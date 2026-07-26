JIMMIE JOHNSON TO RETURN TO ICONIC NO. 48 CAR NUMBER FOR FINAL NASCAR CUP SERIES START AT THE 2027 DAYTONA 500

STATESVILLE, NC | July 26, 2026 — After announcing the news during today’s TNT Sports live pre-race coverage of the Brickyard 400, Jimmie Johnson confirmed that he will compete in the 2027 DAYTONA 500 with a familiar car number – the No. 48 – in the final NASCAR Cup Series start of one of the most accomplished careers in the history of American motorsports.

The announcement follows an extraordinary gesture by Rick Hendrick, Hendrick Motorsports and longtime No. 48 partner Ally Financial, who have agreed to loan Johnson the Hendrick Motorsports stylized No. 48 car number for his farewell race with LEGACY MOTOR CLUB. The move will reunite Johnson with the number most closely associated with his Hall of Fame career. NASCAR has approved the one-race loan, allowing the tribute to take place without affecting the driver or owner points standings.

While Johnson’s career has evolved from champion driver to team owner, broadcaster, entrepreneur and leader, there was only one number fitting for the final NASCAR Cup Series start of his driving career.

“This is far more than a number,” Johnson said. “The 48 represents people, relationships, memories and a chapter of my life that shaped who I am. To have the opportunity to make one final Cup Series start carrying that number is something I never imagined. I’m incredibly grateful to Rick, Hendrick Motorsports, Ally and everyone who made this possible. It’s a gesture I’ll carry with me forever.”

Together, Johnson and the No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports team won a record-tying seven NASCAR Cup Series championships, including a record five consecutive titles from 2006 through 2010. It earned 83 points-paying Cup Series victories, including two in the DAYTONA 500 and four in the Brickyard 400. Johnson’s relationship with Hendrick Motorsports remains one of the defining partnerships in NASCAR history.

Hendrick Motorsports will announce the car number for its Ally-sponsored entry in the 2027 DAYTONA 500 at a later date.

“The No. 48 is part of Hendrick Motorsports’ history, and it’s forever connected to Jimmie,” said Hendrick, owner of Hendrick Motorsports. “When Jimmie asked about using the number for his final race, it just felt right. Ally immediately understood why it mattered, too. They’ve always valued relationships, and their willingness to be part of this says everything about the kind of partner they are. Seeing Jimmie back in the No. 48 at Daytona one last time will be quite a moment.”

As the longtime primary partner of Hendrick Motorsports’ No. 48 program, Ally joined Hendrick Motorsports in approving the one-race loan of the stylized car number. Ally was Johnson’s primary sponsor in 2019 and 2020, his final full-time season in the Cup Series.

“The 48 has always stood for something bigger than racing: a relationship built on trust, shared wins, and a fanbase that gives everything they have,” said Andrea Brimmer, Ally’s Chief Marketing and PR officer. “Jimmie is part of the Ally family, and the chance to see him at Daytona one last time with that number is something our fans deserve as much as he does. We’re proud to be part of making this moment happen.”

For Johnson, whose personal philosophy has become Never Stop Starting, the significance reaches beyond nostalgia. His final NASCAR Cup Series race is not simply the end of one of the sport’s greatest careers – it’s one final start in the number that began it all.

LEGACY MOTOR CLUB (LEGACY MC) is a premier auto racing organization owned by seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion and 2024 NASCAR Hall of Fame inductee, Jimmie Johnson and Knighthead Capital Management, LLC. Drawing from a rich tradition of success, LEGACY MC is dedicated to pushing the boundaries of motorsport and setting new standards of excellence. The CLUB competes under the Toyota Racing banner in the NASCAR Cup Series with the No. 43 Toyota Camry XSE piloted by Erik Jones and the No. 42 Toyota Camry XSE driven by John Hunter Nemechek. Johnson also races on a limited basis in the No. 84 Toyota Camry XSE. With NASCAR legend and Hall of Famer Richard Petty, “The King”, serving as CLUB Ambassador, LEGACY MOTOR CLUB blends timeless racing traditions with a new forward-thinking vision. As an inclusive community for motorsport enthusiasts, LEGACY MC honors both its storied past and the promising future of its members, always striving for victory and championship glory at the pinnacle of NASCAR competition.

ABOUT HENDRICK MOTORSPORTS: Founded by Rick Hendrick in 1984, Hendrick Motorsports is the winningest team in NASCAR Cup Series history. At the sport’s premier level, the organization holds the all-time records in every major statistical category, including championships (15), points-paying race victories and laps led. It has earned at least one race win in a record 42 different seasons, including an active streak of 41 in a row (1986-2026). The team fields four full-time Chevrolet entries in the NASCAR Cup Series with drivers Alex Bowman, William Byron, Chase Elliott and Kyle Larson, and one in the NASCAR O’Reilly Series with newcomer Corey Day. Headquartered on more than 150 acres in Concord, North Carolina, Hendrick Motorsports employs approximately 500 people. For more information, please visit HendrickMotorsports.com or interact on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and X.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE: ALLY) includes the nation’s largest all-digital bank and auto finance business, driven by a mission to “Do It Right” for its customers and communities. Ally is a U.S. financial holding company with $200 billion in assets and 9.6 million customers (June 30, 2026). Ally Bank, Member FDIC, offers online banking products, including high-yield savings and no hidden fee checking, and was the first major U.S. bank to eliminate overdraft fees. Ally also provides investing solutions through Ally Invest, including online brokerage, automated investing, IRAs and personal financial advice. As a leader in auto finance, Ally provides consumer and dealer financing, insurance, and vehicle remarketing services. Ally’s seasoned corporate finance business provides capital to equity sponsors and middle-market companies. Visit ally.com.