Team Penske NASCAR Cup Series Race Report – North Wilkesboro

Window World 450

North Wilkesboro, N.C. – July 19, 2026

AUSTIN CINDRIC No. 2 FREIGHTLINER FORD MUSTANG DARK HORSE

START: 14TH STAGE 1: 9TH STAGE 2: 18TH FINISH: 14TH POINTS: 16TH

RACE RUNDOWN: Austin Cindric and the No. 2 Freightliner Ford Mustang Dark Horse team battled throughout Sunday night’s Window World 450 at North Wilkesboro Speedway before finishing 14th after an untimely caution during the Stage 2 pit cycle cost the team valuable track position. With qualifying canceled Saturday due to inclement weather, the starting lineup was set according to the NASCAR Rulebook, placing Cindric 14th on the grid for the first NASCAR Cup Series points race at the historic short track since 1996. Cindric methodically worked his way into the top 10 during the opening stage, earning a ninth-place finish in Stage 1 after reporting he was pleased with the balance of the Freightliner Ford before it tightened up over the course of the second run. Crew chief Brian Wilson called for an air pressure adjustment during the stage break to address the concern. After restarting 14th for Stage 2, Cindric continued to race around the top 15 before making a scheduled green-flag pit stop. Moments later, the caution flag flew in the middle of the pit cycle, trapping the No. 2 team and forcing Cindric to take the wavearound. The loss of track position proved costly as he finished Stage 2 in 18th while the team continued making adjustments to improve the car. Wilson and the No. 2 team continued to fine-tune the Freightliner Ford throughout the final stage, making additional adjustments during the team’s final pit stop. Ultimately, when the checkered flag waved, Cindric was scored 14th in the No. 2 Rusty Wallace tribute scheme.

CINDRIC’S THOUGHTS: “I thought we had a pretty solid Freightliner Ford Mustang Dark Horse to start the race and were able to work our way forward. Unfortunately, the caution during the pit cycle really put us behind, but the guys kept making adjustments all night and never quit. It was also pretty cool to be able to drive the throwback scheme and represent everything Rusty (Wallace) and so many others accomplished with the No. 2 at Team Penske.”

RYAN BLANEY No. 12 MENARDS/DURACELL FORD MUSTANG DARK HORSE

START: 1ST STAGE 1: 12TH STAGE 2: 8TH FINISH: 11TH POINTS: 3RD

RACE RUNDOWN: Ryan Blaney and the No. 12 Menards/Duracell Ford Mustang team overcame significant adversity to finish 11th in Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at North Wilkesboro Speedway. After the starting lineup was set according to the NASCAR rulebook, the team was forced to drop to the rear of the field and start 37th due to unapproved changes made following Saturday night’s 50-minute practice session. Undeterred, Blaney steadily worked his way through the field, climbing to 28th by Lap 25 before making a four-tire, fuel and air-pressure adjustment pit stop on Lap 42. After restarting 21st, he continued his charge, advancing to 17th by Lap 60 and finishing Stage 1 in 12th. Following a strong restart from 11th, Blaney broke into the top 10 by Lap 109 and advanced to sixth by Lap 150. As the race progressed, he reported needing additional lateral grip, particularly off Turn 2. After a pit stop on Lap 187, Blaney remained a factor near the front of the field, running fifth on Lap 218. He later reported the car had become looser on corner entry and freer off the corner, slipping to seventh by Lap 248 before finishing Stage 2 in eighth. Crew chief Jonathan Hassler and the Menards team made air-pressure and wedge adjustments during a Lap 269 pit stop, helping Blaney climb back to sixth by Lap 292. He continued his charge during the closing stages, advancing to fourth by Lap 336. Unfortunately, Blaney’s strong run was compromised by a speeding penalty on pit road during his final stop, forcing him to serve a drive-through penalty. Despite the setback, the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series champion rallied to secure an 11th-place finish. By virtue of his result, Blaney advanced to the championship round of the NASCAR In-Season Tournament, where he will face fellow Ford driver Todd Gilliland next weekend at Indianapolis Motor Speedway with the $1 million prize on the line.

BLANEY’S THOUGHTS: “I thought we did a really good job of coming from the back and where we got to. Midway through stage two I thought was good and I just settled into fourth to sixth place. I kind of felt like that’s where I was at and then I just sped getting onto pit road on the green flag stop. That hurt our night. That’s a bummer. I thought we could have run in that fourth to sixth range where we were at, but it’s still a decent day overall. We’re moving on. I didn’t really know out there where the 20 (Christopher Bell) was at, but we’ll go for it at Indy.”

JOEY LOGANO No. 22 SHELL-PENNZOIL FORD MUSTANG DARK HORSE

START: 11TH STAGE 1: 3RD STAGE 2: 1ST FINISH: 1ST POINTS: 15TH

RACE RUNDOWN: It was a performance for the ages as Joey Logano and the No. 22 Shell-Pennzoil Ford Mustang team put on a clinic to win Sunday’s Window World 450 at North Wilkesboro Speedway. The victory was the 38th of Logano’s NASCAR Cup Series career and extended his streak to 15 consecutive seasons with at least one victory. Starting 11th, Logano and the No. 22 team methodically worked their way through the field, advancing to seventh by Lap 18 and fourth by Lap 37 while reporting the car was becoming free. Following a four-tire and fuel stop with no adjustments on Lap 42, Logano remained among the frontrunners, running fourth at Lap 60 and moving to third just four laps later as one of the first drivers on fresh tires. The No. 22 Ford finished Stage 1 in third place before gaining a position on pit road during the stage break with four tires, fuel and an air-pressure adjustment. Logano inherited the lead for the ensuing restart and, after briefly settling into second behind Shane van Gisbergen, reclaimed the top spot on Lap 114. From there, he controlled much of the race, reporting he was pleased with the balance of the car. After a four-tire and fuel stop with no changes on Lap 187, Logano continued to pace the field through Lap 220, noting the car was slightly free off the corner. He added valuable stage points by winning Stage 2 and maintained the lead following a four-tire, fuel and slight air-pressure adjustment stop on Lap 269. As the race entered its final laps, Logano reported the car had tightened up before making another four-tire and fuel stop on Lap 360. The closing laps evolved into a showdown between two of the sport’s foremost short-track racers, Logano and Denny Hamlin. Despite persistent pressure, Logano maintained his advantage and led the final 70 laps to cap off a dominant evening. His race-high 323 laps led marked the most laps he has ever led in a Cup Series victory, surpassing the 309 circuits he paced in his 2018 fall win at Martinsville Speedway. The triumph also represented the 400th points-paying NASCAR Cup Series victory for Roush Yates Engines.

LOGANO’S THOUGHTS: “It was just a solid race car. I knew in practice that the car had speed and the balance was really loose. When you have that, its like, ‘OK, if we get the balance right, this thing is really fast, I think.’ So, they did a good job dialing it in overnight and putting it in position at the end of the first stage. That’s when we finally got where we needed to be and was able to just set sail up front. It was just a really solid race car. I was lucky to get to drive this one today and really just being able to manage a lot of things inside the car, so I’m proud of Paul Wolfe. He does a good job. We tested twice over the offseason here when they were testing all of the other stuff with the rules packages and stuff, so just a really good tester.”

The NASCAR Cup Series returns to the legendary Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Sunday, July 26 for the Brickyard 400 Presented by PPG. Coverage begins at 2:00 p.m. ET on TNT, IMS Radio and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.