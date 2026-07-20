The Complete Guide to Cloning BMW BDC2/BDC3/BCP Keys with Xhorse Key Tool Plus

For vehicles equipped with the BMW BDC (Body Domain Controller) system, key security is extremely high. Traditional OBD programming often risks locking the module or requires expensive online pairing fees. However, using the Xhorse VVDI Key Tool Plus — a versatile car key programmer — together with the dedicated BMW adapter, we can clone or learn key data directly onto a VVDI blank remote—without affecting any original vehicle functions.

Below is the complete technical workflow for copying or adding keys for BMW BDC2, BDC3, and BCP systems.

Core Adapters & Preparation

Before you start, make sure you have the correct hardware. For BDC/BCP systems, Xhorse offers dedicated adapters that allow you to work on the bench (off‑bench) with the module or directly read the original key.

1. Required Equipment:

Main tool: Xhorse VVDI Key Tool Plus (firmware updated to the latest version) — this advanced key programmer is designed for professional immo tasks.

Consumable: Xhorse VVDI BMW dedicated remote transponder (e.g., XM38 or other model that supports BDC series).

Adapter: BMW dedicated adapter kit (includes PCB clips for reading the original key and a G‑series adapter for connecting to the BDC2 module).

2. Operational Modes – Two Scenarios:

All keys lost / Adding a key (BDC2): Requires removal of the body control module (BDC2) and using the dedicated adapter to read and pre‑process data.

Key cloning (BDC3/BCP / some BDC2): If you have the original key, you can read the PCB information directly via the adapter and write it to a transponder – no module removal needed.

Part 1: No‑Disassembly Cloning (For BDC3/BCP & some BDC2)

This method is fastest – you only need the original key, not the vehicle computer.

Step 1: Generate a blank remote

On the Key Tool Plus main interface, go to “Remote Program” → “BMW”. Select the correct frequency for your model (typically ID49 433 MHz). Place the blank transponder into the programming coil and tap Generate.

Step 2: Connect the original key’s PCB

BMW keys have dedicated test points on the PCB.

Carefully open the original key shell and remove the circuit board (PCB). Choose the BMW U‑shaped PCB adapter (select the square or elongated version to match your key PCB). Align the holes on the PCB with the positioning pins on the adapter and press firmly to lock. Connect the adapter to the Key Tool Plus using the DB15 cable.

Step 3: Read the original key information

On the device, go to “IMMO Programming” → “BMW” → “Select from System” → choose “G/U Chassis BDC03/BCP IMMO System”. Tap “Read Original Car Key Information”. Confirm the connection and start reading. The device will automatically crack and save a data file containing the vehicle synchronisation codes (Note: For BDC3 encrypted keys, an online calculation may be required during this step).

Step 4: Make a dealer key (clone)

Remove the adapter and the original key PCB. Select “Make Dealer Key”. When asked if it is an original key, choose No (because we are using an Xhorse transponder). Place the VVDI BMW remote transponder generated in Step 1 into the device coil. Tap OK. The device will write the previously read data into the transponder.

Verification: After the procedure, no on‑board learning is needed. Simply test the remote buttons and check the LED response. Hold the key against the steering column induction area and try to start the engine.

Part 2: BDC2 Add Key / All Keys Lost (Module‑level operation)

For early G‑series chassis with the BDC2 system – if reading directly from the key fails, or if all keys are lost – you must remove the BDC2 module.

Step 1: Remove and connect the BDC2 module

Locate the BDC2 module (usually in the driver’s footwell or behind the glove box). Remove the module and use the Xhorse BMW‑G BDC2 dedicated adapter to clamp onto the circuit board. The three positioning pins on the adapter must perfectly contact the test points on the mainboard.

Tip: Wear an anti‑static wrist strap to prevent electrostatic discharge damage to the module.

Step 2: Power up and backup

Connect the adapter to the Key Tool Plus, then supply 12 V DC via the adapter’s power input (a white LED indicates proper pin contact). On the device: IMMO Programming → BMW → G Series BDC2. First, execute “Read Vehicle Information” to confirm communication. Execute “Pre‑processing BDC2 IMMO Info”. This is an automated sequence that includes: Backup of the original coding

Entry into service mode

Reading of the security password

Upgrade programming: This takes about 8–10 minutes – do not disconnect power or the cable, otherwise the module may be permanently locked.

Step 3: Generate the key

After successful pre‑processing, return to the main menu and select “Make Dealer Key”. Choose an empty key slot. If adding a key (original key available): select Yes and read the synchronisation data from the original key. If all keys lost (no original key): select No and load the backup file saved during the pre‑processing step. Place the Xhorse transponder into the coil and write the data.

Step 4: On‑board learning

Reinstall the BDC2 module into the vehicle. When starting with the new key for the first time, you may need to hold the key against the steering column induction area for 15‑30 seconds. Once the mileage appears on the dashboard, the engine can be started normally.

Expert Tips & Troubleshooting

Wiring order is critical: If you use an older MCU soldering harness to read BDC3 keys, double‑check the MSDA and MSCL lines. Reversing them or causing a short circuit will very likely burn the key chip. OBD vs. cloning: The method described here is chip‑level cloning. It does not change the vehicle’s immobiliser database, so the original key remains fully functional and will not be overwritten or invalidated. This is its biggest advantage over OBD matching. About encrypted keys: For encrypted BDC3 versions, reading the key information may consume points or the device may need to be connected online for Xhorse server‑side calculation. Check your device firmware and server status before starting.

Following the steps above, you can use the Xhorse Key Tool Plus — a powerful car key programmer — to physically work around the BMW immobiliser system and achieve risk‑free, highly efficient key duplication and addition.