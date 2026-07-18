Home Featured Headline Kyle Kirkwood takes pole for Sunday’s race at Nashville

Kyle Kirkwood takes pole for Sunday’s race at Nashville

By
Tucker White
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LEBANON, Tenn. - JULY 18: Kyle Kirkwood, driver of the #27 Andretti Global Honda, won the pole for Sunday's Borchetta Bourbon Music City Grand Prix at Nashville Superspeedway on July 18, 2026, in Lebanon, Tennessee. Photo: Joe Skibinski/Penske Entertainment

LEBANON, Tenn. — Kyle Kirkwood will lead the field to green, Sunday.

The driver of the No. 27 Andretti Global Honda, who entered 56 points back of championship leader, Alex Palou, scored the pole for Sunday’s Borchetta Bourbon Music City Grand Prix at Nashville Superspeedway with a two-lap average speed of 196.852 mph. The point he gained for winning the pole cut the gap to 55 points.

“Yeah, it was really good,” Kirkwood said. “Quick in practice. Quick again in qualifying there. Happy that our pace has stayed true over the past three years that we’ve run around this place.

“I got more poles here now than anywhere else. A rare thing for me to say. People tend to think I’m a street course driver, so…

“Yeah, but no, happy with our performance. Car has been very fast every year we’ve shown up here. Hopefully continues tomorrow.”

It’s his fourth career NTT INDYCAR SERIES pole, second at Nashville Superspeedway and first of the 2026 season.

Hometown star and defending race winner, Josef Newgarden, still hopping around on crutches after his Indianapolis 500 wreck in May, put his No. 2 Team Penske Chevrolet second on the grid with a two-lap average speed of 196.642 mph.

“Yeah, it’s good,” Newgarden said. “I think we did what we could today. Go got a good view point for tomorrow, which is great, with the Astemo car.”

His teammate, Scott McLaughlin, lines up third. Palou clocked in fourth. Scott Dixon rounds out the top-five.

Alexander Rossi, Christian Rasmussen, Marcus Armstrong, Rinus VeeKay and Marcus Ericsson rounded out the top-10.

David Malukas, who enters fourth in points, missed qualifying after a wreck in practice, Saturday. He was taken to a local hospital for further evaluation. Just before final practice, INDYCAR announced he was cleared to race, Sunday.

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Tucker White
Tucker White
I've followed NASCAR for well over 20 years of my life, both as a fan and now as a member of the media. As of 2024, I'm on my ninth season as a traveling NASCAR beat writer. For all its flaws and dumb moments, NASCAR at its best produces some of the best action you'll ever see in the sport of auto racing. Case in point: Kyle Larson's threading the needle pass at Darlington Raceway on May 9, 2021. On used-up tires, racing on a worn surface and an aero package that put his car on the razor's edge of control, Larson demonstrated why he's a generational talent. Those are the stories I want to capture and break down. In addition to NASCAR, I also follow IndyCar and Formula 1. As a native of Knoxville, Tennessee, and a graduate of the University of Tennessee, I'm a diehard Tennessee Volunteers fan (especially in regards to Tennessee football). If covering NASCAR doesn't kill me, down the road, watching Tennessee football will. I'm also a diehard fan of the Atlanta Braves, and I lived long enough to see them win a World Series for the first time since 1995 (when I was just a year old). I've also sworn my fan allegiance to the Nashville Predators, though that's not paid out as much as the Braves. Furthermore, as a massive sports dork, I follow the NFL on a weekly basis. Though it's more out of an obligation than genuine passion (for sports dorks, following the NFL is basically an unwritten rule). Outside of sports, I'm a major cinema buff and a weeb. My favorite film is "Blazing Saddles" and my favorite anime is "Black Lagoon."
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