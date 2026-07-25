Sheldon Creed wins first O’Reilly pole of 2026 at Indianapolis

Sheldon Creed qualified on the pole position for the Pennzoil 250 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway (IMS) on Saturday, July 25.

The event’s starting lineup was determined through an on-track qualifying session that consisted of a single-car, single-lap qualifying format. During the session, each of the 38 competitors vying for 38 starting spots cycled around IMS once to post the fastest lap amongst one another. The competitor who posted the single fastest lap was awarded the pole position.

During the session, Creed, who was the 14th-fastest competitor during Friday’s practice session and was the 20th of 38 competitors to qualify, utilized his one-lap qualifying trial to post a lap at 169.591 mph in 53.069 seconds. The lap was enough for Creed to retain the top-starting spot for Saturday afternoon’s main event at IMS.

With the pole, Creed notched his fifth NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series career pole position, his first at Indianapolis Motor Speedway and his first since EchoPark Speedway in July 2025. The Alpine, California, native also recorded the second consecutive O’Reilly pole for Haas Factory Team at Indianapolis. Creed’s best result at Indianapolis is fifth place from the 2024 season as he strives to finish four places higher and contend for his second victory of the 2026 O’Reilly campaign.

Creed will share the front row with Carson Kvapil, the latter of whom posted his fastest qualifying lap at 169.498 mph in 53.098 seconds and is coming off a runner-up result at EchoPark Speedway. Sam Mayer, Jeremy Clements and Taylor Gray will start in the top-five. Brandon Jones, Chase Elliott, Ross Chastain, William Sawalich and Sammy Smith completed the top-10 starting grid, respectively. Notably, Justin Allgaier, the points leader and winner of the recent O’Reilly event at EchoPark Speedway, will start in 13th place.

With 38 competitors vying for 38 starting spots, all made the main event.

Indianapolis – Qualifying Position, Best Speed, Best Time:

Sheldon Creed, 169.591 mph, 53.069 seconds Carson Kvapil, 169.498 mph, 53.098 seconds Sam Mayer, 169.246 mph, 53.177 seconds Jeremy Clements, 168.789 mph, 53.321 seconds Taylor Gray, 168.700 mph, 53.349 seconds Brandon Jones, 168.618 mph, 53.375 seconds Chase Elliott, 168.508 mph, 53.410 seconds Ross Chastain, 168.464 mph, 53.424 seconds William Sawalich, 168.448 mph, 53.429 seconds Sammy Smith, 168.231 mph, 53.498 seconds Corey Day, 168.205 mph, 53.506 seconds Jeb Burton, 168.196 mph, 53.509 seconds Justin Allgaier, 168.190 mph, 53.511 seconds Ryan Sieg, 168.139 mph, 53.527 seconds Brent Crews, 168.070 mph, 53.549 seconds Rajah Caruth, 167.716 mph, 53.662 seconds Parker Retzlaff, 167.657 mph, 53.681 seconds Patrick Staropoli, 167.227 mph, 53.819 seconds Austin Hill, 167.128 mph, 53.851 seconds Anthony Alfredo, 167.100 mph, 53.860 seconds Mason Maggio, 167.050 mph, 53.876 seconds Kyle Sieg, 166.657 mph, 54.003 seconds Nick Sanchez, 166.599 mph, 54.022 seconds Harrison Burton, 166.442 mph, 54.073 seconds Dean Thompson, 166.408 mph, 54.084 seconds Jesse Love, 166.276 mph, 54.127 seconds Blaine Perkins, 166.184 mph, 54.157 seconds Brennan Poole, 165.758 mph, 54.296 seconds Preston pardus, 165.578 mph, 54.355 seconds Garrett Smithley, 165.229 mph, 54/470 seconds Lavar Scott, 165.062 mph, 54.525 seconds Josh Bilicki, 164.396 mph, 54.746 seconds Ryan Ellis, Owner Points JJ Yeley, Owner Points Joey Gase, Owner Points Nathan Byrd, Owner Points Blake Lothian, Owner Points David Starr, Owner Points

The 2026 Pennzoil 250 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway is scheduled to occur on Saturday, July 25, at 4 p.m. ET on the CW Network, Indianapolis Motor Speedway Radio Network, and SiriusXM.