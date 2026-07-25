Miscellaneous
Photo by depositphotos at https://depositphotos.com/
Shop for 2026-27 NASCAR Diecast at NASCAR Store

Beyond Miami: Why Tampa Is Florida’s Next Luxury Car Rental Hotspot

By SM
3 Minute Read

Florida exotic car rentals are synonymous with Miami for years, and it’s not surprising with the likes of South Beach, Brickell, and Wynwood. A less obvious change has been taking place in the state, however. Tampa is slowly emerging as the second busiest market for luxury travel in Florida, with business travelers, yacht owners docking along Tampa Bay, and vacationers using Tampa as a base to explore Florida’s Gulf Coast. As the same class of exotic and luxury cars, available in Miami, has developed, so has the demand for them in the West.

What’s fueling the growth of luxury travel in Tampa?

Tampa’s appeal is no coincidence. The city has poured significant resources into its downtown waterfront; its business district has seen an increasing number of corporate relocations and headquarters; and its marina facilities have made it an increasingly popular stop for private yacht owners cruising the Gulf. Then throw in a constant flow of conference and convention visitors coming and going through the Tampa Convention Center, and you have a city that has a need for a premium transportation experience that doesn’t fit the rental car counter model.

Much of this demand has been stimulated by business travelers. A car that seems good enough for a corporate office, a client dinner, and a weekend trip to the coast is worth it – and that’s what the exotic rental market has taken over. The Mercedes-AMG G63 fits Tampa perfectly for a number of reasons.

The Mercedes-AMG G63 fits Tampa perfectly for a number of reasons.

Among the vehicles that are making headway in this growing market, the Mercedes-AMG G63 is definitely the most popular, particularly in matte black. It’s a car defined by its contradictions – boxy, upright, almost utilitarian in silhouette, yet with a twin-turbo V8 that brings it firmly into the realm of supercars when it comes to performance. It’s equally believable that it’s parked outside a high-rise in downtown Tampa on a business trip and driving down a gravel driveway near the coast on a weekend vacation.

The G63 is a solution to a problem that a Ferrari or Lamborghini can’t solve: it’s not too much in the business world. It respectively looks great in the parking garage next to other executive cars and yet it is clearly a Mercedes-AMG from the moment the engine starts.
The ways rental providers are expanding to meet Tampa demand.The ways rental providers are expanding to meet Tampa demand.
Exotic car rental providers like Amani Miami have begun to expand their car rental fleets directly into Tampa instead of it being an afterthought. That means the same cars that are available in South Florida – the G63 AMG, Rolls-Royce Cullinan and Cullinan Spectre, the Lamborghini Urus lineup – are now available with the same delivery and pickup options as they would be in Miami. That translates to the same booking process, white-glove delivery experience, and fleet quality for a business traveler flying in to Tampa International, but with a different set of hotels.

A Market Worth Watching

This regional expansion is part of a larger trend in the luxury travel economy in Florida: The high-net-worth traveler isn’t just staying in South Beach and Brickell. The business and waterfront development in Tampa is continuing to expand and so will the demand for renting out exotic cars there. If you’re thinking of a Tampa vacation that requires more than just a rental counter experience, it’s definitely worth considering a G63 AMG rental and getting it delivered to Tampa well in advance of your travel dates, especially during busy business travel times when availability is limited the most.

Are you a die-hard NASCAR fan? Follow every lap, every pit stop, every storyline? We're looking for fellow enthusiasts to share insights, race recaps, hot takes, or behind-the-scenes knowledge with our readers. Click Here to apply!

The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com

SM
SMhttps://speedwaymedia.com
Previous article
Cadillac Vistiq: A Complete Guide to Cadillac’s Luxury Electric SUV
Cadillac Vistiq: A Complete Guide to Cadillac’s Luxury Electric SUV

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

SM SPEEDWAY SHOTS

NASCAR Cup Series
Video thumbnail
The Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway Outlook and Picks
01:39
NASCAR Xfinity Series
Video thumbnail
Focused Health 250 Race Winner Justin Allgaier Post Race Q&A
16:10
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series
Video thumbnail
Layne Riggs dominates for 10th Truck Series career victory at Lucas Oil IRP
02:38

Latest articles

RCR NOAPS Race Recap: Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Official Release -
Blue Collar Day for Austin Hill and the No. 21 Patriot Mobile Chevrolet Team at Indianapolis Motor Speedway
Read more

TOYOTA RACING – NOAPS Indianapolis Post-Race Report – 07.25.26

Official Release -
William Sawalich earned his second straight top-five finish as he brought his Supra home in fifth overall to lead Toyota in the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.
Read more

CHEVROLET NCS: Hocevar, Suarez Sweeps Front Row for the 2026 Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis...

Official Release -
Hocevar, Suarez Sweeps Front Row for the 2026 Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway
Read more

Ford Racing NASCAR: Brickyard 400 Qualifying

Official Release -
CHRIS BUESCHER, No. 17 Kroger/Minute Rice Ford Mustang Dark Horse – “This is what we come to the racetrack for every week is to figure out how to put a trophy up on the shelf and bring the team to Victory Lane."
Read more

Best New Zealand Online Casinos