TOYOTA RACING Weekly Preview 07.22.26

This Week in Motorsports: July 20 – 26, 2026

NCS/NOAPS: Indianapolis Motor Speedway – July 24-26

NCTS/ARCA + ARCA EAST: Indianapolis Raceway Park – July 24

OFF-ROAD: Lena, Wisconsin – July 24-26

PLANO, Texas (July 22, 2026) – NASCAR descends upon Indianapolis for an action-packed weekend at both the Indianapolis Motor Speedway and Indianapolis Raceway Park. The Truck Series, along with an ARCA Menards Series/ARCA Menards Series East combination race, will compete at Indianapolis Raceway Park (IRP) on Friday, while the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series and Cup Series take on Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Saturday and Sunday. The weekend culminates with the crown jewel Brickyard 400.

In addition to a busy slate of stock car racing, Off-Road is also back in action, this time up in Lena, Wisconsin.

NASCAR National Series – NCS/NOAPS/NCTS

Wallace aims for Brickyard repeat … Bubba Wallace returns to Indianapolis Motor Speedway one year removed from his monumental victory at the Brickyard 400, his first career crown jewel victory. The victory was Wallace’s third career triumph in the Cup Series, joining his 2022 victory at Kansas Speedway and 2021 win at Talladega Superspeedway. Wallace has a knack for the famed 2.5-mile oval in Indianapolis, as he’s finished inside the top-10 in all but one of his previous five starts.

Gibbs riding momentum … With his fourth-place finish at North Wilkesboro Speedway last weekend, Ty Gibbsnow has four consecutive top-10 finishes dating back to Sonoma Raceway in June. The driver of the No. 54 Toyota Camry XSE for Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR) has 14 top-10s on the season, second most in the Cup Series, which has helped him place fourth in the Cup Series point standings with five races remaining in the regular season.

GR Supra drivers continue fight for “The Chase” … With just three races remaining before the NASCAR O’Reilly Series’ “Chase,” multiple Toyota GR Supra drivers find themselves in or around the provisional field entering this weekend at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Brandon Jones leads the Toyota contingent in sixth in the series standings, while his JGR teammates Brent Crews (11th) and Taylor Gray (12th) currently hold provisional Chase spots. Sitting just outside the Chase field is William Sawalich, who sits 14th, just 21 points back of Gray for the final postseason spot.

Jones eager to continue strong run … Jones has had a solid spring and summer in the O’Reilly Series, as the driver of the No. 20 Toyota GR Supra rolls into Indianapolis this weekend. Jones has finished inside the top-10 in 11 of the last 16 O’Reilly Series races, dating back to Darlington Raceway in April. Saturday marks Jones’ seventh start at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, where he’s accrued four top-10s.

Ruggiero, Friesen continuing strong performances … Gio Ruggiero and Stewart Friesen are both riding waves of momentum into IRP after both finished in the top-10 at North Wilkesboro Speedway last weekend. Ruggiero came home in the sixth position, his fourth top-10 in the last six races, and his eighth such result this season. Friesen finished eighth, his second consecutive top-10, third in the last five races, and fifth overall this season.

Boschele, Burton take on IRP … Gavan Boschele (No. 1) and Harrison Burton (No. 5) will pilot the No. 1 and No. 5 Toyota Tundra TRD Pros, respectively, this weekend for TRICON Garage at IRP. Boschele will make his debut in the Truck Series debut while also taking on the ARCA race earlier in the day with Nitro Motorsports. Burton, a NOAPS regular for Toyota partner team Sam Hunt Racing, will make his first Truck Series start since 2022.

NASCAR Regional Series – ARCA Menard Series + East

Team Toyota poised for IRP win … The Toyota Camry driver lineup is set for this Friday’s 150-lap ARCA Menards Series/ARCA East combination race around IRP. Max Reaves returns to the No. 18 Toyota Camry with JGR, seeking his third win of the 2026 national series season and second East Series win this year. He also looks to close the gap in the East Series point standings, where he sits second, just 20 points back of the lead. For Nitro Motorsports, Ashton Higgins takes the No. 15, national series points leader Jake Bollman in the No. 20, Boschele in the No. 25, Isabella Robusto in the No. 55 and Thomas Annunziata in the No. 70. Annunziata trails Bollman by just eight points in the national series point standings after his victory two weeks ago at Lime Rock Park

Championship Off-Road

Greaves looks to extend points lead … After a victory in Day 1 and a third-place finish in Day 2 last time out in Elk River, Minnesota, CJ Greaves is the new points leader in the Championship Off-Road PRO4 class. Greaves holds just a three-point lead over second place, while his father, Johnny Greaves, sits in fourth, 83 points behind. CJ returns to Lena, Wisconsin, this weekend after sweeping the two-race event in 2025, enroute to his fifth consecutive, and 10th overall, PRO4 title.

About Toyota

Toyota (NYSE:TM) has been a part of the cultural fabric in the U.S. for nearly 70 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands, plus our nearly 1,500 dealerships.

Toyota directly employs approximately 48,000 people in the U.S. who have contributed to the design, engineering, and assembly of more than 36 million cars and trucks at our 11 manufacturing plants. In 2025, Toyota’s plant in North Carolina began to assemble automotive batteries for electrified vehicles.

For more information about Toyota, visit www.ToyotaNewsroom.com.