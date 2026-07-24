JIMMIE JOHNSON MAKES HISTORY AS FIRST MOTORSPORTS COMPETITOR TO RECEIVE HOLLYWOOD WALK OF FAME STAR

LOS ANGELES (July 24, 2026) — Jimmie Johnson, the seven-time NASCAR Cup Series Champion, first-ballot NASCAR Hall of Famer, entrepreneur, and co-owner of LEGACY MOTOR CLUB, became the first motorsports competitor to be honored with a star for sports entertainment on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

From his on-track achievements to his philanthropy and the example Jimmie Johnson has set for generations of fans, a Hollywood Star creates a permanent place for Johnson’s legacy among the most influential figures in sport, entertainment and American culture. It is a true testament to how far Johnson’s influence has traveled beyond the racetrack—and will now be cemented in Hollywood history.

For more than two decades, Johnson has stood among the defining athletes of his generation. His resume includes seven NASCAR Cup Series championships, 83 Cup Series victories, a record-setting five consecutive championships, and the distinction of being the only motorsports athlete ever named The Associated Press Male Athlete of the Year. Together, those achievements firmly established him among the greatest competitors in the history of sport. Yet beyond the statistics, Johnson has become known for the humility, curiosity, and character that have defined every chapter of his journey.

“To receive this honor is incredibly humbling,” said Johnson. “As a kid growing up in Southern California, Hollywood always represented a place where dreams became reality. I never imagined my path would lead through racing, much less to something like this. I’m grateful to everyone who has been part of this journey—my family, teammates, partners, competitors, fans, and friends. This recognition reflects all of us.”

Throughout his career, Johnson has consistently embraced new challenges beyond the driver’s seat: from endurance racing and team ownership to broadcasting, entrepreneurship, and philanthropy. His willingness to evolve has made him one of the rare athletes whose influence extends well beyond the sport in which he built his name.

“Jimmie Johnson’s remarkable career has been defined by speed, determination, and excellence at the highest level of motorsports,” said Ana Martinez, Producer Hollywood Walk of Fame. “As both a champion racecar driver and as an expert broadcaster in this field, his incredible achievements have inspired racing fans around the world, and we are proud to honor his enduring legacy with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Jimmie’s star is a fitting tribute to a true champion whose impact extends far beyond the finish line.”

As Johnson prepares for the final NASCAR Cup Series start of his legendary career at the 2027 DAYTONA 500, he continues to shape the future of the sport as co-owner of LEGACY MOTOR CLUB while pursuing new opportunities across media, business, and philanthropy.

ABOUT JIMMIE JOHNSON:

Jimmie Johnson is a seven-time NASCAR Cup Series Champion, first-ballot NASCAR Hall of Famer, entrepreneur, philanthropist, broadcaster, and co-owner of LEGACY MOTOR CLUB. Widely regarded as one of the greatest competitors in the history of motorsports, Johnson’s career includes 83 NASCAR Cup Series victories, a record-tying seven championships, five consecutive NASCAR Cup Series titles, and the distinction of being the only race car driver ever named The Associated Press Male Athlete of the Year. Beyond racing, Johnson has become known for his leadership, business ventures, charitable work, and relentless pursuit of growth; guided by the belief that life’s greatest achievements are not destinations, but the starting points for what comes next.

LEGACY MOTOR CLUB (LEGACY MC) is a premier auto racing organization owned by seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion and 2024 NASCAR Hall of Fame inductee, Jimmie Johnson and Knighthead Capital Management, LLC. Drawing from a rich tradition of success, LEGACY MC is dedicated to pushing the boundaries of motorsport and setting new standards of excellence. The CLUB competes under the Toyota Racing banner in the NASCAR Cup Series with the No. 43 Toyota Camry XSE piloted by Erik Jones and the No. 42 Toyota Camry XSE driven by John Hunter Nemechek. Johnson also races on a limited basis in the No. 84 Toyota Camry XSE. With NASCAR legend and Hall of Famer Richard Petty, “The King”, serving as CLUB Ambassador, LEGACY MOTOR CLUB blends timeless racing traditions with a new forward-thinking vision. As an inclusive community for motorsport enthusiasts, LEGACY MC honors both its storied past and the promising future of its members, always striving for victory and championship glory at the pinnacle of NASCAR competition.