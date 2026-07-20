CHEVROLET NCS AT NORTH WILKESBORO: Post-Race Report

NASCAR Cup Series

North Wilkesboro Speedway

Window World 450

Team Chevy Post-Race Report

July 19, 2026

Van Gisbergen Leads Chevrolet with Top-Five Finish at North Wilkesboro Speedway Matches Career-Best Oval Finish in NASCAR’s Premier Series



In a historic night under the lights at North Wilkesboro Speedway, it was Trackhouse Racing’s Shane van Gisbergen that led Chevrolet to the checkered flag with a fifth-place finish in the Window World 450. The impressive run matched the New Zealand native’s career-best oval finish in NASCAR’s top division, with it also marking his first top-five result on a short-track. The effort was accompanied by 49 laps led – the second highest of the race – and a pair of top-five stage points to leave the North Carolina short-track with a 54-point advantage over the Chase cutline. Spire Motorsports’ Daniel Suarez rallied to a ninth-place finish – his sixth top-10 of the season – to round out the Team Chevy top-10.

RACE RECAP:

Stage One:

With the starting lineup set by the rulebook, Carson Hocevar led Team Chevy to the green flag from the fourth position for a historic night under the lights at North Wilkesboro Speedway. A stellar start for the Michigan native saw the No. 77 Chevrolet reach the second position on the opening lap of Stage One. With a long green flag run to open the race, the leaders were well into lap traffic when the first caution of the day flew right at the halfway mark of the stage for a spinning John H. Nemechek. Early pit strategy came into play as the top-10 saw a split call for two versus four tire stops. Shane van Gisbergen, who maintained a top-10 running position throughout the run, opted for a pair of right-side tires only to jump up into the second row for the restart. Prime track position saw the New Zealand native get to second on the restart and takeover the lead just a few laps later. The top-three drivers pulled away to a 3.5-second lead with Van Gisbergen seeing a hard-charging Ty Gibbs and Joey Logano in his rearview mirror. Continuing to pace the field until the final lap of the stage, a side-by-side battle with Gibbs saw Van Gisbergen just miss the stage win by a mere 0.074-seconds.

Stage Two:

With a four-tire call by crew chief Stephen Doran, a clutch stop by the No. 97 pit crew saw the New Zealand back on the front row to lead the field to the green flag for Stage Two. The restart saw Van Gisbergen on the door of Logano for three laps around the .625-mile circuit before clearing the driver to inherit the lead once again. The effort saw the driver surpass 600 career laps led in NASCAR’s premier series, making him the 126th driver in history to accomplish the feat. With another long green flag run at hand, Logano was able to capitalize on lap traffic to trade positions with Van Gisbergen. In the meantime, his Team Chevy teammate, Chase Elliott, made a quiet climb into the top-five to reach up to the runner-up position near the one-third mark of the stage. While struggling with the handling of his Chevrolet in lap traffic, Elliott fell to the fourth position as the first green flag pit cycle got underway. But amidst the cycle saw the second natural caution of the evening, ultimately resulting in just the top-15 cars remaining on the lead lap. Among those on the positive side of the cycle were Van Gisbergen and Hocevar. Making their stops under the caution, the pair rejoined the top-five for the restart. With 30 laps to go in the stage, Hocevar made a quick report that he was struggling with the handling of his Chevrolet on the long runs. While holding onto a sixth-place finish in the stage, it was Van Gisbergen that continued his impressive run by collecting back-to-back top-five stage points and lead the Bowtie brigade to the second green-white checkered flag.

Final Stage:

The inside lane continued to be a strong suit for Van Gisbergen with the Team Chevy driver quickly finding the top-five once again on the opening lap of the final stage. With the race falling into a long green flag run once again, Van Gisbergen held onto a running position within the top-six as then race leader, Logano, began the green flag pit cycle as the race hit 90 laps to go. Just five laps into the run, Doran made the call to bring his driver to pit road for four tires and fuel, ultimately cycling back up into the fourth position. Going caution-free to the end, Van Gisbergen navigated through lap traffic to lead Team Chevy with a top-five finish and his career-best short-track showing.



Team Chevy Unofficial Top-10 Results

Pos. Driver

5th – Shane van Gisbergen

9th – Daniel Suarez

Chevrolet’s season statistics with 21 NASCAR Cup Series races complete:

Wins: 6

Poles: 4

Top-Fives: 38

Top 10s: 73

Stage Wins: 15

The 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season continues at Indianapolis Motor Speedway with the Brickyard 400 on Sunday, July 26, at 2 p.m. ET. Live coverage can be found on TNT Sports and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.

Post-Race Driver Quotes:

Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

Finished: 27th

“We dug ourselves a little hole for tonight by having to serve a pass-thru penalty on Lap One. We worked our way back onto the lead lap at the first stage break, but the handling of the Busch Light Chevy just wasn’t what we needed on the long green flag runs. It makes it difficult when you don’t have much time to make adjustments. The guys worked hard to make some changes and we gambled on some pit strategy that didn’t fall our way. It makes for a tough day of short-track racing.”

Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

Finished: 23rd

“I’m proud of the fight from everyone on the No. 3 Bass Pro Shops/Winchester Supreme Long Range Chevrolet team tonight at North Wilkesboro Speedway. We had a fast Chevy and raced our way into the top-10 but unfortunately an untimely caution after our first green flag stop put us two laps down. We were battling our way back, making the corrections needed to combat the looseness the car was developing, and were hoping for a caution late in the run, but didn’t catch the break we were hoping for. We’ll leave here with the 23rd place finish and focus on the upcoming short tracks on the schedule.”

Daniel Suarez, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

Finished: 9th

It was a quiet night for the No. 7 team. What was it like running 450 laps around North Wilkesboro Speedway?

“It kind of reminded me a little bit like Bristol (Motor Speedway). It was a grind-type of day. The car was never perfect, but you had to get the most out of it that you could. A ninth-place finish, that’s not what we’re here for, but the No. 7 Cal Ripken Sr. Foundation Chevrolet team did a good job and executed all night. We didn’t have a car to win or run top-five, but we had a top-10 car and that’s where we ended up. Proud of the effort by the whole team. Ryan (Sparks, crew chief) did a good job on the strategy and they made good calls on adjustments. We just have to keep pushing.”

With the field as tight as it was, were you surprised that it went green the entire last stage?

“No, not really because everyone is just really good, especially when you start getting into a run. Very few people make mistakes, so I’m not surprised.”

Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

Finished: 16th

“Honestly, we didn’t do much different than what we’ve been doing. Since the All-Star Race at Dover (Motor Speedway), we’ve just had good execution. We had one little slip up on a pit stop, but we rebounded really well. We had some things go our way. I think that’s why it’s so important to focus on the recipes of success and don’t be so focused on the results because you can’t really control the results. They’ll swing like a pendulum and it’s in our favor right now. This is who we really are when things go right, so it’s nice to see the fruits of our labor.”

Austin Hill, No. 33 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

Finished: 33rd

“Tough night for our Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen team. Our Chevrolet was tight, really tight, from the start. Andy (Street, crew chief) and the guys kept making adjustments throughout the night but nothing seemed to help get it on the loose side. It was a grind out there, but there will be nights like this in the learning process. We will shift our focus to next week.”

Shane van Gisbergen, No. 97 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

Finished: 5th

“It was an awesome night for the No. 97 Wendy’s Chevrolet team. It was pretty cool to get the lead. I just wasn’t good enough on the long run. But overall, I had a lot of fun. Thank you to Wendy’s, Chevrolet, everyone at Trackhouse Racing for the support. Everyone on this team did a great job. It was a good points race, which is what we really needed.

Just like in the Truck race, I could roll the bottom really well. I was loose-in, which hurt. We had one good stage where I could run up in the top lane, but I was married to the bottom for most of it. It just seemed to work for our car.”

What is it about North Wilkesboro Speedway that suits your driving style?

“Yeah, it’s a bit like a road course. I tried right-foot braking for a bit. Half of the race, I right-foot braked and I just feel comfortable doing that. It’s a real balance track and you can really effect the car with your driving technique, so I felt comfortable doing that.”

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