speedway for the first time in your career?

“I’ve never raced at or even been to North Wilkesboro before, so I’m leaning heavily on Austin Dillon and the No. 3 team entering this weekend. I’ve watched a lot of SMT, in-car camera footage, and race coverage of past All-Star races there. This group was good last year in the All-Star race, so we will use that package as something to build off of for our Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen Chevrolet. I don’t know what I don’t know right now, but we will learn quickly in the 25-minute practice session on Saturday and do our best to adjust during the race.”