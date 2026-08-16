Front Row Motorsports: Richmond Raceway NCTS Race Report- Layne Riggs / Chandler Smith

Layne Riggs | Chandler Smith

Richmond Raceway NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series Race Report

Richmond Raceway 250

Date: Saturday, August 14, 2026

Event: Race 17 of 25

Series: NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series

Location: Richmond Raceway (0.75-mile)

Length of Race: 250 laps over two hours, 0 minutes, 46 seconds

FRM Finish:

Chandler Smith (Started 3rd, Finished 7th / Running, completed 250 of 250 laps)

Layne Riggs (Started 11th, Finished 15th / Running, completed 250 of 250 laps)

FRM Points Standings:

Layne Riggs (1st)

Chandler Smith (3rd)

Chandler Smith Key Takeaways

Stage One: 6th / Stage Two: 6th / Race Result: 7th

“Good points day, would have liked to contend for the win but sometimes the track just has other plans,” said Smith. “Spent a lot of the race tight and just trying to find grip like everyone else. But the fact we’re getting finishes like these on rough days, im feeling pretty confident heading towards The Chase.”

Layne Riggs Key Takeaways

Stage One: 5th / Stage Two: 2nd / Race Result: 15th

“An unfortunate result to a promising day,” said Riggs. “We had top-five speed all day, and I feel like we could’ve contended for the win if it wasn’t for the mistakes on pit road. It’s unfortunate, but we’ll just have to learn from it and be better prepared heading into New Hampshire.”

ABOUT FRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization competing in the NASCAR Cup Series and the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. Founded in 2004 by entrepreneur Bob Jenkins, FRM has earned top honors including a 2021 Daytona 500 victory and the 2022 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series championship. Based in Mooresville, N.C., FRM fields the No. 4, No. 34, and No. 38 entries in the NASCAR Cup Series, along with the No. 34 and No. 38 teams in the CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. For more information, visit FrontRowMotorsports.com and follow Front Row Motorsports on social media — X: @Team_FRM, Instagram: @teamfrm, Tik Tok: @Team_FRM, YouTube: @FrontRowNASCAR, and Facebook: facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.