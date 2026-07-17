Summer Road Trip Safety: Preparing Your Car and Family

Summer in Indiana means open highways, packed coolers, and the pull of a good road trip. Whether you are heading to Brown County, the Indiana Dunes, or a long haul to see family across state lines, the season invites us to load up the car and go. But summer is also the most dangerous time of year to be on the road. Traffic volume climbs, construction zones multiply along I-65 and I-70, and more inexperienced teen drivers are behind the wheel during break. A little preparation goes a long way toward keeping your family safe, and knowing what to do if the worst happens can protect your health and your legal rights, as the best Indianapolis accident attorneys will tell you, the choices you make before and after a crash matter just as much as the miles you cover.

Why Summer Driving Carries Extra Risk

The stretch between Memorial Day and Labor Day is often called the “100 deadliest days” of driving, particularly for teenagers. The reasons are not mysterious. There are more cars on the road, more people driving unfamiliar routes, and more fatigue from long trips. Heat also takes a toll: high temperatures stress tires and engines, increasing the odds of a blowout or breakdown that can lead to a collision. Add summer thunderstorms that turn a dry interstate into a slick, hydroplaning hazard within minutes, and you have a recipe for a season that keeps emergency rooms and personal injury lawyers busy.

Distracted driving compounds all of this. Vacation mode does not switch off the temptation to check a phone, fiddle with navigation, or turn around to settle a squabble in the back seat. Every one of those glances away from the road multiplies your risk. Understanding these seasonal dangers is the first step toward avoiding them.

Get Your Car Road-Trip Ready

Before you point the car toward the horizon, give it the attention it deserves. Mechanical failures cause a meaningful share of highway crashes, and most are preventable with a basic inspection.

Start with your tires. Check the tread depth and look for uneven wear, cracks, or bulges. Summer heat raises tire pressure, so set it to the manufacturer’s recommended level when the tires are cold, and do not forget the spare. Underinflated or worn tires are far more likely to blow out at highway speed, which can send a vehicle out of control in an instant.

Next, look under the hood and beneath the car. Top off and inspect all fluids, including oil, coolant, brake fluid, transmission fluid, and windshield washer fluid. Coolant is especially important in the summer, when an overheating engine can leave you stranded on a shoulder where you are vulnerable to being struck. Test your brakes for any soft feel, grinding, or pulling. If your car is due for service, schedule it before a long trip rather than after.

Do not overlook the small things. Replace worn wiper blades so you can see clearly through a sudden downpour. Confirm that all exterior lights, turn signals, and brake lights work. Clean your windshield inside and out to cut glare from the low summer sun. Finally, pack an emergency kit: jumper cables, a flashlight, a first-aid kit, water, non-perishable snacks, a phone charger, basic tools, and reflective triangles or flares to make your vehicle visible if you break down.

Protecting Your Family Inside the Vehicle

A well-maintained car only helps if everyone inside is properly protected. Seat belts remain the single most effective safety device in any vehicle, and they must be worn on every trip, no matter how short the trip. For children, the right car seat or booster—correctly installed and appropriate for the child’s age, height, and weight—dramatically reduces the risk of serious injury. Indiana law requires children under age eight to be secured in a child restraint system, and children should ride in the back seat whenever possible.

Fatigue is a hidden danger on long drives. Drowsy driving impairs reaction time much like alcohol does. Plan to stop every two hours or so to stretch, swap drivers, and rest. Avoid driving during the hours when your body naturally wants to sleep, and never push through exhaustion to make better time. If you feel your eyelids growing heavy, pull over.

Keep the driver’s focus on the road. Set your navigation before you leave, silence nonessential phone notifications, and enlist a passenger to handle directions, music, and the needs of children or pets. Pack snacks and entertainment within easy reach, so no one has to unbuckle or lean back while the car is moving. A calm, well-prepared cabin is a safer cabin.

Plan the Route and Watch the Weather

Smart trip planning reduces stress and risk. Map your route in advance, identify rest stops and fuel points, and build in extra time so you are not tempted to speed. Indiana’s summer construction season means lane closures and shifting traffic patterns on major corridors, so check for road work before you leave and stay alert in work zones where speed limits drop and workers are present. Fines double in Indiana work zones, but the real cost of speeding there can be a life.

Watch the forecast, too. Summer storms can roll in quickly and drop visibility to near zero. If you hit heavy rain, slow down, increase your following distance, and turn on your headlights. If conditions become dangerous, exit and wait it out. No arrival time is worth risking your family’s safety.

What to Do If You Are in an Accident

Even the most careful driver cannot control everyone else on the road. If you are involved in a crash this summer, staying calm and taking the right steps protects both your family’s safety and any future legal claim.

First, check everyone for injuries and call 911. Get to a safe location if you can do so without worsening an injury, but do not leave the scene. When police arrive, cooperate and ensure an official report is filed—that report will be important evidence later.

If you are physically able, document everything. Take photos of the vehicles, the damage, the road conditions, traffic signs, and any visible injuries. Exchange names, contact details, insurance information, and license plate numbers with the other driver, and collect contact information from any witnesses. Write down your own account of what happened while it is fresh in your memory.

Seek medical attention even if you feel fine. Adrenaline can mask injuries such as whiplash, concussions, or internal trauma that may not surface for hours or days. A prompt medical evaluation protects your health and creates a record connecting your injuries to the crash.

Be careful about what you say. Do not apologize or admit fault at the scene, and be cautious when speaking with the other driver’s insurance company. Insurers often move quickly to offer a low settlement or to get a recorded statement they can use to minimize your claim. You are not required to give one before speaking with your own attorney.

Not every fender-bender requires a lawyer, but any crash involving injuries, significant property damage, or a dispute over who was at fault deserves a professional review. An experienced Indianapolis accident attorney can investigate the collision, gather evidence, deal with the insurance companies on your behalf, and calculate the full value of your claim—including medical bills, lost wages, future care, and pain and suffering. Insurance adjusters work to protect their company’s bottom line; a good attorney works to protect you.

This matters even more if your summer trip takes you out of state or if the crash involves a commercial truck, a rideshare vehicle, or an uninsured driver. These situations raise complicated questions about which laws apply and who is responsible, and they are difficult to navigate alone. Indiana also follows a modified comparative fault rule, meaning your compensation can be reduced—or barred entirely if you are found more than 50 percent at fault—so having someone build the strongest possible case for you can make a real financial difference.

Most personal injury attorneys offer free consultations and work on a contingency fee basis, meaning you pay nothing unless they recover compensation for you. There is no risk in asking questions and understanding your options.

Enjoy the Journey, Drive Prepared

A summer road trip should be about the memories you make, not the emergencies you manage. By servicing your vehicle, buckling up every passenger, planning your route, and staying rested and focused, you dramatically lower the odds of a serious crash. And if an accident does happen despite your best efforts, knowing the right steps—and having the best Indianapolis accident attorney in your corner—can protect your recovery and your peace of mind.