Featured StoriesNASCAR O'Reilly Series
Photo by Adam Lovelace for SpeedwayMedia.com.
Shop for 2026-27 NASCAR Diecast at NASCAR Store

Sheldon Creed wins first O’Reilly pole of 2026 at Indianapolis

By Andrew Kim
2 Minute Read

Sheldon Creed qualified on the pole position for the Pennzoil 250 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway (IMS) on Saturday, July 25.

The event’s starting lineup was determined through an on-track qualifying session that consisted of a single-car, single-lap qualifying format. During the session, each of the 38 competitors vying for 38 starting spots cycled around IMS once to post the fastest lap amongst one another. The competitor who posted the single fastest lap was awarded the pole position.

During the session, Creed, who was the 14th-fastest competitor during Friday’s practice session and was the 20th of 38 competitors to qualify, utilized his one-lap qualifying trial to post a lap at 169.591 mph in 53.069 seconds. The lap was enough for Creed to retain the top-starting spot for Saturday afternoon’s main event at IMS. 

With the pole, Creed notched his fifth NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series career pole position, his first at Indianapolis Motor Speedway and his first since EchoPark Speedway in July 2025. The Alpine, California, native also recorded the second consecutive O’Reilly pole for Haas Factory Team at Indianapolis. Creed’s best result at Indianapolis is fifth place from the 2024 season as he strives to finish four places higher and contend for his second victory of the 2026 O’Reilly campaign.

Creed will share the front row with Carson Kvapil, the latter of whom posted his fastest qualifying lap at 169.498 mph in 53.098 seconds and is coming off a runner-up result at EchoPark Speedway. Sam Mayer, Jeremy Clements and Taylor Gray will start in the top-five. Brandon Jones, Chase Elliott, Ross Chastain, William Sawalich and Sammy Smith completed the top-10 starting grid, respectively. Notably, Justin Allgaier, the points leader and winner of the recent O’Reilly event at EchoPark Speedway, will start in 13th place.

With 38 competitors vying for 38 starting spots, all made the main event.

Indianapolis – Qualifying Position, Best Speed, Best Time:

  1. Sheldon Creed, 169.591 mph, 53.069 seconds
  2. Carson Kvapil, 169.498 mph, 53.098 seconds
  3. Sam Mayer, 169.246 mph, 53.177 seconds
  4. Jeremy Clements, 168.789 mph, 53.321 seconds
  5. Taylor Gray, 168.700 mph, 53.349 seconds
  6. Brandon Jones, 168.618 mph, 53.375 seconds
  7. Chase Elliott, 168.508 mph, 53.410 seconds
  8. Ross Chastain, 168.464 mph, 53.424 seconds
  9. William Sawalich, 168.448 mph, 53.429 seconds
  10. Sammy Smith, 168.231 mph, 53.498 seconds
  11. Corey Day, 168.205 mph, 53.506 seconds
  12. Jeb Burton, 168.196 mph, 53.509 seconds
  13. Justin Allgaier, 168.190 mph, 53.511 seconds
  14. Ryan Sieg, 168.139 mph, 53.527 seconds
  15. Brent Crews, 168.070 mph, 53.549 seconds
  16. Rajah Caruth, 167.716 mph, 53.662 seconds
  17. Parker Retzlaff, 167.657 mph, 53.681 seconds
  18. Patrick Staropoli, 167.227 mph, 53.819 seconds
  19. Austin Hill, 167.128 mph, 53.851 seconds
  20. Anthony Alfredo, 167.100 mph, 53.860 seconds
  21. Mason Maggio, 167.050 mph, 53.876 seconds
  22. Kyle Sieg, 166.657 mph, 54.003 seconds
  23. Nick Sanchez, 166.599 mph, 54.022 seconds
  24. Harrison Burton, 166.442 mph, 54.073 seconds
  25. Dean Thompson, 166.408 mph, 54.084 seconds
  26. Jesse Love, 166.276 mph, 54.127 seconds
  27. Blaine Perkins, 166.184 mph, 54.157 seconds
  28. Brennan Poole, 165.758 mph, 54.296 seconds
  29. Preston pardus, 165.578 mph, 54.355 seconds
  30. Garrett Smithley, 165.229 mph, 54/470 seconds
  31. Lavar Scott, 165.062 mph, 54.525 seconds
  32. Josh Bilicki, 164.396 mph, 54.746 seconds
  33. Ryan Ellis, Owner Points
  34. JJ Yeley, Owner Points
  35. Joey Gase, Owner Points
  36. Nathan Byrd, Owner Points
  37. Blake Lothian, Owner Points
  38. David Starr, Owner Points

The 2026 Pennzoil 250 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway is scheduled to occur on Saturday, July 25, at 4 p.m. ET on the CW Network, Indianapolis Motor Speedway Radio Network, and SiriusXM.

Are you a die-hard NASCAR fan? Follow every lap, every pit stop, every storyline? We're looking for fellow enthusiasts to share insights, race recaps, hot takes, or behind-the-scenes knowledge with our readers. Click Here to apply!

The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com

Andrew Kim
Andrew Kim
Previous article
Chandler Smith notches fourth-place run at Lucas Oil IRP; clinches 2026 Chase berth
Chandler Smith notches fourth-place run at Lucas Oil IRP; clinches 2026 Chase berth
Next article
Carson Hocevar wins the pole for the 2026 Brickyard 400
Carson Hocevar wins the pole for the 2026 Brickyard 400

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

SM SPEEDWAY SHOTS

NASCAR Cup Series
Video thumbnail
The Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway Outlook and Picks
01:39
NASCAR Xfinity Series
Video thumbnail
Focused Health 250 Race Winner Justin Allgaier Post Race Q&A
16:10
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series
Video thumbnail
Layne Riggs dominates for 10th Truck Series career victory at Lucas Oil IRP
02:38

Latest articles

RCR NOAPS Race Recap: Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Official Release -
Blue Collar Day for Austin Hill and the No. 21 Patriot Mobile Chevrolet Team at Indianapolis Motor Speedway
Read more

TOYOTA RACING – NOAPS Indianapolis Post-Race Report – 07.25.26

Official Release -
William Sawalich earned his second straight top-five finish as he brought his Supra home in fifth overall to lead Toyota in the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.
Read more

CHEVROLET NCS: Hocevar, Suarez Sweeps Front Row for the 2026 Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis...

Official Release -
Hocevar, Suarez Sweeps Front Row for the 2026 Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway
Read more

Ford Racing NASCAR: Brickyard 400 Qualifying

Official Release -
CHRIS BUESCHER, No. 17 Kroger/Minute Rice Ford Mustang Dark Horse – “This is what we come to the racetrack for every week is to figure out how to put a trophy up on the shelf and bring the team to Victory Lane."
Read more

Best New Zealand Online Casinos